Sunday, Sept, 28, 1969
Model senior superlatives are elected
The Senior Superlatives of Model High School were chosen by popular vote of the senior class. Winners were announced recently by Dr. Nevin Jones, principal.
Tommy Nasworthy and Rhonda Stincher headed the list by being chosen Mr. and Miss Model High School.
Jerry Ely and Wanda Kerce were chosen Most Popular; Richie Cole and Debbie Crump were voted Wittiest, and John Lowery and Donna Fowler were voted Most Talented.
Richie Shelley and Lana Thomas were chosen Most Scholastic; Richard Haggard and Debby Camp, Most Athletic and Dale Harrison and Susan King, Most Dependable.
Robbie Momon and Brenda Henley were voted Most Likely to Succeed, and Eugene Brooks and Diane Barton were voted Friendliest.
100 Years Ago as presented in the September 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
When an intoxicated man tells you to dance the best thing for you to do is to dance. This was proven to be true. The story goes that John Harris told a certain Mr. Gowdy to get out on the floor and “cut the buck,” which he refused to do, and, as a result, Mr. Gowdy is suffering from a pistol bullet in one of his legs.
The above incident is alleged to have occurred in the little store of O.J. Booker, in East Rome, just to the side of the Anchor Duck Mills, and it goes without comment that there was some excitement at the time. The above-named incident was only the main part of the episode, as the gentleman with the revolver was said to have been intoxicated, and, when he did not have anything else to shoot turned the gun on the Anchor Duck Mills buildings to see if he could shoot a few window panes out of them. And that’s not all, he did, so the owner of the store says.
Finally the people got tired of being reminded of a wild west show and they had Sheriff Smith come out and take the man to jail. After a preliminary hearing before Justice of the Peace Treadaway, he was placed under a $100 bond, which he furnished, and is out of jail.
---
The Atlantic Beach Hotel, at Atlantic Beach in Jacksonville, Fla., was destroyed by fire. The loss is estimated at more than half a million dollars,and the famous resort was owned by the Flagler estate. There were many Florida and South Georgia visitors present.
The Atlantic Beach Hotel was well known to many Rome people, as every season finds many going there. The announcement of the loss of the hotel by fire will be received with a feeling of regret.
Monday, Sept. 29, 1969
Mill to close
DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Crown Cotton Mill, one of Dalton’s largest employers with about 700 workers, will close its operations late next month.
The mill, owned by Dalton stockholders, has been in production since 1884 and manufactures industrial fabric and synthetic carpet yarn.
David Hamilton, president of Crown, said the closing of the mill is necessary because of a depressed market and a shortage of mill workers.
Tuesday, Sept. 30, 1969
Shutouts posted in youth football
Shutouts were the order of the day Monday in youth football.
Of the six games played, four of them were won in shutout fashion, two in midget games at Legion Field and two and Pee-Wee games at the Boys Club.
East Rome blanked Alto Park, 22-0, in a junior midget game and Coosa whipped Garden Lakes, 20-0 in senior midget action, both at Legion Field.
In Pee-Wee games, Central Primary ran over Johnson 40-0 and Northside whipped Riverside, 20-0. Mite League action saw St Mary’s nip Riverside, 12-6 and Pepperell slip by Johnson, 16-12.
Pat Newman scored on runs of 35 and 22 yards to pace East Rome’s junior midget win. Carl Nevel got the other East Rome touchdown.
Lamar Davis scored twice and Tommy Rhinehart once for Coosa’s senior midgets. Davis scored once on a 35-yard gallop and again when he recovered a fumble in the end zone. Rhinehart tallied on an eight-yard run.
100 years ago as presented in the September 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The Dixie Airline, the air route north and south, upon which Rome is a station, will be put into service with a dedicatory flight early in November. All of the leading aircraft manufacturers will enter machines and many of America’s best-known flyers will participate.
Owing to the foresight of a group of men in Rome the dedication of Towers Field in October will give Rome a first-class landing field, particularly as Chattanooga has not yet selected a field. However, it is believed that the Tennessee city will be in shape by the time the inspector of the airline comes South to pass on the merits of the proposed sites.
Carl Fischer, of Indianapolis, is the leading spirit in the new plan and is putting behind it the same energy that he displayed in the promotion of the Dixie Highway and the Indianapolis Speedway. Detroit, Chicago, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Nashville, Bowling Green, Kentucky, Chattanooga, Rome, Atlanta, Macon, Valdosta, Americus, Jacksonville and Miami are stations along the air route.
---
Several persons have asked the North Georgia Fair officials why confetti throwing would not be allowed during the big show this year. As explained by them the first reason is in compliance with the request of the United States public health authorities, as a protective health measure, particularly with reference to influenza. If clean, fresh confetti was used at all times it would not be so bad, but when it is scooped up off the ground it may contain sputum or other infection, which can get into the mouth or nasal passages, when thrown. It is one of the surest ways of transmitting all sorts of disease.
Another reason is that the fair officials are determined this year that women and children may be assured of the utmost protection during the entire fair and not be subjected to the annoyance of the indiscriminate pelting with confetti that have driven many of them from the grounds.
The public, therefore, is respectfully asked to cooperate in assisting in every way possible to make the fair a thoroughly enjoyable event from the hour it opens until the last act is finished.