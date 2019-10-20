Monday, Oct. 20, 1969
Radio club plans to provide aid to motorists
Ever run out of gas when you’re driving late at night? Or experience a flat tire on a quiet country road? Or get involved in an auto accident in which several of your passengers require immediate medical attention?
Chances are you have been in one or more of these trying situations. Perhaps hours elapsed before you were found and helped.
Starting this week, the chances of your receiving speedy attention have been significantly increased. That’s because 54 local operators of Citizens Band Radio are going to be looking out for you and other community residents as they travel along. If they find you in distress, they’re going to use their mobile transceivers to alert the police or fire department.
The CB operators will supply their know how and equipment through a newly-formed local REACT team. Like more than 1,300 other REACT teams throughout the U.S. and Canada, the units will serve on a cost-free, 24-hour-a-day basis.
In addition to providing a supplementary system of radio communication in emergencies, the team will be set up immediately to relay emergency messages to the proper authorities.
In many communities, CB radio has proved the difference between life and death. For example, a CB radio operator can save precious moments in situations where emergency oxygen or resuscitators are needed.
The REACT tea will be working with all emergency, law enforcement agencies and organizations. The following public officials have endorsed the team: City Manager Bruce Hamler, Rome Police Chief Bill Hart, Sheriff Joe Adams, Floyd County Police Chief Earl Russell and Rome Fire Chief A.D. Nixon.
100 years ago as presented in the October 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
One of Rome’s most prominent men received a promotion within one of the biggest companies in the country. G.H. Richardson, manager of the local branch of the Texas Company, is the man and the company.
Mr. Richardson received notice a few days ago that he was promoted to a very high position with his company at their station at Charleston, S.C., and will have charge of a number of stations in South Carolina and some in Georgia, with headquarters in Charleston. The promotion did not come as a surprise as he had been expecting such a procedure, but had not been expecting such a high honor.
He and his family will leave soon for Charleston, and though Rome will lose one of its most influential citizens all his friends wish him success in his new position. His successor here has not been named as yet.
Sunday, Oct. 19, 1969
Studded tires major problem for tourists visiting state
ATLANTA (UPI) – Northern tourists traveling through Georgia in the winter have a choice – shed their studded tires at the state line or take a chance on up to a $1,000 fine.
Georgia is one of three states – Mississippi and Louisiana are the others – with a law forbidding the use of studded tires on state highways.
“We’ve received inquiries from all over the nation about the use of studded tires in Georgia,” says Maurice O. Myers, manager of the club services for the Georgia Motor Club.
“Naturally, a person planning a trip from New York to Florida, let’s say, wants to know if he can keep his studded tires on the car for the entire trip. I have to tell him that although to our knowledge, the law is not being rigidly enforced in Georgia, it could be.”
Myers said northern motor clubs have included information in their travel guides about the antiquated Georgia law enacted in 1953. It has been sent to at least 12 million wintertime motorists, he said.
The National Tire Dealers and Retreaders Assn. in Washington estimates this winter alone some five to six million studded tires will be sold to tourists.
“The overall figures for studded tires will approach somewhere between 30 to 35 percent of all snow tires in use this winter,” a spokesman for the association said.
He said Virginia and North Carolina permitted studded tires on their highways for the first time recently and “I have not heard of anybody unhappy with the condition of the roads.”
Myers said the motor club sought to have legislation introduced in 1968 to change the law but was unsuccessful. He said he felt another try would be made at the 1970 legislative session.
Myers said each studded tire contains 85 to 115 studs but they do not protrude beyond the surface of the tire until the driver goes into a skid and the tire is stretched.
Wednesday, Oct. 22, 1969
Shutouts mark youth football
Five shutouts were posted Tuesday in midget, mite and pee-wee football.
Senior midget play saw East Rome blank Garden Lakes, 14-0, on scores by Mike Camp and Terry Maxwell.
Garden Lakes of the junior midget league slipped past Alto Park, 6-0, on a 34-yard run by Leslie Smith.
Two more shutouts were posted in the mite league. Northside smothered Model, 46-0, led by Charles Blanchard with four TDs and one extra point. Also in mite play, Johnson moved by Riverside 14-0 on TDs by Dorian Barton and Steve Finley.
The only non-shutout played yesterday was in the pee-wee league.
Friday, Oct. 24, 1969
Rome man named C.M.E. layman of year
Capers W. White of Rome has been named “Layman of the Year” for the Georgia C.M.E. Church.
White, son of the late Rev. and Mrs. G.W. White, was presented with a plaque commemorating the honor at a banquet held in Atlanta. Attorney Donald Hollowell made the presentation.
Dr. Horace Tate, recent mayoral candidate in Atlanta, was the principal speaker, addressing more than 300 laymen.
Mr. White serves chairman of the Georgia delegation to the general conference of the C.M.E. Church. A member of Holsey Sinai C.M.E. Church, he is very active in church affairs, serving as chairman of the board of trustees and secretary of finance in the Georgia conference. He has been a Sunday School teacher and was superintendent of the Sunday School for 25 years.
He is married to the former Robbie Espy and they have four children. He is employed at WestPoint-Pepperell.
When the child of Mr. P. Lesser, of upper Broad, struck a match to look into the gasoline tank of his father’s automobile, the fire department was called out to extinguish the flames. The child was not burned at all, and very little damage was done to the car.
Chief of the department, Albert Sharp, stated that a large number of fires have been caused by carelessness around gasoline and especially was this the case where children were concerned. The chief asks that children not be allowed to be around gasoline with a light or fire of any kind.
---
Another Rome manufacturing plant is now enlarging. the Rome Fertilizer Company let the contract for a $12,000 addition to its plant in East Rome on 13th Street.
The old plant will be remodeled, a concrete floor put in, and a new room will be added. New machinery that will considerably increase the capacity of the mill has been ordered and is on the way. John C. Glover, manager of the plant, states that the remodeling is already in progress and that the new work will start shortly.
---
Rioting broke out again around the Lexington Theatre in New York City when for the second time this week the Star Opera Company produced German opera over the protests of veterans of the world war.
Several hundred policemen hurled back the column of soldiers, sailors, Marines and civilians after bricks and bottles were hurled. The column retired but returned shortly, headed by a motor truck, which dashed through the police lines and preceded about a block until mounted police charged the truck and attacked the occupants.
Two occupants of the truck, a soldier and a sailor, were injured. One is expected to die.
In the meanwhile inside the theater, the singers hardly appeared on the stage before an occupant in the upper box, rising, laid down an egg barrage. Theater employees complained to the detectives that he hurled his eggs “in the same fashion hand grenades are thrown.”