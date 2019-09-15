Sunday, Sept. 14, 1969
Area artists enter Cedar Valley events
A number of Rome area artists will participate in the Fifth Annual Cedar Valley Arts Festival to be held in Cedartown Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27-28 at Big Spring Park.
They include Robert Rakestraw, Robert Redden, Mrs. Don Unsworth, Norwood Griffin, A.D. Tucker, Mrs. Paul Brown, Mrs S.M. Barfield, Rene Buday, Mrs. C.R. Martin, Mrs. Jane McCord, and Larry Miller.
Professional and amateur Artists, 16 years of age and older, are eligible to compete. Entries must be original and not previously shown at the Cedar Valley Art Festival.
Artists may participate in any five categories - painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, printmaking and crafts. Awards of $100 each will be given for the best modern abstract art and traditional, realistic art. The “best in crafts” will receive the $50 award.
Saturday afternoon’s extra attraction will be performances of modern and folk dances and Sunday afternoon will be highlighted by a concert by the Cedartown Community Chorus and the Cedartown High School band.
A new feature also has been added to the festival.
The Cedartown Federated Women's Club will sponsor an “Antique Dealers Show” at the Women's Building adjacent to the park.
Wednesday, Sept. 17, 1969
Armuchee entry wins ‘Miss Floyd County’ title at Coosa Fair
Cheryl Miller, a 17-year-old brown-eyed lass from Armuchee, today wears the Miss Floyd County crown, which enables her to move a step closer to the number one beauty title at the 21st Annual Coosa Valley Fair.
She was named winner over six other contestants in judging Tuesday at the fair and, as a result, earned the right to compete in Thursday's Miss Coosa Valley Fair contest. She will be joined in this judging by representatives from other counties in the Coosa Valley area.
Cheryl, daughter of Mrs T.G. Miller, is a senior at Armuchee High School. She has competed in varsity basketball and softball for three years and has been a varsity football cheerleader for two years.
In addition she is a member of the Beta Club, Varsity Club, Spanish club, chorus and has serviced as a Key Club sponsor and officer of the student council.
Thursday, Sept. 18, 1969
Storey adds to Armuchee punch
Kenneth Storey returned “home” last week and Coach Namon Wiseman thinks this just might be the medicine his Armuchee Indians need to record their first victory of the season.
The Indians take on Gordon Lee Friday night before the home folks and a game that counts in the 5-D North standings. It's one Armuchee must win to remain in contention for the title.
Storey shifted from end to running back at halftime of last week's game against Eastbrook in an effort to give the offense. Armuchee lost the game, 6-0, but it certainly was no fault of Storey’s, who picked up 56 yards in 13 smacks into the line.
Storey played in the backfield when he first came up on the varsity but was later shifted to end. This play here has been solid and it wasn't until after long thought that Wiseman decided to make the change.
“He gives us more power back there,” Wiseman explains, “and it also helps offset our lack of speech.”
Offensively, the Indians still are looking for their first points of the season. They were shut out and their opener at Coosa, 14-0.
“Physically, we're ready to play,” remarked the coach. “Gordon Lee is a big team, especially on defense and we've got our work cut out for us.”
A plus for Armuchee this week is the return of Ricky Cordle to full strength. He'll probably start at one of the guard slots.
Other starters for the Indians will be Randy Kelly and Steve Cordle at the flanks; Ricky Gilbert, Eddie Howerton or Anthony Moore at tackles; Eddie Lumsden, Dewey Pledger or Cordle at guards; Danny Wiseman at center; Charles Rickman at quarterback, Stanley Dixon at fullback and Jimmy Gribble and Storey at halfbacks.
Wiseman was pleased with the defensive work at Eastbrook, particularly the way the boys hit. “Sometimes it was just the little things that took them out of plays and we've got to correct that.”
“Sure, it's going to be tough all the way, but we still have a lot of games to play yet and anything can happen.”
