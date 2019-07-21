Tuesday, July 21, 2019
U.S. astronauts hit pay dirt prospecting on lunar surface
SPACE CENTER, Houston (AP) – The Apollo astronauts struck pay dirt in their prospecting on the moon.
Their luck especially was in finding a great variety of different rocks, which could tell much about the moon’s age and origin.
They saw a curious purple rock and perhaps put it in one of the two treasure chests they are bringing home.
And they cored out a five-inch deep sample of lunar soil that “looks moist,” a suggestion there might be water and so perhaps microscopic life beneath the moon’s surface. But the moist, dark appearance could simply be from tight packing of fine particle of material, cautions David McKay, geologist of the Manned Spacecraft Center.
They found the crust of the moon much harder than numerous geologists and astronomers expected they would. It took work to dig out two core samples and plant the American flag.
They found rocks that look like basalt, born of volcanoes, and rocks resembling biotite, a dark colored mica that usually contains two to four percent water. They found the surface dusty, getting their boots coated cocoa brown with it.
They set up a seismometer which soon was recording moon tremors, although these might be only from the footsteps of the astronauts, especially when they cavorted on the desert-like moon like kids in a playground.
If the moon still shimmies after they leave today, scientists think the ultra-sensitive instruments can tell them if the quakes come from volcanic activity or hits by meteorites.
Incredibly calm most of the time, the astronauts performed well their role as good observers specially trained in geology.
Medically, their excursion showed the moon to be not so fearful a place as cautious planners had had to paint it.
The men surprised doctors and others by their quick adaptation to the moon’s low gravity.
Their energy expenditure in their tasks was within the limits shown in their earth training, said Dr. Willard R. Hawkins, a flight surgeon.
Once, Neil Armstrong’s heartbeat rose to 160 per minute, but his was called not critical, and Clifford Charlesworth, flight director, said it occurred when he was doing his hardest labors.
There were no indications the astronauts were hit by tiny micrometeorites.
Scientists were particularly delighted that the astronauts landed in an area with a great variety of rock types, as Edwin Aldrin described it.
“Landing near a crater is an unusual opportunity to collect rock samples which come from considerable depths (thrown out by meteoric impact) in comparison to the surface rocks,” said Dr. Gerard P. Kulper of the University of Arizona Lunar and Planetary Laboratory in Flagstaff. “This is an opportunity to pick up lunar lava in a scientifically perfect spot.”
Tuesday, July 22, 1969
Son of Roman had role in Apollo 11
Among the thousands of dignitaries, movie and television stars and ordinary-walk-of-life people who watched with awe and hope the launch last week of Apollo 11 was Rowe Sanders Crowder who felt, with justification, that he had a special hand in sending Astronauts Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins to the moon.
Crowder, son of Mrs. Slaton Clemmons of Rome, works for the North American Rockwell Corp. in Bay St. Louis, Miss., where the giant Saturn rockets which tossed the three astronauts were tested.
Crowder was among the lucky few who received a special invitation for the launching. His invitation was a gesture of appreciation and honor from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for his work in discovering the reasons for the misfiring of a Saturn engine during a static – or test – firing. Crowder headed a committee which found foreign matter in one of the engines. A Teflon seal had shattered into a tank. To a layman, such a small accident might seem negligible , but to space engineers, any error or accident is of primary concern since, if it occurred in flight of the rocket, it would be fatal to astronauts, and would mean a setback in the space program and the loss of millions of dollars.
Wednesday, July 23, 1969
Lightning triggers series of blazes
A severe electrical storm briefly knocked out power in many areas of Floyd County Tuesday night and set several houses on fire.
At 8:30 p.m. calls to the Rome Fire Department began to pour in. Companies 2 and 3 were summoned to the Chambers Mill Road where the residence of Mrs. T.R. Stansell had caught fire after lightning struck it.
The house was only slightly damaged but fireman R.H. Mullinax was knocked down by lightning. He was not seriously hurt.
Companies 3 and 7 went to the Rockmart Road near 8:50 p.m. after receiving a call that the residence of Eugene Nicholson was on fire.
Reports said lightning ran into Nicholson’s trailer home on a wire, triggering a small fire. Damage was described as “small.”
