Sunday, Nov. 16, 1969
Patient load at TB hospital shows decrease
Battey State Hospital in Rome, the state’s single tuberculosis hospital, treated 1,627 victims of the disease in the year ending June 30, 1969, according to the hospital’s just released annual report.
The report, by Battey Superintendent Dr. Raymond Corp, reveals that patients from 13 Georgia counties made up 56 percent of total hospital admissions for the year, with the largest number of 237 coming from Fulton County. Generally admissions were proportionate to county populations, although Chattooga County, which ranges 49th in population during the report, admitted 34 patients, the eighth highest number of admissions.
The average daily patient census at Battey was 370 for the reporting. With the average length of stay 125 days, down from 141 day average the preceding year.
100 years ago as presented in the November 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
An enthusiastic meeting of the alumnae of Shorter College was held in the Women’s Club Hall at the Carnegie Library.
The first item of important business was the pledging of $500 to the $100,000 endowment fund. Previously the association had pledged an amount as a nucleus to the alumnae endowment fund, and that, it was voted, to leave undisturbed.
A movement has been started which, it is believed, will draw a good deal support from friends of Shorter, a plan successfully tried by Vassar alumnae. The fathers of the present students and graduates dating several years back, will be organized as “Friends of Shorter.” It is the effort of the local branch to extend the interest in the upbuilding of the college. A hundred copies of the Tribune-Herald, containing the story of Rome’s generosity to the campaign fund, were mailed to non-resident alumnae.
---
As there is no granulated white sugar for sale in Rome, and precious little of any other kind, and the prospects are for a still shorter condition of sweetening, the restaurants in the city have taken on a regular wartime practice.
When you get your coffee now, you get a little envelope of sugar and pleading and crying will get you no more, while the desserts are smaller and smaller, with many of them cut out entirely.
A restaurant keeper stated that he had less than 150 pounds of sugar in his place, and that with using 40 pounds or more a day under ordinary circumstances, the public could very readily see why he was economizing.
It seems to be a case of conserve sugar else go back to using syrup in your coffee, tea and other places where a little sweetening is needed.
Tuesday, Nov. 18, 1969
Lunar schedule announced
SPACE CENTER, Houston (AP) — Except for six minutes to erect an American flag and eight minutes to position a color television camera, the Apollo 12 moon explorers plan to devote all their time to science on their first moonwalk Wednesday.
Astronaut Charles Conrad Jr. plans to be outside three hours and 14 minutes during the initial stroll, while Alan L. Bean is expected to be outside two hours, 23 minutes.
Wednesday’s excursion will begin with Conrad backing out of the hatch of the moon lander Intrepid at 6:02 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The second stroll begins at 12:32 a.m. Thursday, when Conrad and Bean visit the now-dead Surveyor 3 spacecraft.
First color television should begin at 6:03 a.m. Wednesday after Conrad, standing on a ladder, opens a compartment in which the camera is mounted. Bean will turn the television on to show Conrad’s descent to the moon surface.
Wednesday Nov. 19 1969
Free appointed to drug control post in county
Patrolman Jim Free of the Floyd County Police Department has been named drug control officer for the department and will be assigned to the criminal investigation division, Chief Earl Russell announced today.
Chief Russell said that Free will work specifically in the area of drug control in the county. He said that Free will be enrolled in any available training programs on drug control.
Free, 27, is a graduate of Cave Spring High School and Coosa Valley Tech, where he studied electronics. In addition, he received the LLB degree from Massey Law College. He is also a graduate of the Lockheed Management Development Program and of the basic training course of the Georgia Police Academy in Atlanta.
He is married to the former Miss Ivanett Davis, and the Frees have a daughter, Trinie.
Thursday, Nov. 20, 1969
Memories linger
There is a chill in the air. Not too much, mind you, but still enough to make you think to yourself “Now, this is what I call real football weather.” The chemicals in your body already are active by the anticipation of what lies ahead as you settle into your seat. Suddenly, there’s an added tingle of excitement as the game starts.
And, just as suddenly all the joy is swept away. The other team scores and the game becomes a nightmare. Later, there’s another touchdown, then another. All the time you glance from the clock to the field, hoping for a miracle which never comes.
When it’s over, you slowly leave the field limp with disappointment. The ride back home becomes a tedious journey as you relive the game in words and thoughts.
Hundreds of Coosa fans lived this experience just 12 months ago when they followed their eagles to Carrollton. They had gone, they thought, to be part of a victory celebration and instead became unwilling victims of awake.
Now, 12 months later, the scene shifts to Coosa. Carrollton followers will pour into Eagles Stadium Friday night to watch their Trojans take on the Eagles for the Region 3-A championship. On paper, it’s a natural, making third-ranked Carrollton against sixth-ranked Coosa. Between them, they lost only once and tied another time in 20 regular-season games.
If you can believe the fan birds, the winner of this game stands a good chance of going all the way in Class A.
It goes without saying that the Coosa community, and that includes players and fans, remember well what happened a year ago in Carrollton. This memory is only another reason the Eagles are determined to put their best foot forward. Nothing short of a victory will soothe the wounds.
No one can deny the Eagles are good. How else could they have come this far?
The Prince of Wales has left Washington D.C., accompanied only by his immediate personal staff, for a three-day stay at a southern winter resort where he proposes to remain strictly quote incognito.
The prince’s next public appearance will be next week when he arrives at New York to remain there, until he sails for England. The prince visited Mrs. Marshall, wife of the vice president who was slightly indisposed, and returning from Annapolis, visited Cardinal Gibbons.
At Annapolis he paid a brief tribute to the American Navy, in an address to the midshipmen, and 2,000 of them gave him the famous Navy cheer, that shook the building.
---
Mrs. Mary A. Allgood, of Trion, celebrated her 92nd birthday at her home. She is the mother of Mrs. J.M.S. Holmes, of Lakeland, Fla., and Mrs. J.P. Cooper, of Rome.
Since her 90th birthday Mrs. Allgood has knitted 70 sweaters, of which she gave half to American soldiers and half to Belgian orphans. Besides this she has knitted many dozens of pairs of socks and wristlets. Chattooga County takes great pride in her record of patriotic service, believing it to be unequaled in the state.