What he'd like to see is for the Indians to reserve their losing trend before it becomes a habit.
Friday night’s area schedule is loaded with big games, in addition to this one.
Two other teams will be playing their first games at home. Model entertains Trion in one that should pack Claude Satterfield Park and Adairsville plays host to Westside.
Elsewhere, East Rome and Coosa collide at Barron Stadium, West Rome goes to Carrollton, Calhoun invades Chattooga, Cedartown is at Cartersville, Rockmart goes to North Cobb and Cass entertains Murray County.
On Saturday night, Darlington goes after victory number two in a road game against the Chamblee Bulldogs.
Friday, Sept. 19, 1969
Wildlife Refuge likely to acquire additional land
WASHINGTON (AP) - Secretary of the Interior Walter J. Hickel says $590,000 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund will be used to buy land near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge in Georgia, rescuing it from the threat of commercial development.
Interior Department spokesmen said Thursday the 14,465-acre tract is one of several private holdings which the department intends to purchase for addition to the refuge as funds become available.
This particular tract, however, was placed on sale by its owner, the K-3-S Ranch of John King Jr., and must be bought immediately or fall into the hands of private developers, they said.
The spokesmen said the department has reached a purchase agreement with King, and emergency money from the land and water fund will be allocated to the Bureau of Sport Fisheries and Wildlife to buy the land for the wildlife refuge.
The refuge now includes some 340,000 acres. The department hopes to acquire another 50,000 acres now in scattered small holdings, in addition to the purchase announced Thursday.
Okefenokee is a refuge for the alligator and for rare or endangered bird species including the osprey, Florida sandhill crane, greater sandhill crane and bald eagle.
100 years ago as presented in the September 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Rome will be the central point of interest for the big moving-picture film companies on Oct. 7, the opening day of the North Georgia Fair.
The dedication of Towers Flying Field, the homecoming events of Floyd County soldiers, Sailors and Marines, the great barbecue and the great throngs of people who will be present, will all be faithfully portrayed on the screen and sent all over the country.
Ruth Law and the Army aviators were also be featured among the other interesting events of the day.
Manager Lam, of the local picture houses, states that Pathe International News and Gaumont and Fox will all have their expert operators present to chronicle the greatest celebration ever seen in North Georgia, which has probably received more favorable advance publicity than any event of a similar nature in the entire country.
The Army will also have a portable field motor radio outfit present that will flash the Rome news of the day for 1,500 miles and be able to receive wireless from even the high-powered stations in Europe.
---
As President Wilson's launch shoved from the dock in Seattle recently it keeled over until the port rail was nearly underwater and then ran into another launch, giving the President, Mrs. Wilson, Secretary and Mrs. Daniels and others a severe jolt. The President sat serene and smiled. Afterward the President boarded the historic Battleship Oregon with Secretary Daniels and Admiral Rodman and reviewed the Pacific Fleet.
---
Policeman O.L. Poole was run down by an automobile near his home on Second Avenue, just after he had been relieved of duty by Asa Brown.
It was stated that the car ran over both officer’s legs and severely bruised his thumb, and one ankle was badly twisted. The attending physician stated that the hurt was not a dangerous one and the patient would be out in a few days.
It was stated at police headquarters that the driver of the automobile was on the wrong side of the thoroughfare, and at the officer, in trying to get to the side, was hit.
---
Mr. Emmett Cole stated to the Tribune-Herald reporter that many people had given old school books in response to the article in this paper, but there were more needed to supply the children and he would be glad to receive as many more as possible. There are many children in the city whose parents are financially unable to buy books that are necessary for the public schools and Mr. Cole says the people have only to be told about the conditions and they will gladly respond, and he expects to have all the books necessary soon.
The books already on hand will be given out to those who need them at the Daniel Furniture Company store on Broad Street, and he asks that all those who expect him to give books for them to be there, and he will give out what is on hand and will get those who do not receive books what they need as soon as possible.