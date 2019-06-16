Sunday, June 15, 1969
Three area beauties vie for state crown
Three Rome area representatives were in competition for the coveted “Miss Georgia” title Saturday night and one of them had a preliminary victory behind her.
Finals of the statewide pageant were televised and the winner was expected to be chosen near midnight.
Jacquelyn Alder of Cartersville, Miss Shorter College, won the talent division preliminary Thursday night and was a strong contender for the title. Also in competition were Patsy Hester of Canton, Miss Berry College, and Wanda Sue Dunn of Chatsworth, who advanced to the state pageant after winning the Miss Cedar Valley title at Cedartown.
Miss Alder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Weyland A. Alder of Cartersville, is a junior at Shorter.
A 1966 graduate of Cartersville High School, the blond and blue-eyed Miss Shorter College is a member of the Shorter Chorale and a member of the Goldtones and Shorter College Chorus.
She is a member of Pi Sigma sorority and a member of the 1968 Homecoming Court.
Miss Hester, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Hester of Canton, was graduated from Berry College cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in elementary education a week ago.
She was selected Miss Berry College last November in the annual beauty pageant. She was a member of the Berry College Concert Choir and the Berry Singers for two years.
The blue-eyed beauty was a Dana Scholar and was named to Who's Who in American Universities and Colleges during her senior year.
Miss Dunn is the daughter of Mrs. Russie Dunn of Chatsworth and a 1966 graduate of Murray High School.
A junior majoring in elementary education, Miss Dunn was Miss Berry College during her freshman year.
Monday, June 16, 1969
Super Discount tops First National, 5-0
John E. Tompkins came through with a fine pitching performance to lead Super Discount to a 5-0 victory over First National Bank in Pony League action Saturday night.
Meanwhile, the 9-12 League teams were running in high gear as Kiwanis defeated Volkswagen, 14-4; Exchange knocked off Midway-Brackett, 81; the Jaycees rolled past Civitan, 13-9 and Cave Spring turned back Jennings, 13-3.
Tompkins limited First National to only three hits during the game and recording the shutout victory. His teammates garnered seven safeties -- three by Sam Burrell in as many trips to the plate.
The winning Super Discount scored for three runs in the third inning and then came up with two more in the seventh to account for the final score.
Kiwanis pounded out 11 hits for 14 runs in the decision over Volkswagen with four players collecting two bingles each. Steve Storey topped the garage with five RBIs, while Gary Potts, David Blevins and Bobby Willerson joined him in the hit department.
Potts came up with a two-hit performance on the mound to account for the big act of the game. The loser scored four runs in the first inning, but were unable to score again, while the winners were rolled with six in the second and four in the third period.
Mark Simmons and Freddie Moore had two hits each, while Dennis Brown rapped a homerun in Exchange’s win over Midway-Brackett.
While his teammates were collecting the hits, Morgan Pridemore limited the losers to only three hits scattered among as many players. Clint Johnson was the losing hurler.
The winners came up with two in the second and third frames and then dumped in three in the fourth and closed out the scoring with a singleton in the fifth.
The Jaycees were out hit, 6-8 but came up with 13 runs in defeating Civitan. Mike Pearson had two bingles for the winners and Ray Dalton rapped a homerun. David Fowler led the losers with three hits including a pair of doubles. Donaldson was the winning hurler while Bob Ardent suffer the setback.
Jeff Raymond and Kevin Patterson hit home runs, while Courtney Hamilton had four hits in as many trips to the plate in Cave Spring’s victory over Jennings.
Hamilton was the leading hitter, while Raymond collected three hits including the homerun and hurled a four-hitter to claim the spotlight. Ken Criswell and Tommy Culpepper had two hits each for the losers.
Tuesday, June 17, 1969
Armstrong ready for moon flight
SPACE CENTER, Houston (AP) - Neil A. Armstrong, commander of the Apollo 11 mission, has completed a series of flights in a landing trainer and says he feels ready to try the touchdown on the moon.
