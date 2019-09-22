Sunday, Sept. 21, 1969
Pleasant prescription
RHEIMS, France (UPI) - Sometimes a new mother experiences postpartum depression - blues which set in when her baby is born.
At a general hospital here in the heart of France’s champagne country a glass of bubbly is just what the doctor orders.
“The champagne seems to have a therapeutic effect because it promotes happiness and good cheer and hence discourages blue so common among new mothers,” an obstetrician observed, “and it is also good for doctors.”
Monday, Sept. 22, 1969
1887 referendum a blast
The recent referendum held in Floyd County on the issue of legalized alcoholic beverages aroused the curiosity of Ordinary Harry Johnson Jr. about similar voting issues held in the past. The results of this research were quite interesting.
There have been four referendums held in Floyd County, according to the records of the Ordinary's office. The first referendum was held in July of 1887 when Johnson's grandfather, H.J. Johnson, was Ordinary. The others were held in June of 1934, June of 1951 and in September of 1969. The first vote on the issue proved to be the most interesting.
The first election was called for July 9, 1887. It was titled “ An Act to Provide for Preventing the Evils of Intemperance.” The “act” had to be advertised in the Rome Courier four times. The referendum had been called on June 1, after a petition drive was successful to put the issue to a vote. The issue was defeated by a vote of 1,428 against to 908 for.
There were 12 voting precincts instead of the 24 in existence today. Three of the 12 voted in favor of the sale of liquor. They included North Carolina, by a vote of 70 to 44, Etowah by a margin of 40 to 23, and Flatwoods (this district is believed to be near Fosters Mill, west of Cave Spring) by a margin of 59 to 51. Livingston tied on the vote 49 to 49. Texas Valley’s vote could not be found.
The most interesting aspect of the election was the ballots used. They were small pieces of paper, called tickets, that indicated the way a person wanted to vote on the issue. The ballot that was used to vote against the issue had printed on one side “Against the Sale”. On the other side was a picture of a man with a bottle in his hand about to fall off a cliff into the flames of hell. An angel is trying to save the man before he plunges off the edge into the flames.
A woman with three small children was shown below praying for the man. The words “Against the Sale” also appear on this side of the ballot.
The ballot that was used to vote for the sale of liquor was considerably smaller. It had printed on one side of the paper “For the Sale,” and was blank on the other side.
When a person went to the polls to cast his vote he told the police officer which “ticket” he wanted, therefore revealing his vote.
Tuesday, Sept. 23 1969
She's a real deer
Molly's a darling … a real deer you could say.
To the three-year-old boy who loves her she's Bambi-come-to-life and to persons who see her riding in the family car, she's “the dangdest thing I ever saw.”
The snuff-brown fawn considers herself a bona fide member of the Richard Dunaway family who lives on a small, wooded farm off Haywood Valley Road. Dunaway says he's hunted deer most of his life “but I'm not going to let anything or anybody hurt Molly.”
He found her about three months ago, snagged on a section of barbed wire near his house. The Dunaways nursed the deep cut until it closed and Molly became a permanent resident.
Her routine is relatively predictable. The Dunaways greet Molly early in the morning, late in the afternoon and occasionally at midday. She's a real gourmet with a penchant for sweet peas, milk and corn but she has been known to slurp Double-Cola.
The few horses the Dunaways own don’t mind the little visitor sleeping in their pasture with them, in fact they even frolic with her when she's around.
Like a dog she follows Dunaway on his riding lawn mower when he cuts his sprawling yard.
“Every time I make a round she makes a round,” he said with a grin.
Richard Junior plays with Molly every day and she responds by nudging and budding him gently.
His father loves her so much, he gave his pack of beagles away because they chased her and tried to kill her.
“We hope she'll raise little ones someday,” he said.
The Dunaways hope Molly will be with them always but they fear she will do it most wild creatures do when they come of age; seek a mate and vanish into the forest wilderness forever, possibly to die peacefully, possibly to die from a hunter’s bullet.
Wednesday, Sept. 24, 1969
Chieftains’ brother act is hard to top
West Rome no longer is unbeatable, but it'll be hard to beat the Chieftains “brother act.”
