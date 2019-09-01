Tuesday, Sept. 2, 1969
Coaches begin ’69 football countdown
It seems like only yesterday that practice started, yet area coaches today officially began the countdown for the 1969 high school football season.
It all begins Friday night – with a bang. Just wo games will be played within the confines of Floyd County, but at least one game will be played in surrounding counties and a few more teams will make treks outside the area.
For the record, here’s the first week’s schedule for area teams:
FRIDAY – Model vs. East Rome at Barron Stadium; West Rome at Westminster; Armuchee at Coosa; Cass at Calhoun; Central of Carrollton at Trion; Chattooga at West Fannin; Rockmart at Cedartown.
SATURDAY – Pepperell at Cartersville.
Eagle fans will really have something to celebrate, provided of course Coosa can beat its cross country foe on the gridiron. This game marks the first game ever played at Coosa’s new modern stadium and an estimated 5,000 fans are expected to be on hand.
Workers remain busy at the stadium applying the finishing touches and everything should be ready by Friday. That is, everything except the Eagles and Brand Bragg is reserving judgement on them until they get into the thick of the schedule.
West Rome perhaps faces the toughest opener. Westminster Coach Charlie Brake already has declared this the finest team he’s had in 14 years of coaching at the school – and that’s saying plenty.
The Chiefs won a wild and wooly affair, 35-27 last fall at Barron Stadium and the Wildcats have waited a year for a chance to even the score.
Three schools in the area have new head coaches who will be trying to get off on a winning note.
David Patterson replaced Larry Muschamp at East Rome, and his Gladiators are favored to beat Model in Friday’s debut. East Rome won by a narrow 7-6 margin in 1968 and Patterson would be satisfied with a similar margin.
Joe Kines took over from Jack Shamblin at Chattooga and his Indians once again figure to be in the thick of things at 7-AA North. Their game with West Fannin Friday in a sub-region counter and this gives Kines a double reason for wanting to win.
The new boss man at Trion is Clarence Blevins, who replaced Bobby Chappell less than two weeks ago. The Bulldogs have considerable talent returning and certainly rank as a contender for the T-B North title.
As for individuals, the area’s top rusher and passer are back for an encore season.
Jimmy Lenderman, a quick-moving tailback for the Chattooga Indians, led the area in rushing in 1968 by averaging over 120 yards per game. It was his play that helped the Indians take the region title and if Chattanooga is to repeat, he’ll have to come through again.
The top passer is Phil Baker of Pepperell who, in two seasons of varsity ball, has hurled for over 2,500 yards. The only question is finding replacements at the flanks.
Wednesday Sept. 3, 1969
House-wrecking party at state mansion
ATLANTA (AP) – It’s being called a house wrecking party at the governor’s mansion but it’s really a social happening titled “phooey.”
As a spoof, David Harris, the Atlanta attorney who bought the old gray stone mansion last occupied by Gov. Lester Maddox, is giving a “phooey” party Sunday, the night before the mansion is to be razed.
“Phooey” is one of the governor’s favorite expressions.
The guest list of 400 includes 140 Negroes.
Guests will be served Pickrick fried chicken – another lampooning of Maddox, who once closed his Pickrick Restaurant, known for its fried chicken, rather than integrate.
“There’s nothing political at all about the party,” Harris said. “It’s strictly for fun. The only reason I’m giving this is to bask in the symbolism.
“I’m a little afraid to invite the governor. He’s liable to take it as the joke intended … unless he says something about wanting to come.”
Among those invited are state Rep. Julian Bond; attorney Maynard Jackson, who was a candidate for U.S. senator; Benjamin Mays, former president of Morehouse College and the Rev. Samuel Williams. Former Gov. Carl Sanders and Mrs. Sanders are on the guest list and have not yet sent “regrets,” Harris said. Atlanta Mayor Ivan Allen was invited but declined.
Others on the guest list include Richard Rich, chairman of the board of Rich’s department store, and U.S. District judge Newell Edenfield.
As a finale to the party, guests will be given ax handles to break out windowpanes. Maddox used ax handles to turn away Negroes from his restaurant before he sold it in 1964.
Harris, who paid $100,000 for the mansion, will reconstruct the garage as a home for himself and plans to use the rest of the land for real estate development.
Thursday, Sept. 4, 1969
Sports world loses a hero, Romans lose good neighbor
When Rocky Marciano died Sunday in a plane crash in an Iowa farmyard, the sports world mourned the passing of a hero. However, he was much than just a sports hero to a couple of Romans, Mr. and Mrs. J.P. Jones.
Actually, the Joneses knew little of Marciano’s spectacular boxing background when he moved into their neighborhood at Fort. Lauderdale, Fla., where the Romans have maintained a winter home for 20 years.
Marciano came to the Florida city with his family less than two years ago and quickly became a part of the neighborhood. And as Jones fondly recalls, “he was one of the most popular men in the neighborhood.”