Armstrong flew the lunar landing training vehicle (LLTV) three times Monday, each time reaching 300 feet in altitude before practicing the powered descent he’ll use next month to reach the moon's surface.
These brought to eight his flights in the spider-like craft.
“We're getting a very high level of confidence in the overall landing maneuver,” Armstrong told newsmen after his second flight Monday.
The LLTV is a platform containing a pilot, cockpit, instruments and rockets, and supported on the ground by spider-like legs. Its jets and thrusters simulated its control in the moon's gravity.
While flying a similar craft a year ago, Armstrong was forced to eject and parachute after the aircraft went out of control.
Another LLTV crashed last December. A test pilot injected safely.
Armstrong, a civilian, and Air Force Col. Edwin E. Aldrin Jr. will fly a lunar module from an orbit of the moon to a landing July 20.
A third member of the Apollo 11 crew, Air Force Lt. Collins, will remain in lunar orbit aboard the command module mothership. Apollo 11 is scheduled for launch July 16.
Wednesday, June 18, 1969
Roman gains promotion at Robbins
Miss Sadie M. Harris, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Luther Harris, of 503 Branham Av., has received her first promotion at Robbins Air Force Base under the Federal Service Entrance Examination Program.
Miss Harris started work as a clerk-typist with a rural community development service, which was headed by Thomas L. Delton, in 1964 while she was attending Fort Valley State College.
She completed her intern work with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Atlanta under attorney Donald M. Hollowell, regional director of the commission. She also worked with Dr. Horace E. Tate, executive secretary of the Georgia Teachers and Education Association in Atlanta.
Miss Harris was graduated from Fort Valley State in 1967 in the upper 10 percent of her class with a bachelor of science degree in secretarial science.
She gained further experience as secretary to Dr. Harbans Singh, director of Project Upward Bound at Fort Valley State.
She began work at Robbins in March of 1968 and was later promoted to contract assistant in the base’s Procurement and Production Directorate.
Miss Harris recently was awarded the highest award, the Gold ZD award, in the Zero Defects Program.
100 years ago as presented in the June 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
There is much activity at the Country Club these days and the next event on the sports program is the golf tournament with Marietta.
The Cobb County offers, still mindful of their victory over the local club last July 4, will come up and be entertained at lunch, and play 18 holes of golf. The local contingent, remembering a victory on the home links last year, say they are going to send the Marietta crowd back home defeated.
President Gammon will take a large delegation, including the women golfers, to Anniston, for a contest with the country club team there.
---
Frank Hamer, a young local taxicab driver, was acquitted in Floyd County Court on a charge of having whiskey in his possession. The young man and two companions were arrested by the police several miles from Rome on the Cave Spring Road several weeks ago, and the police found a jug containing about 10 gallons of corn whiskey in the back of the auto. All three men were arrested and the auto and liquor were confiscated by the officers.
Hamer claimed he was engaged to drive the other men on a trip in his car and that he knew nothing of the whiskey being in the automobile.
---
Three illicit distillers were captured in Cherokee County, Ala., by Sheriff Joe M. Daniels and posse. One small distillery was seized near Cedar Bluff and a quantity of malt destroyed. The operators, however, made their escape. The two stills were taken on the place of V. Winkles about 10 miles southeast of Centre. A small still was captured at the Shingle Mill of Winkles, being operated from the boiler of the mill. Five gallons of whiskey were found with this outfit.
The largest still found in the county was captured on Winkles’ place, over 500 gallons of beer being poured out by the officers. As a result of the raid, V. Winkles and his two sons, Ben and Fletcher, are now confined in the county jail. Fletcher Winkles has already served a term in the local coal mines for selling whiskey.
---
After a short period of comparative quiet in Washington, the Senate fight over the League of Nations appears certain to be resumed with a fire that may eclipse all previous struggles in the controversy. The fight will be around Senator Knox’s resolution proposing to put the Senate definitely on record regarding the revised League covenant, the supporters of which hope to gather enough strength to warn the Paris Conference that the treaty cannot be ratified here in its present form.