Monday, Aug. 25, 1969
Sailor clings to turtle back until rescue in mid-ocean
MALMO, Sweden (UPI) – A Swedish ship headed for Los Angeles today carrying a Korean who had clung to the shell of a giant turtle for 15 hours before being rescued from the Pacific Ocean.
The bizarre incident was reported by radio from Capt. Horst Werder, skipper, of the Swedish motor ship Citadell, to the shipowners, Per Liljegren of Landskrona, north of Malmo.
Werder said the unidentified Korean tumbled off the Liberian freight Pedelara about 113 miles off the coast of Nicaragua Friday. The Korean spotted a giant turtle nearby, climbed on its back and clung desperately for 15 hours.
A lookout saw a man’s head bobbing on the surface when the Citadell was steaming northwards in the Pacific. “We were shocked to see it was a live man on the back of a giant animal,” Werder said. “We managed to get him aboard and he fell unconscious on the deck.”
The Korean recovered quickly and was in good condition, Werner said. The Citadell was expected to dock in Los Angeles Wednesday or Thursday.
Tuesday, Aug. 26, 1969
Ladies to hold low-ball meet at GEAA course
The ladies are moving into the golf spotlight this week with a one-day low-ball tournament at the GEAA golf course.
The tournament will be held Thursday and is open to ladies throughout the area. A large field is expected.
Entry fee is $1- a team and gift certificates will go to the top teams in each flight. Qualifying is not necessary since the teams will be flighted on the basis of first-round play Thursday morning.
This is the second ladies low-ball of the year. Sandra Duncan and Polly Argo won the first title two months ago at the Kraftsman’s Club.
Thursday, Aug. 28, 1969
Hogue named to Goodwill post in Rome
Raymond C. Hogue, new unit specialist for Goodwill Industries’ Atlanta offices, has been assigned to Rome Goodwill Industries for the purpose of developing and expanding the program.
Hogue has had 10 years of experience with Goodwill, during which he has developed programs in Hamilton, Ohio; Covington, Ky.; Scranton, Penn.; and Iowa City, IA.
He received his education at the University of Cincinnati and Southeastern Seminary, receiving the BBA and BD degrees, and is a graduate pf the executive leadership training course of Goodwill Industries of America.
Hogue is an ordained Southern Baptist minister and had a large pastorate in southern Ohio before entering the program of Goodwill Industries. He is also a certified member of the National Rehabilitation Counseling Association.
He is married to the former Sanny Sue Barnard of Pampa, Texas, and they have two children, Victoria and Sheri.
Hogue’s work will be under the direction of Rev. Steven Youngblood, executive director of Atlanta Goodwill Industries.
Friday, Aug. 29, 1969
Clyde Collier resigns post; Gilstrap joins
Veteran photographer Clyde Collier has resigned his post with the Rome News-Tribune to open a private photographic studio in Rome. He will be succeeded by Randy Gilstrap, a native Floyd Countian.
During his 13-year tenure with the News-Tribune, Collier won many statewide awards for a variety of shots ranging from the antics of young children to tragic accidents.
Collier is married to the former Barbara Yarbrough of Armuchee. They have three children, Kathy, Mark and Tracy, and reside on Horseleg Creek Road.
A graduate of Rome High School, he is a member of the National Press Photographers Association, Breakfast Optimist Club and Calvary Baptist Church.
Gilstrap is a graduate of Model High School where he excelled in both football and basketball. He formerly was employed at the Rome General Electric plant.
Gilstrap is married to the former Jeanette Couey. They have one son and reside in Lakemoore Heights.
100 years ago as presented in the August 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The Lindale Inn is being thoroughly renovated and put in spic and span condition and will be ready to be reopened soon by new management…. Will Cain, a former well-known Lindalean, has inaugurated a new taxi service between Lindale and Rome and will begin running continuously between Boozeville and Lindale. The price per trip per passenger will be 25 cents. He will use a large, comfortable Overland bus, in which he can carry 10 passengers. … Cotton is now opening rapidly about Lindale, according to reports coming in from various sections. The dry weather from the last month has been damaging to the cotton crop in many sections and it is believed the yield will be off considerably.
---
The alleged authentic details of the killing of Emperor Nicholas and the other members of the Russian royal family on July 17, 1918, is contained in a report of an unnamed French officer, made public by Reuters Telegraph, Ltd. in London. It says the sentry who guarded the royal family told the officer that the emperor, empress, crown prince, his three sisters, the court physician and three servants were taken to an underground room and immediately shot to death by Commissar Kourofsky and another Bolshevik leader and nine Lettish soldiers. The sentry, on hearing the reports, dashed into the room, but only the crown prince was still alive. Seeing this, one of the Bolsheviki killed him with a point-blank shot.
---
Major William A. Patton has been appointed as assistant secretary of the North Georgia Fair Association and will take up his duties at once. He will leave here for Atlanta, Macon and Americus on a trip for the fair.
In Atlanta he will meet Col. B.C.M. Bailey, recruiting officer for Georgia and the two will go to Americus to make arrangements for the aviators from Soldier Field, who will fly to Rome and stage their famous aerial circus during the fair. He will also see the Navy officials regarding their part of the program.
The North Georgia Fair is going to be the biggest event in the city's history. Coupled with it is homecoming week and preparations for the two events have swamped Secretary Grafton and his office force, therefore additional assistance was necessary and Maj. Patton has agreed to help from now until the fair is over.
---
The golf tournament at the coosa country club is in full swing and the first series of matches has been completed. The winners in the completed flights will meet in the semi-finals and finals would immediately follow. Both contestants and club members are taking great interest in the tournament which is proving one of the most popular events ever undertaken by the club.
In the first flight -- Gammon defeated Weems. Watts defeated White. Walter Jr. defeated Hamilton. Gibson defeated Williamson. Hoyt defeated Nixon and Bye.
In the second flight -- Maddox defeated Utter. Grant defeated Magruder. Dougall defeated Taylor by default. More defeated Fahy.
In the third flight -- Johnson defeated Bachman. Garner defeated Green. Smith defeated Sulzbacher. Hardy defeated Hughes, Saumenig defeated Reynolds by default. Bachman Jr.s defeated Bye.