The Brocton Blockbuster, a name he retained from those glory days as a world heavyweight boxing champion was retired only as an active boxer. Every time a project developed in the community, he became a part of it. At the time of his death, he was involved in efforts to widen a street in the neighborhood.
That subject was discussed the last time Jones talked with Marciano less than a month ago. The Joneses were returning to Rome on that day and wanted Marciano to follow through on the project. He assured them he would.
“He was one of the nicest men I’ve ever met … and died a lot of charitable work,” Jones said. “He would fly over to Vietnam every now and then and was always going somewhere to help somebody.”
The first contact Mr. and Mrs. Jones had with the Marciano family came on the beach behind their homes. The two families were enjoying the sun, and pretty soon they were exchanging greetings. A friendship quickly developed and has grown for two years.
“He was a great golfer,” Jones said, “and played every time he had the chance. You could tell when he was at home because his golf clubs were always out in front of his home.”
Mr. Jones said today he has suggested to the Ft. Lauderdale office of the Miami Herald that it attempt to have the street in front of the former boxing great’s house named Marciano Boulevard.
Friday, Sept. 5, 1969
Hearing is held on design of proposed West Rome road
State Highway Department officials conducted an open hearing Thursday on the proposed design of the planned Redmond Circle and Lavender Drive improvement project.
The hearing was required before federal funds under the Appalachian Regional Commission can be approved for the project.
The project, some three miles long, begins at Shorter Avenue just east of West Rome High School, continues north and east along Redmond Circle to Lavender Drive and south along Lavender Drive and Elm Street to Shorter Avenue at West Rome Baptist Church.
The Thursday hearing dealt only with the design of the new road, as the need and route had previously been determined.
The new road will consist of four 12-foot-wide lanes. From West Rome High School to the first railroad crossing on Redmond Circle, the street will have curb and gutter and a five-foot-wide sidewalk. The road will continue on with the curb and gutter, but without the sidewalk, from that first railroad crossing to the intersection of Garden Lakes Boulevard. Here a turning lane will be provided.
The road will continue along with the curb and gutter and with a five-foot-wide sidewalk on the north side to Lavender Drive to a rural-type road with shoulders and slope easements with no sidewalk and continue to the first railroad crossing on Lavender Drive. At that crossing, curb and gutter and the five-foot-wide sidewalk on both sides will again be installed from that point out to Shorter Avenue.
Officials said at the hearing that the road is designed to accommodate 3,500 to 8,000 vehicles per day.
100 years ago as presented in the September 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The Rotary Clubs of eight Georgia cities at their first annual inner-city meeting pledged themselves to the erection of a Rotary building at the Martha Berry School for Girls.
The proposition, originating in Rome, was presented by Bert Adams, International president, and by Dr. Asbury Jones. It met with unanimous approval, and the president of each club promised to take the matter up at his home and to complete the plan before the next International Convention in next June. Thirty-one Rome Rotarians headed by President Wyatt attended the meeting. A.B. Utter, won second prize in the golf match, and Berrien Chidsey in the 100-yard race.
***
Few in Rome, except athletes, understood the honor that Claude Poole, of the Third Division of the American expeditionary forces, had brought to his hometown when the announcement arrived that he had won first place in the discus throw and also in the shot put in the military athletic tournament held last April in France.
But now that the certificates entitling him to medals have arrived and more has been learned of the sport, it has become a source of gratification to all his friends, and police officer Oliver L. Poole is receiving congratulations for himself and his son, who has just reached home from overseas.
Discus throwing, so popular in ancient Rome though really a Greek sport, came into its own again with the Olympic Games of 1896 and has since become a popular sport in military circles.
Claude Poole is also the champion boxer of the famous Third Division.
The honor won by the young soldier was hotly contested by many splendid athletes who are serving with the American Army, and the citizens of Rome feel proud of the record made in the service by their soldier athlete.
***
The 16th annual session of Darlington School was begun, and if indications of any of an impressive opening has anything to do with a successful season there is no doubt that this will be the greatest year in its history.
This is the first opening since war was declared that looks like the old school. The complete faculty was there and it was a good beginning.
Darlington School always opens with a prayer by some local clergyman who is invited to be present on the opening, and Dr. H. F. Joyner led in the worship. Following a few short remarks by Headmaster Harden and the other three teachers -- Captain Grazzell, Professor Harris and Professor Hedges, and a few timely remarks by Mr. J.P. Cooper -- the school was dismissed until the next day when work began in earnest.
The sixth grade, being dropped from the curriculum the attendance was about normal, 70 boys being present to answer roll call.
***
Colonel Blanton Winship, head of the requisitions and claims department of the American expeditionary forces in Paris, finally disposed of the old story that the French people claimed rental for the ground occupied by our trenches by saying the only claims of nature were for the use of ground in the training area, which was cut up and damaged in order to familiarize the men with conditions at the front. He was testifying before the American Congressional committee investigating war expenditures.