About 30 minutes later companies 6 and 7 were sent to Radio Springs Road where another residence had been set afire by lightning.
Firemen said the house, occupied by Tom McGill, burned to the ground.
About the same time, engines were en route to a barn on North Broad Street. Firemen for companies 1 and 4 listed the owner as Paul King.
After staying on duty for nearly two hours, firemen called the barn a “total loss.”
Lightning caused “small” damage Tuesday night to the residence of Mrs. Grady Abney at 214 Garden St., Lindale.
Company 2 of the Fire Department was on duty for 10 minutes before putting it out.
Shortly after midnight, firemen were dispatched to the Chambers Mill Road, scene of a blaze earlier in the evening.
According to reports, lightning had struck a large tree setting it on fire. The blaze was extinguished quickly and damage was “small.”
Thursday, July 24, 1969
Rome Speedway sets title race
The Rome International Speedway will hold its mid-season championships Sunday night with many of the top late model drivers due to bid for the crown. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the races begin at 8 p.m., officials said.
The championship will consist of a 50-lap feature around the three-eights mile dirt track in late models from 1955 to 1969, including Falcons, Chevy II and Mustangs.
Already lined up for the races are Rome’s Gene Cline, piloting a 1955 Chevy and Garner Snowden, also in a 1955 Chevy. Out-of-town drivers and their cars expected are Charlie Padgett, 1965 Chevelle; Truman Padgett, 1966 Chevelle; Jody Ridley, 1965 Falcon; Jerry Smith, 1955 Chevelle; Max Scott, 1967 Chevelle; Ken Orr, 1966 Chevy II.
Other classes running Sunday will be the B class late Model and the popular Cadet class. The latter is for beginners only and this offers an opportunity for would-be drivers to flash their form.
Track records have been established this season at the speedway with some of the drivers averaging over 100 miles per hour around the track.
Races are held each weekend during the season.
100 years ago as presented in the July 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Jon M. And Roy Berry have joined with a national City Bank and arranging a barbecue at Berryton for the members of the pig club, who secured their pigs from that institution.
In speaking of the matter County Agent Adair said that he considered it would be one of the biggest events of the season and is urging all the eligible club members to attend.
He states that all the pig registration papers will be delivered to the club members at the barbecue at the Berryton Farm. Those who are going he says should notify Mr. John M. Graham promptly so the transportation may be arranged for them which will be done without cost. Mr. Adair and North Georgia Fair officials will accompany the party.
***
As evidence of his intention of enforcing the motor “cut out” ordinance which provides that automobiles in the city be run without unnecessary noise and with their exhaust pipes muffled, Recorder Treadaway fined several violators of the law $2.50 in police court.
Numerous complaints have recently been registered at police headquarters regarding the racket of automobiles running in front of the hospitals here with no regard for the zone of quiet and which has proved obnoxious to patients within.
Chief of Police Harris has instructed his men to docket cases against violators of this ordinance and auto drivers are warned to provide their machines with mufflers.
A number of minor disorderly conduct cases were disposed of by the recorder at the session of court.
***
At the North Georgia fair this fall there will be eight on exhibit a splendid special premium, that the towers Sullivan manufacturing company is offering to the members of the Floyd County Court club, which is a three-horse McKay disc plow, to the boy who makes the highest yield of corn in the club contest this year. One of these splendid plows was given by this company last year to Sydney Burns, Rome, route number nine, who made a deal to 72 bushels of corn on his price acre. These plows retail for $65 and a surprise certainly worth trying for.
County agent Adair reports that there are a large number of prize acres of corn being grown this year in the county, and that almost all of them are looking very promising at this time. He expects very large yields to be reported at gathering time this fall, as this spring and summer has been very favorable for growing corn on most of our lands. The plow will be on exhibit with other prizes to be announced later at the North Georgia Fair.
***
Two German prisoners of war consigned to the Director of Military Intelligence in Washington D.C., under heavy guard landed at New York from the Steamship Agamemnon. According to information, they were formerly German officers of high rank who were induced by the American military intelligence operatives, to reveal the German general staff plans in 1918 which were of great value to General Pershing. They were brought to this country for protection against German plots on their lives.