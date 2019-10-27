Tuesday, Oct. 28, 1969
Anyway you slice it, Coosa and Rockmart after 3-A title ‘cake’
Anyway you slice it, the whole “cake” will be eaten Friday night in Rockmart when the Coosa Eagles and the homestanding Yellow Jackets clash in a Region 5-A North headliner.
Although both teams have another sub-region game left after this one, this game will tell the tale. The winner stakes immediate claim to the championship in the northern half of 3-A and earns a piece in the post-season playoffs. It’s as simple as that.
Coosa and Rockmart presently are 3-0 against sub-region opponents. All other teams have lost at least twice and that means they are eliminated from contention.
Of course, there’s always the chance Coosa and Rockmart will play to a tie. That’s the only way it can remain unsettled after this weekend’s play.
West Rome’s loss to Cartersville has vaulted the East Rome Gladiators into sole possession of first place in 7-AA North, just as it did a year ago at this time after the ‘Canes whipped the Chiefs.
However, several possibilities exist in this sub-region.
East Rome can win it by beating Cass this week and then the Chiefs the following week. Or, the Gladiators can sew it up with a combination of a win over Cass and a West Rome loss to Pepperell.
100 years ago as presented in the October 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Charles Mabry, after an absence from Lindale of more than three years, in the services of his country, has returned to Lindale. He was with the 18th Infantry, of the famous First Division, and is wearing the French Declaration of Fouraguerre, which was issued to the members of the regiment for valiant service.
Young Mabry enlisted in the service on April 16, 1916. He went with his organization overseas soon after the outbreak of the war, and was on nine different battlefronts. His regiment distinguished itself particularly in the Somme and Marne battles.
Mabry was transported back to the States, reaching port on September 3, and has since been stationed at Camp Taylor, Ky. He is now here on a 30-day furlough, and will visit his mother, who resides in the country and his sister, Mrs. Many Bramlett. His health is real good, and despite the many hardships he suffered is looking well. He stated that his outfit was in continuous trench service for 49 days.
---
The liquor law has been passed by the Senate again. With the action of the Senate and overriding the president’s veto of the provisions of the new act, which fixes one half of 1 percent as the legal limit of alcoholic content, comes the president’s announcement that as soon as the German peace treaty is ratified, he will lift wartime prohibition ban. The prohibitionist forces made a statement that they would not attempt to block the treaty simply to keep the ban on liquor.
Wednesday, Oct. 29, 1969
GE strike in Rome is quiet, orderly
Although violence was reported at several General Electric Co. plants throughout the county during a 13-union strike against GE, the walkout at Rome’s Medium Transformer Department of GE remained orderly as it moved into the third day.
Some 1,100 workers represented by Local 191 International Union of Electrical Workers (IUE), are out at the Rome plant.
There was picket line violence in five cities Tuesday, but GE, the nation’s fourth largest industrial corporation, said all 280 plants in 33 states were open.
The picket line disturbances were in Schenectady, N.Y., Bloomington, Ind., Lynn and Pittsfield, Mass, and Collingdale, Pa.
Police beat back non-union workers attempting to cross the picket line in Schenectady, bloodying three, in what they said was an attempt to avert violence.
The strike is led by the International Union of Electrical Workers, AFL-CIO, and the Independent United Electrical Workers.
The unions have demanded a 90 cent an hour increase over 30 months; 35 cents the first year, 30 the second and 25 in the last six months, plus up to 50 cents extra for special skills.
GE has offered 20 cents an hour in the first year of a three-year pact, with wage reopeners in subsequent years and premiums of 5 to 25 cents for skills. The average hourly pay is currently $3.25.
Thursday, Oct. 30, 1969
Santa arrives early for Lindale workers
Although Christmas is still eight weeks in the future, Santa Claus is paying an early but nonetheless welcome visit to more than 800 employees of the Lindale Mill of WestPoint-Pepperell. They are members of Pepperell’s 1969 Savings Club.
The 841 participating employees have saved $269,844 during the past year, and checks totaling this amount, which represents more than a quarter million dollars, are being distributed today and Friday.
Pepperell’s 1970 Christmas Club has already been formed.
100 years ago as presented in the October 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
An auto driven by G.P. Christopher, coming into the city on the Etowah River Bridge, and a streetcar going to the Eighth Ward, collided, resulting in slight injuries to the three occupants in the car and considerable damage to the automobile.
It was stated that Mr. Christopher had trouble turning his car from the track and that with the bright light of the streetcar in his face was more or less blinded. The lights, radiator and right fender of the car were damaged.
The occupants of the auto were taken to the Harbin Hospital, where their injuries were dressed. Mr. Christopher suffered a cut on his cheek and bruises, while his daughter, Miss Emma, was bruised about the head. The other occupant, Mrs. Ida Reed Reed, suffered a dislocated thumb. The three later went to their homes.
---
Bringing the largest price per acre of any farmland yet sold in the county, the M.L. Troutman farm at Armuchee has been sold for $45,000, the purchaser being F.M. Fomby of Piedmont, Ala., and Floyd County, Ga.
The deal was run through by the real estate firm of Norris and Smith. The tract of land included 525 acres and is land adjoining the old Seab Wright property at Armuchee.
This sale of farmland shows the ready market for it and the real estate men say that they expect it to become even livelier than it has been the past few months. Property has increased in value in Floyd County at a great rate during the past two years, and many thousands of dollars have changed hands because of it.