Sunday, Oct. 5, 1969
Floyd 4-H’ers join in national week
Floyd County’s more than 2,300 4-H Club members are conducting a county-wide celebration this week. And they aren’t the only ones, according to Mrs. Brenda Bass, assistant county home economist, and Jerry Pitts, assistant county agent. They are joining more than 154,000 Georgia 4-H’ers and 3.25 million other boys and girls throughout the nation in observance of National 4-H Week, today through Saturday.
“Opportunity for all” is this year’s theme for the weeklong observance. Several activities Have been planned for the week. Today is 4-H Sunday; 4-H’ers have been encouraged to work with local pastors in planning special observances.
A 4-H fashion show, “Fashion Reflections” will be presented at the Georgia Power Auditorium on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
A special 4-H exhibit will be on display at the Tri-County Regional Library this week. 4-H’ers are also planning special exhibitions and bulletin boards in their local schools. Local radio stations will feature 4-H spots throughout the week.
4-H club work started as a rural youth organization, but now has been changed and adapted to meet the needs of youth wherever they live.
Any boy or girl between the ages of 9-19 may join 4-H. For further information concerning 4-H membership, contact the County Extension Office at 234-0251 ext. 55.
100 years ago as presented in the October 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The capacity of the Harbin Hospital on Third Avenue will be doubled by the addition of three more stories to the structure now in use. When the present building was erected a few months ago it was designed with a view toward future enlargements, but the proprietors, Drs. R.M. & W.P. Harbin, did not expect the necessity to arrive at so early a date.
Plans have been accepted by the owners for the new work and contractors are now preparing estimates. The work will begin at an early date and will be pushed to completion as soon as possible. At present hospital is turning patients away every day for lack of room. Every inch of available space is taken and patients in emergency cases are being quartered in the halls and in the nurses’ dormitory adjoining the hospital.
The government has selected this hospital for its soldiers in this section and there are a number of ex-Army men under treatment there at all times. This is one reason for the crowded condition of the hospital.
The Francis Berrien Hospital is also soon to be remodeled and greatly enlarged, with additional rooms, elevator and new operating rooms. Many out-of-town patients are under treatment at the two hospitals and this number will naturally increase when their capacity is enlarged.
Monday, Oct. 6, 1969
Jackie flips photographer
NEW YORK (UPI) – Jacqueline Onassis, irked when news photographers tried to snap her picture at the sexually explicit Swedish film “I am Curious” stomped out of the theater Sunday and flipped a lensman over her thigh to the ground in a neat judo maneuver.
The photographer, Mel Finkelstein of the New York Daily News, landed on his knees after being tossed by the slim former first lady, but managed to snap a picture of her walking away.
The incident was the former Mrs. John F. Kennedy’s second scrape with photographers within a few days.
Last week, Ron Galella, a freelancer who spotted Mrs. Onassis and her son, John F. Kennedy Jr., bicycling around Central Park, was arrested for “harassment” on the complaint of one of her security men.
Galella claimed it was he who was harassed – roughed up by two private guards – but he got the pictures. His case now awaits a court hearing.
When Mrs. Onassis left her seat during the controversial movie to go to the lounge, she noticed the photographers waiting in the lobby. She asked the manager to make them leave and, as Finkelstein said, “We were already leaving. We decided we would work at a discreet distance.”
But, Finkelstein said, Mrs. Onassis followed them out of the lobby. Walking six feet out of her way, he said, she made for him and hit him with what he called the “judo trick.”
Wednesday, Oct. 8, 1969
Eagles top scoring; Chiefs pace defense
Coosa and West Rome, who played one of those 7-6 cliffhangers three weeks ago, are the top teams in the Rome area in scoring offense and defense.
Statistics through the first half of the season show the Eagles of Coach Branch Bragg has averaged 2.18 points a game while amassing a 4-1 record. Nick Hyder’s Chieftains, on the other hand, are allowing only four points a game to the opposition. They have a 3-1-1 record.
Coosa has scored 109 points, getting 61 of those in the last two weeks. The Eagles have given up 36 points, or 7.2 points a game.
