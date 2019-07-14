Tuesday, July 15, 2019
Sharks drive Apollo rescuers from water
ABOARD USS HORNET (AP) – Frogmen from the aircraft carrier Hornet, practicing for the recovery of the Apollo 11 command module when it returns to earth from its historic moon mission, were forced from the waters of the Pacific Ocean by sharks.
The frogmen were attempting to attach a flotation collar to a mockup of the spaceship when the inquisitive sharks appeared Monday. The Navy swimmers climbed into a rubber life raft until the sharks departed.
Wednesday, July 16, 1969
Rome Jaycee softball team captures Region One title
Rome’s Jaycee slow-pitch softball team captured the Region 1 tournament held at Calhoun with four wins in five outings.
Six teams were entered in the tournament including Rome, Calhoun, Dalton, Chatsworth, Lakeview and Rossville. The event was double elimination.
The Romans had to stage a last game uprising to claim the victory in a battle with Chatsworth. The runner-up team had won the initial meeting between the teams, 6-5.
Rome rolled past Lakeview in the first game, 20-0, clipped Dalton, 14-1, and then rapped Rossville, 11-4. In the first game of the finals, Rome led 5-2 going into the bottom of the seventh but lost by a 6-5 score.
In the championship game, Rome pounded Chatsworth, 16-0, and walked off with the title.
The Rome team members include Wright Bagby, Carl Battles, Jake Gibbs, Bryant Johnson, Sam Evans, Ronnie Mixon, Doug McFalls, John Maddox, John Ransom, Charles Rainwater, Jimmy Smithson, Kelly Hudson, Fred Silvers and Manager Leon Barton.
The Romans will represent Region 1 in the state tournament to be held in Atlanta, Aug. 1-3. There are 19 Jaycee Regions in Georgia.
Thursday, July 17, 1969
Astronaut speaker at Berry meeting
Astronaut William B. Lenoir from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston, Texas, will speak in the grand ballroom of Krannert Center at Berry College Friday at 2 p.m.
The public is invited. There will be no admission charge.
The astronaut will be on the Berry campus to participate in the Industrial Arts and Science Workshop held this week.
A native of Miami, Fla., Lenoir was selected as a scientist-astronaut by NASA in August 1967. Having completed the initial academic training, he and other members of this sixth group of astronauts are undergoing pilot training in preparation for future manned space flights.
Friday, July 18, 1969
Rome post office to close Monday
The Rome post office will be closed Monday, along with other federal, state, county and city offices, in honor of the Apollo 11 flight to the moon.
There will be no window service or delivery of mail although special delivery mail will be delivered.
The post office will open for regular hours Tuesday.
Classes at Coosa Valley Tech have been canceled for the day but summer school in the Rome City Schools System will continue.
The meeting of the Rome City Commission will be held at 8 p.m. Monday as scheduled.
100 years ago as presented in the July 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
In a loosely played contest on the Fairbanks diamond in West Rome between a scrub team made up of part of the regular team and a few youngsters, and the Fairbanks aggregation, the latter one by a score of 7 to 5.
The Fairbanks team is going strong, having played nine games and came out victorious and seven of them. The batteries for Fairbanks were Chester, Horn, and McClain, and for Rome, Burnes and Moss.
--
The first White House of the Confederacy, located in Montgomery, Ala., will not be destroyed as had been planned. This announcement was made by Mrs. Belle Allen Ross, secretary of the White House Association, after she returned from LaGrange, where she closed the deal for the purchase of the house.
---
Guy Davis, the young son of Mr. Homer Davis on the Calhoun Road, Rome, Route No. 2, has just reported to the county agent Adair, that the pig he received from the National City Bank on June 7 has gained 40 pounds in weight. This is a splendid record.
The pig mentioned is one of the five hundred Duroc-Jerseys, that the bank secured from John M. Berry from his registered drove at Berryton in Chattooga County, that has been distributed to the Floyd County pig club members.
If there is any pig club member in Floyd County that can beat this record where his made a record of gaining weight with his pig, of one pound or more a day since the contest began, the county agent would like to be notified and the Tribune-Herald will make special mention of the fact as an encouragement to the many contestants who will exhibit the results of their summer work at the North Georgia Fair at Rome in October this year.
---
The boll weevil grub has been found in squares of cotton in the fields of Dr. W.T. McKinney, near Cave Spring, is the statement made to the Tribune-Herald by A.N. Tumlin. Mr. Tumlin says he is positive this is the weevil as has been in the fields of middle Georgia and knows how to find them.
He says, “This is a serious matter and the farmer should be warned to watch their fields closely and where they find the grub in the fallen squares and small bolls they should be picked up every day and burned.”