Four brothers are in the West Rome football program and all of them have a bright future. They are the Chatman brothers - Fred, Jimmy, Joseph and Dennis.
Fred and Jimmy are members of the varsity squad, while Joseph and Dennis play on the undefeated freshman team.
Jimmy, 175-pound senior end, is the oldest of the group. He is a reserve on the varsity squad and probably will see more action in future games.
Fred is a 180-pound sophomore, who runa at fullback on offense and plays an end position on defense. He is coming along fast and the coaches say he will log considerable playing time both ways. Right now, he's one of the top reserves on defense.
Joseph, a ninth grader, and Dennis, who is in the eighth grade, also play defense at end. In addition, Dennis is a wingback on offense.
“I don't think we've ever had this many brothers in our program at one time,” explained head coach Nick Snyder. “They’re real real good boys and certainly will help us.”
Joseph and Dennis have helped already as the ninth graders have won three games in a row. They whipped Calhoun (29-0), Cedartown (24-20) and Armuchee (29-20).
100 years ago as presented in the September 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The principal Senate amendment, liberalizing the prohibition enforcement bill, is to permit home manufacturers, for individual consumption, of “non-intoxicating” cider and light wines, was accepted in the bill, subject to action on the conference report.
Other disputed points between the Senate and House conference conferees have been postponed until later. … The Sistine Choir of the Vatican arrived in New York for its first American tour. This is the first time since its formation 1,600 years ago that this famous body of singers has ever left the Vatican. Some of the younger members were detained at Ellis Island for a while, but soon released.
---
Rome is to have a Rogers Store. The L.W. Rogers Company, of Atlanta, purchased the grocery of S.L. Camp, 216 Broad Street, and will take charge immediately, at which time stock will be taken. The front of the building is being painted the familiar “Rogers red.”
A manager and force of clerks will be sent here by the company. Mr. Camp will remain with the store temporarily. Later he plans to enter business again for himself.
The Rogers company owns and operates about 125 groceries in the state. And 98 are in the city of Atlanta. There are others in the chain in Marietta, East Point, Griffin and other Georgia cities. All of these are operated on the cash system.
---
Several Rome Shriners are planning to go to New Orleans with the Yaarab Temple at the end of the month for a big three-day party, given by Jerusalem Temple of the Louisiana City.
Jerusalem Temple went this year to Indianapolis with the intention of winning the 1920 Convention of the Imperial Council. It had a keen race with Portland, Ore., and lost by a narrow margin.
Result - Jerusalem has in its treasury an unspent entertainment fund of $35,000, which it is rearing to turn loose, and accordingly, has decided to give a great three-day party in honor of the Shriners of southern cities.
Yaarab is planning to send a delegation of not less than 200 members. They will travel in a special train with two Pullmans reserved for the ladies. Members of Yaarab are requested to communicate with the committee for details.
Jerusalem Temple has sent invitations to the shrine temples in the cities of Charleston, Greenville, Atlanta, Macon, Savannah, Jacksonville, Tampa, Mobile, Montgomery, Birmingham, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville, Memphis, Louisville, Little Rock, Meridian, Jackson, Galveston, Dallas and Houston.
---
The enterprises of the Maple Street Baptist Church to add to its present equipment and activities certain features of community service ought to commend itself to the Christian people of the city at large irrespective of denominational lines.
This church ministers to a wide field in a populist section in the city, where such features of church work as this enterprise proposes to provide are greatly needed and where they would be particularly helpful.
It is proposed to build an annex to the present church edifice, within which to house a social hall, with motion picture equipment, where social entertaining and illustrated lectures may be held, and educational pictures shown, a reading room to be supplied with wholesome literature, and a gymnasium with simple equipment for physical culture work, and shower baths.
The enterprise has been projected upon a very moderate expenditure, and the end sought are practical and wholesome. The church proposes to offer its advantages and ministries to all the people of the vicinity who will use them. It is, therefore, soliciting the interest and aid and is receiving a cordial support of all citizens in the undertaking.