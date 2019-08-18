Monday, Aug. 18, 1969
Rome area feels side effects of hurricane Camille in Gulf
The Rome area, though hundreds of miles away from the Gulf Coast of the southern United States where hurricane Camille is wreaking her destruction and death, has not remained untouched by the violent storm.
Fourteen Rome area men of the 342nd Army Postal Unit from the Rome Army Reserve headquarters, on active duty at Camp Shelby, Hattiesburg, Miss., are all safe and sound today after hurricane Camille passed through the camp Sunday night.
Staff members of the local Reserve headquarters this morning were in the process of telephoning the families of all the men to notify them that the reservists were safe. They said that the storm caused rough weather at Camp Shelby and that trees were uprooted there by the winds.
The reserve group in Mississippi is commanded by 1st Lt. Henry S. Holton and 1st Lt. Edward H. Rudert and it included men from Rome, Cedartown and other area cities.
They are scheduled to return home Aug. 24.
The Rome office of the Georgia Power Co. has sent two seven-man crews, a line truck and an aerial basket truck to the devastated area. The crews left Rome this morning and will remain as long as they are needed. The power company planned a rendezvous of 25 to 30 vehicles and some 60 persons in Douglasville today to drive to sections of Mississippi and Louisiana in need of electrical repair work.
The Rome district office of Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph Co. has sent no crews yet although the company was on standby Sunday to send maintenance workers into neighboring states if they are called.
A power company spokesman said that the Rome, Athens and Atlanta areas of Georgia, which sent help to the stricken states, would still be amply covered if severe storms associated with Camille should strike.
Heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected to be sent into the Rome area by the hurricane today and tonight. The forecast calls for cloudy skies and thundershowers today and tonight, with skies becoming partly cloudy by Tuesday.
Although the hurricane was spawned some tornadoes, no tornado watch has been issued for Rome.
Tuesday, Aug. 19, 1969
Covington, Logan supply power in Rome American’s 8-3 victory
Rome American used a pair of home runs – one to tie the game in the sixth and another to win it in the eighth – to soar past Cook County, 8-3, and advance to the second round of the Georgia State 9-12 baseball tournament at Adel.
The Romans are scheduled to go against Fitzgerald at 6:30 p.m. today. Fitzgerald edged Albany, 6-5, in its opening encounter last night.
David Covington delivered the big blow for Rome Monday night when he blasted a grand slam homer in the eighth inning. Rome and Cook County had gone into the inning locked in a 3-3 tie.
Earlier, Ray Logan smashed a two-run homer to enable the Romans to tie the game at 3-3.
Cook County teed off early on Rome starter Terry Clements, taking a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Rome American came back with a singleton in the fourth and then pulled even on Logan’s blast.
Ray Donaldson, who came on in relief in the fifth, received credit for the victory.
In the meantime, one Rome team advanced and another was eliminated last night in the first round of the Georgia State Women’s slow-pitch softball tournament in Rome.
Lite Rite of Rome, defending state titlist, posted an impressive 5-0 shutout win over Rockdale County, while Cox Shell Service of Macon pounded out a 22-6 victory over J. Finley Wilson Elks of Rome.
Thirteen teams are entered in the tournament and play continues throughout the week.
Lite Rite scored four runs in the first and a singleton in the third to defeat Rockdale County with little difficulty. Ann Peery got two hits to pace the winners while Martha Regan and Wilda Capp had two hits apiece for Rockdale.
The Macon girls started off with four runs in the first frame and continued to pour on the coal to easily win over the Romans.
Sharon Jones got three hits, while Joan Gary, Carolyn Ross and Linda Crowder had two apiece for the winners. Bailey and Stallings had three hits for the Romans.
Thursday, Aug. 21, 1969
‘Gift-Pac’ marathon for Vietnam
Although the public eye is now on the United States’ Gulf Coast where Hurricane Camille wreaked her destruction and death, another area of need – Vietnam – has not been forgotten.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor Sunday a radio marathon for pledges for Vietnam Gift-Pacs.
