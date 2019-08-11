Monday, Aug. 11, 1969
Spacemen freed from quarantine
SPACE CENTER, Houston (AP) – Freed from three weeks of isolation, the Apollo 11 astronauts relaxed with their families today before plunging into a hectic round of celebrations of their historic moon landing.
Neil A. Armstrong, Edwin E. Aldrin Jr. and Michael Collins sped straight to their homes Sunday night when released from quarantine quarters. Only hours before, doctors had said they could find no evidence of alien germs or infection from the astronauts’ lunar contact.
A waiting world was ready to heap the pioneers with honors in the weeks ahead.
The whirlwind schedule starts Tuesday when Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins hold a news conference here to report on their daring mission.
That afternoon, a downtown Houston luncheon will be attended by nearly 700 space workers.
On Wednesday, the astronauts and their families fly to New York for a ticker tape parade and an appearance at the United Nations, followed in the afternoon by another parade in Chicago. The day winds up in Los Angeles at a gala state dinner with President Nixon as host.
On Saturday, they will be honored by a Houston parade followed by a Texas-sized party in the Astrodome.
In the weeks that follow, they’ll be welcomed in many cities in the United States and will appear before Congress. There also is talk of a world tour.
Wednesday, Aug. 13, 1969
Redskins post two victories in Rome softball tournament
The Rome Redskins picked up a couple of victories Tuesday night in the Second Annual Rome Invitational Softball Tournament but could run into a stumbling block in tonight’s action.
The Redskins trounced Rome Paper, 12-2 in a second-round game and then came back to defeat Arrow Mills of Calhoun, 10-4 in a third-round battle. They are scheduled to meet Mathis Grocery tonight and the Mathis boys flexed their muscles with an 18-3 routing of Rome Carburetor last night.
In other games, High Point of Rockmart defeated Goodyear of Cartersville, 7-2, before losing to Main Builders, 21-18; Rome Carburetor defeated Widdington of Cedartown, 12-10 and Calvary Baptist topped Trion, 13-3.
In the Redskins second game, it took a four-run rally in the fourth to offset an early Arrow Mills lead. After that it was only a matter of time before the ‘Skins got the win.
Woody Woodell and Buddy Minshew got three hits and Jerome Webb two for the ‘Skins. White and Bohannon had two each for the losers.
High Point scored four times in the second inning and was never headed in its win over Goodyear, Marshall Thaxton banged out two hits for High Point, while Pinkard had three hits for Goodyear.
Manis Builders cooled off High Point in a later game, getting 10 runs in the first three innings and then capping it with an 11-run uprising in the bottom of the sixth.
Chapman had four hits, while Burnley, Greeson and Cook all picked up three hits for Manis. Pinkard got four hits and Meek, Johnson and Thaxton had three each for High Point.
Calvary scored two runs in the top of the first and got four each in the fifth and sixth to roll over Trion. Jack Hobgood, King and Anderson banged out three hits for Calvary, while Camp had two hits for Trion.
Mathis Grocery collected 22 hits in its one-sided win over Rome Carburetor. Pete O’Dillon, Nelson, Cantrell, Beam and Holmes got three hits for the winners. Smooth had two safe blows for the losers.
Earlier, Rome Carburetor defeated Widdington after scoring all of its runs in the first four frames. Rows and Henson hit two homers apiece and Smith got three hits for the winners. Ove had two hits for Widdington.
Thursday, Aug. 14, 1969
Teen Club plans ‘old member’ dance
The Rome Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a dance Saturday, August 30, from 8 until 11 p.m. for all those who have ever been a member of the Rome Teen Club.
Husbands or wives and guests of former Teen Club members are invited. Also members of the Rome Teen Club who are 18 or 19 years of age may attend.
Members and former members are asked to contact those who might be living in nearby communities who would like to attend. Those in nearby communities who are not stationed too far away from Rome should be contacted.
Music will be by “The Music Machine.”
Friday, Aug. 15, 1969
Chamber to honor new city, county teachers
New teachers in the Rome and Floyd County school systems will be honor guests for a “Red Apple” luncheon co-sponsored by the Schools Committee and the Existing Industries Committee of the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce Monday.
The luncheon at noon in the Rome Civic Center will be presided over by Jim Vick Jr., chairman of the Schools Committee. J.B. Dodd Jr., president of the Chamber, will welcome the new teachers to Rome and Floyd County. Harold Smith, chairman of the Existing Industries Committee, will introduce local city-county officials and civic leaders to the new teachers.
Following the luncheon, M.W. (Cap) Hicks will conduct a bus tour of points of interest, which will conclude with a refreshment stop at the Civic Center.
100 years ago as presented in the August 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The ice famine, which has had Rome in its grip for the past few days, reached its climax last week. No deliveries were attempted and many homes have been without ice since Thursday of last week.
Throngs of people in automobiles, buggies, wagons and on foot stormed the ice plant all day long. A few hundred pounds were delivered and a great many promises were made, but not one tenth of the amount desired was secured.
Restaurants, stores and soda fountains were supplied, and there was little actual suffering, though many householders complained of food supplies spoiling.
A car of ice from Chattanooga was received late last night, and the pressure was relieved by distribution of a few chunks to late applicants.
Officers of the local factory stated that the damage to the engine had been repaired and that they hope to be turning out the normal quantity of ice shortly, making regular deliveries and supplying the entire demand.
---
Users of gasoline are wearing a broad smile. The refining companies announced a reduction of a cent per gallon throughout the state. The retailers are selling gas at 25 in 1/2 cents per gallon.
No reason was announced for the drop in price, it being one of those mysterious things that the oil companies put over without reference to the law of supply and demand.
There seems to be no scarcity of gasoline here, and there has been no thought of restriction in the sale, though Atlanta is rationing gasoline by the card system. It was announced at filling stations that Rome has enough gasoline on hand to last for more than a month and no one is worrying over the situation.
It has been reported that some of the smaller towns between here and Atlanta are short of gas, and that they refused to sell to strangers -- but Rome was selling to everybody Sunday and yesterday and joy riders were thick as usual.
---
Andrew Carnegie, ironmaster and philanthropist has died at his great mansion overlooking log a beautiful in the Berkshire Hills where he sought seclusion, when bodily infirmity overtook him, and his mind became saddened by the entrance of this country into the world war. That he had been in feeble health for over two years, his final illness was only a brief matter of days. A severe cold developed into bronchial pneumonia and the aged patient lapsed into unconsciousness and the end came as though the beginning of a deeper sleep.
He was taken ill last week and it increased steadily worse. His advanced age and lessened powers of resistance hastened the end.
Mr. Carnegie leaves his widow who is Miss Louise Whitfield of New York and his daughter Margaret, who married last April Ensign Roswell Miller, of New York.
Mrs. Miller was at her home in Milbank, N.Y. when word came of her father's approaching death. She hurried to Lenox, Mass., but did not arrive until a few minutes after her father's death.
In accordance with his oft-expressed desire, a simple funeral will mark his burial.
---
A heavy wind and rainstorm played havoc with the wires of the Rome Railway and Light Company. A considerable territory on the west side of Broad Street was without current until the following morning.
The Tribune-Herald was among the suffers. Electricity is the only available motive power for the press and the wire trouble caused several hours delay in the issue of the paper. For this reason, subscribers were late in receiving their morning’s Tribune-Herald.