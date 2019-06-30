Tuesday, July 1, 2019
Pepperell in slim lead in Colt loop
The way things are going now, the Colt League could go right down to the final game of the season before a champion is crowned.
Pepperell holds a slim half-game lead over State Mutual at the present time, but both teams are even in the all-important loss column. Pepperell is 6-2 and State Mutual 5-2.
Only one other team, General Electric, is playing .500 ball. The GE boys are 4-4 for the season. Rounding out the standings in the five-team league are Bonnie Davis at 2-5 and Brighton at 2-6.
The league is taking a week off for the Fourth of July holiday period, but will resume action next Monday with a twin bill which matches Pepperell against Bonnie Davis at 6:30 p.m. and State Mutual against General Electric at 8:30 p.m.
In the meantime, Pepperell’s Phil Baker is the top batter in the league with a lofty .667 average. He has collected 22 hits in 33 trips to the plate, both high marks for the league.
Runner-up in the race for the batting crown is Jack Harris of State Mutual with eight times in 15 at-bats for a .534 average. Next comes Mike Gilbert of Pepperell, who has 10 hits in 23 at bats for a .453 mark.
Bonnie Davis’ Allan Carrington ranks fourth with a .428 mark, accomplished on nine times in 21 at bats.
Rounding out the top 10 in the Colt League are:
Mike Parker of GE, seven-for-19, .368; Steve Nance of GE, four-for-11, .364; Mike Murphy of GE, seven-for-20, .350; Wayne Boyd of GE, nine-for-26, .346; Jimmy Farrer of Pepperell, six-for-18, .333 and Randy Hatch of Bonnie Davis, seven-for-21, .333.
Wednesday, July 2, 1969
Armuchee band eyes Atlanta parade July 4
The Armuchee High School band has been invited to participate in the annual “Salute to America” parade sponsored by WSB-Television July 4.
They will be among 12 high school and seven military bands from Georgia competing for a trophy. All bands will receive a television set for participating.
Television actor Raymond Burr will serve as grand marshal of the parade, which will get underway at 3 p.m. Friday.
Some 60 members of the Armuchee band will leave for Atlanta at 11 a.m. Friday. They will be featured in the first division of the parade and are expected to return to Rome at 9 p.m. Armuchee majorettes and color guard also will march with the band.
Miss Linda Lam is band director.
Thursday, July 3, 1969
Borman tells of space plans
LENINGRAD, U.S.S.R. (AP) – U.S. astronaut Frank Borman said today he is working on a program under which the Unites States hopes to launch a big space station a few years from now.
“I foresee a time in that program when Soviet and U.S. spacemen will be flying together,” he added.
Borman said the launching of the space station is intended for the mid-70s. He did not give further details on it or the way in which American and Russians would operate in space together.
The astronaut made his remarks during an informal news conference in his hotel in Leningrad, which he is visiting as part of his tour of the Soviet Union.
Borman also defended the risks involved in manned space flights. During the past few years, Soviet cosmonauts and space experts have extolled unmanned space flights and criticized the U.S. space program for allegedly risking lives unnecessarily.
“We must accept the risks,” Borman said. “We believe the risks are worth it.
“After all, participation in both programs is voluntary.”
Borman, the first American astronaut to visit the Soviet Union, continued to win praise and make friends for America on the second day of his tour here.
The astronaut, obviously enjoying his visit and pleased by the warm reception, said: “It’s been wonderful so far. The people are so friendly.”
100 years ago as presented in the July 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
John M. Vandiver, chairman of the City Commission, J. N. King, president of the Chamber of Commerce and T.E. Grafton, of the Tribune-Herald staff, will go to Washington to appear before the Board of Army Engineers in protest against the proposed abandonment of the Coosa River.
These gentlemen were selected at a joint meeting of the City Waterways Commission and the directorate of the Chamber of Commerce. The importance of the matter was stressed by Judge Maddox, Judge Wright, Captain Grafton, Wright Willingham and others familiar with the situation. If the Coosa is dropped from the active list of river improvement projects and its maintenance abandoned, all the work done during the past years will be for naught. The development of electrical power in the Coosa basin will be retarded and the control of flood waters will not be attempted.
Citizens present at the meeting showed plainly their realization that a crisis in the affairs of Rome and Floyd County was at hand, and urged the committee who pledged itself to do everything in its power, to prevent the board of engineers from the abandonment of the Coosa. It is hoped that other cities will be represented at the hearing. The recommendation of the board will be sent to Congress which will pass finally upon the matter.
---
At the request of the citizens living on the Blacks Bluff-Alabama Road, and the connecting road across the flatwoods to Cave Spring, Captain T.E. Grafton appeared before the county commissioners to indicate to them the exact conditions of the roads, to explain the importance of these affairs to Rome, Cave Spring and Floyd County generally and to see if some provision could not be made to put the roads in shape for dependable traffic at least. Blacks Bluff Road has not been fixed because labor has not been available. The county board is prepared to start work when labor is available.
The commissioners were already fully informed and alive to the condition of the roads, and stated that they had made every effort to secure the teams and labor necessary to open the ditches, fill the holes, fix the bridges, and put the roads in passable condition until arrangements for more permanent work could be made.
It developed in discussing the matter that the commissioners would welcome any help or assistance that the citizens of that section might be able to render, in organizing a road forced to do the work, and that they stood ready to put such force to work immediately after it was organized.
---
Miss Mary Lee Whitmire, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Whitmire of North Broad Street and Mr. Homer Mashburn of Summerville, Ga., were united in marriage by Rev. J.H. Wyatt at the pastorate in North Rome. Only relatives and a few close friends were present, the marriage being quietly solemnized.
Following the ceremony the young couple were entertained at the bride's home after which they left for a bridal tour to south Georgia. Upon their return Mr. and Mrs. Mashburn will reside at Summerville where the groom holds a responsible position with the Southern Bell Telephone Company.
---
The Fourth of July will be celebrated more generally than ever before in Rome, as a holiday. The banks will remain closed all day, the post office will observe Sunday hours and the stores will close at 1 p.m.
There are several private barbecue scheduled for the day and several hundred people will be given a chance to eat Brunswick stew and mutton at the various festivities.
At 2 p.m. at the auditorium the Willard-Dempsey fight will be detailed. At 4:30 p.m. after the fight is over there will be a ball game.
All of the trains yesterday were crowded and hundreds are former Romans and relatives of Romans who are here for the day.
At the auditorium the WCCS will have appropriate exercises for the first fourth of July since peace was declared.
The weatherman promises clear skies and the county clubs, parks, fishing holes and picnic grounds will be on the mecca for many holiday pleasure seekers.