Phones will be manned at Rome radio station WRGA from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Seven volunteers will answer phones and take pledges.
Gift-Pacs, which cost $5 and $6, contain 28 personal items which will be sent to troops on the battle lines in Vietnam. The items include such things as first aid cream, medicated powders, instant lemonade, writing tablets, self-seal envelopes, pens, razor blades, playing cards, tooth brushes and toothpaste and lighter flints.
Mrs. Irene Traylor of Berry College, is the Rome marathon chairman.
Pledge phones will be manned in 140 cities throughout the country. A number of well-known motion picture and television stars will donate their time to providing entertainment for the marathon. They include Lucille Ball, Jack Benny, Pat Boone, Johnny Carson, Bing Crosby, Phyllis Diller, Glenn Ford, Arthur Godfrey, Bob Hope, Fred MacMurray, Gregory Peck, Debbie Reynolds, Danny Thomas and Andy Williams.
Friday, Aug. 22, 1969
Friends mourn death of flying grandmother
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) – Zaddie R. Bunker was 65 when she decided she’d rather sit in the cockpit of a plane than baby-sit her grandchildren. So that’s what she did.
Now this desert community is mourning the death of Mrs. Bunker, a legendary figure among women pilots. Death came Thursday- just a week before her 82nd birthday and preceded by these achievements:
Learned to fly at 65; flew solo back and forth across the continent at 66; earned her multiengine license at 68 and flew faster than sound at 73.
On winning her multiengine pilot’s license at Teterboro, N.J., she commented: “Why did I learn to fly at 65? Because it’s fun.”
Of her cross-country jaunt, she told a newsman: “I’ve been driving for 45 years, but if I had to make this trip by automobile I don’t think I could have done it. Motoring just isn’t safe enough.”
In breaking the sound barrier, Zaddie piloted an Air Force F100 Super Sabre jet with Lt. Col. Robinson Risner as copilot.
100 years ago as presented in the August 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The body of Andrew Carnegie was laid to rest on a hillside at historic Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Tarrytown, N.Y., overlooking the Hudson. Only 21 persons -- members of the iron master’s family and a few close friends -- accompanied the body to the cemetery.
---
The “government's grocery store” saw a success of the business of $190 on its first day. Ten orders aggregating this amount were sent in by Postmaster King to Atlanta headquarters. Two of the 10 orders came from a rural route. Mr. King considers this is satisfactory start and anticipates a larger demand as time goes on for the various canned meats and other articles being marketed through the post office.
The postmaster says he has received a number of queries as to blankets on sale through the post office department. As yet the local office knows nothing officially of this. Yesterday was a day when the thoughts of most people were far from blankets, but a number of thrifty people wanted to buy them and be prepared for winter.
Associated Press dispatches in reference to the matter stated that the method of dispersal of blankets had not been fully determined upon.
---
James C. Downing, state Pig Club agent, has written a letter to county agent Adair, regarding prizes offered in club winners at the Southeastern Fair, that is of much interest to club members. It is as follows:
The club member who shows the best purebred hog at the Southeastern Fair under paid club rules will be awarded a five-passenger Ford touring car. This is a new prize just arranged for and this letter is to tell you about it.
The car is in addition to the fine silver loving cup which the Southern Ruralist gives to the champion and is also in addition to all of the cash prizes, which the champion wins each year.
This fine prize was made possible by the friends of the Pig Club members.
---
The fire department answered a call to the Strand Theatre, where it found that a reel of film had caught on fire. A large crowd quickly gathered, as the theater where is the heart of the business section of Rome.
Manager Lam stated to a reporter of the Tribune-Herald that the fire started when Harris Broom, an operator, was changing the reels, and on account of having a cut hand, let the film come in contact with one of the projecting lanterns, causing the quickly ignitable reel to catch fire, the Broom boy suffering a badly burned hand. The patrons at the time of the show, Mr. Lam stated, retired in an orderly manner and very little damage was done to the theater, as the fire was mostly confined to the fireproof projecting room. The entire damage was negligible outside the burning of the reel and the show will be opened at the regular hour today.