West Rome has allowed just 20 points, including 14 to Carrollton, in five games. Offensively, the Chiefs have scored 69 points for a 13.8 average.
The No. 1 point-producer is Calhoun with 104 points and a 20.8 average in five games. Defensively, the second best club is East Rome, which is allowing just 6.8 points a game. East Rome is 4-1; Calhoun, 3-2.
Friday, Oct. 10, 1969
Cedartown man joints mission tour to Chile
Roscoe M. Abernathy, a member of Kresge Memorial United Methodist Church in Cedartown, has left on an evangelistic mission to Chile.
The Mission is being directed by the Rev. Charles Whittle. The National Boards of Evangelism and Mission of the United Methodist Church issued the invitations. Mr. Abernathy will be the only Georgian in the group of 30 persons.
The group will meet in Miami for a training session conducted by a Chilean missionary on furlough. As the group leaves for Chile and also on their return, they will visit the work of the United Methodist Church in other principal cities. Among those will be Panama City; Lima, Peru; La Paz, Bolivia; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Montevideo, Uruguay; and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
After arriving in Chile, Mr. Abernathy will be assigned an area in which he will work for 15 days, including three Sundays. He will preach and teach through interpreters. He will visit and guide others in visitation, personal evangelism, and work in small groups.
Mr. Abernathy is married to the former Miss Irene Shaw of Burlington, N.C. They have two daughters, Laura and Amy. For 23 years he has been employed by the Western Electric Co. and is now a job supervisor.
As a member of Kresge Memorial United Methodist Church. Mr. Abernathy has served in various positions including lay leader, church school teacher, chairman of the Office Board, and chairman of several commissions. He is a member of the Rome District Board of Evangelism which met in Chicago. In 1967 Mr. Abernathy spent 10 days in Seattle and Everett, Wash., participating in “The Concern for Persons in the Northwest” conference.
100 years ago as presented in the October 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
While on his way to Aleris, Ala., Charles Mixon, a truck driver for the Rome Coca-Cola Bottling Company, discovered that the Kelly truck which he was driving was on fire, and he and his brother — who also was along driving another truck — used a pyrene extinguisher, but the blaze had such a start that it could not be put out, and the result was almost total destruction of the truck and the Coca-Cola, which to a great extent exploded on account of the excessive heat.
Charlie Mixon, as soon as the blaze was discovered, leaped from the truck.
Soon after this incident, the Ford truck of the Indian Refining Company caught fire on the road between the Bluff Road and the Cave Spring Road, just below DeSoto Park, and was almost completely destroyed. Therefore it is believed by many that when one thing happens here about another thing of the same caliber follows.
---
A small blaze occurred in Mr. A.J. Casey’s store at an early hour and for a time promised to be a very disastrous conflagration. A fireman employed at the Georgia School for the Deaf discovered the fire while on his way to his work and quickly gave the alarm. The volunteer fire company was on the scene in a few moments and to their splendid work with the hose lines at their disposal is due the saving of the entire store from destruction. As it was, the loss was not heavy and is pretty well covered by insurance. The fire company is to be congratulated on the good work done by its members at this fire.
---
The Cincinnati Nationals won the world baseball championship, which was held in Chicago, defeating the Chicago Americans 10-5 in the final game of the series that ended with the Reds taking five games and the White Sox three.
The Reds batsmen drove Williams and James from the box and pounded Wilkinson’s offerings almost at will, making 16 hits, the highest total for any one game of the series.
The White Sox staged a desperate rally in the eighth, making four runs on hits by Collins, Weaver, Jackson and Gandil, and an error by Rousch, who got Risberg’s fly in the sun, but fumbled it. Gandil’s triple resulted from Neal losing the ball in the sun. The Sox’s other run was due to Jackson’s home run in the third. The Reds spotted around in two innings and every man on the team made at least one hit.
The Reds made two errors, the Sox 10 hits and one error. The game was the longest of the series, two hours and 27 minutes. The attendance was 32,930.