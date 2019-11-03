Monday, Nov. 3, 1969
BP to bring top recording stars to Rome
Music fans in the Rome area have a treat in store for them Wednesday, Thursday and Friday when BP Oil Corporation brings “The BP Music Scene” to Rome’s Gala Shopping Center in the continuing effort to publicize the recent changeover of Sinclair Oil service stations to BP Oil stations.
The show ill offer top recording artists B.J. Thomas, Charlie Rich, Ace Cannon and Stonewall Jackson. Each artist and his band will make free appearances in connection with the change to the BP brand at former Sinclair stations, now owned by BP Oil Corporation.
Appearances will be made in Atlanta, Athens, Lawrenceville and Macon, as well as Rome, according to D.E. Overbeck, BP Oil’s marketing manager for Georgia.
In Rome, three groups will perform at the shopping center on Shorter Avenue. Stonewall Jackson will perform Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; Ace Cannon, Charlie Rich and “The BP Supers” Thursday at 4 p.m.; and B.J. Thomas at 4 p.m. on Friday.
All personal performances will feature area disc jockeys appearing on stage with the BP talent. “The BP Music Scene” has been designed to include a special band from Memphis, Tenn., to be billed as The BP Supers.
Stonewall Jackson comes to Atlanta directly from the Grand Ole Opry, where he and his band are regular performers. Charlie Rich, whose hits include such songs as “Lonely Weekends”, “Wash My Hands in Muddy Water” and “Set Me Free” will perform with Ace Cannon in all shows. Cannon is known for his instrumental hits including “Alley Cat”, “Sleep Walk” and “Tuff”.
B.J. Thomas, who recorded the theme from the movie, “Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid”, is a star from Scepter Records ad has many hits to his credit including “Hooked on a Feeling.”
100 years ago as presented in the November 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Recently Bailiff A.P. Duncan was called upon to kill a mad cat on Grove Avenue that was frightening the neighborhood, and he was again called upon by some of the residents of Grove Avenue to take charge of some wildcat booze.
The wildcat booze, nearly a gallon jug full, had evidently been left on the back alley of Grove Avenue at the rear of 318 by some drunken parties, as people who live near that place stated that they heard some men apparently in a drunken condition and using boisterous talk about the scene for some time during the night, and there was a number of broken whiskey bottles found about where the jug had been left in a crocus sack.
Bailiff Duncan readily took possession of the jug of whiskey and placed it in a more secure place, and an investigation is being made to try to find the owner of the whiskey.
Sunday, Nov. 2, 1964
Couple convinced marriage will last
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The Mitchells are convinced their marriage will last. It was 70 years old Friday.
The couple celebrated their anniversary at a Halloween party at the Christian Church Home, but there was no exchange of gifts.
“He’s been acting ugly,” Pearl Mitchell explained with a grin.
“The other day,” she continued, “someone asked Israel what he was doing last year at this time and he said – real low, but I heard him – he said he was wrapped in my arms.”
Israel, now 91, interrupted to say he wasn’t giving his 89-year-old wife any gift because “I’ve given her enough.”
The couple describe their marriage as average; can’t recall any serious fights but “there were lots of tongue lashings.”
How do you keep a marriage happy?
“That’s easy,” replied Mrs. Mitchell. “You promise to obey.”
Who obeys whom?
“I think it’s 50-50.”
Wednesday, Nov. 5, 1969
Operators react to emergency
Little Annie Brandice Graham, 10-month-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frederic H. Graham, 506 E. 11th Street Extension, has severe burns on her legs, but those burns would be more serious if she had not had the quick, efficient aid of two Rome operators with the Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph Company.
Brandice was at home alone with a maid she accidentally turned over a vaporizer full of boiling water. The scalding water poured down her legs, inflicting what was later determined as first- and second-degree burns.
The maid, who had only recently been employed, knew only that one of Brandice’s parents worked for a Rome bank.
Frantically, she dialed the only number she was sure could bring her help – Operator.
At the other end of the line Miss Linda Cromer answered the signal.
“I heard a hysterical voice telling me that a baby had been burned and asking me to help locate the parents,” Miss Cromer said explained. “She said that one of them worked for a bank.”
Miss Cromer and a fellow, Mrs. Penny Harris, began to call area banks. Within 10 minutes they h ad located Graham at the National City Bank and he was on his way home. Within 25 minutes, Brandice was in a doctor’s care.
But the operators had not dismissed the incident. Later, after Graham returned home, the telephone rang. Miss Cromer had called back on her relief time to find out how the child was.
“It will be a long time before my daughter’s leg is healed again,” Graham said. “But it will be a longer time before I forget the help we got and the care showed by the ‘check-up’ call.”
Yet such activities are in a day’s work for the two operators.
“We have emergency calls all the time,” Mrs. Harris, who has been with Southern Bell for only four months, explained. “But it’s more touching when a child is involved. I’m only glad we could help the baby.”
Thursday, Nov. 6, 1969
Area grid players average 160 pounds
A total of 354 players make up the rosters of nine Rome area football teams and their average weight is 160 pounds.
These and several other facts were revealed in a study conducted by P.E. Class 408, Test and Measurements, at Berry College.
For instance, did you realize that only 22 of those 354 boys who played high school football at these schools weigh 200 pounds or over? And did you know that only 18 players weigh less than 130 pounds?
For the most part, team weight averages are fairly close. Cedartown has the smallest team with an average of 152.15 pounds per player. Coosa has the largest with an average of 165.30.
Schools tested include Rockmart, Pepperell, West Rome, Cedartown, Armuchee, Coosa East Rome, Calhoun and Cartersville.
Most players fall in the range between 135 and 169 pounds. Narrowing it down even more, there are 35 players between the weights of 160 and 164 pounds, more than only other breakdown.
Only four of the nine teams tested average better than 150 pounds per player. They are Coosa, Pepperell, Rockmart and West Rome, in that order.
100 years ago as presented in the November 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Ad Topperwein, expert rifle shot, will be in Rome later this month for the purpose of giving an exhibition of his wonderful art with a firing arm, and Rome people will have the chance to see one of the greatest shots the world has ever seen in action.
Mr. Topperwein, while an artist with a gun, is also an artist with a pen, and says that if ever he quits professional shooting it will be to take up his pen and ink sketching again.
The exhibition in Rome will be free for all to see, and the visitor promises to do some fancy drawing with rifle bullets, cutting cartoons in pieces of 10. In this cutting out figures the champion shot does some wonderful shooting in that he fires from different rifles nearly 400 shots in four minutes.
---
The demand will be made of Germany that all violations of the armistice shall be made good. This was decided on by the supreme council, which has completed the protocol to the German treaty.
The protocol provides that Germany shall surrender enough cruisers and destroyers to replace those sunk at Scapa Flow. It shall also surrender naval equipment to the value of one first class battleship destroyed, which Germany cannot replace.
The protocol contains no provision as to how the warships enabling supply should be divided among the Allies, but it is expected that this feature will soon be worked out.
---
Six boys were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in that they are alleged to have been disorderly in North Rome in celebrating Halloween. The evidence is that they built a pile of gates, ditch bridges, wagons and barrels in front of the home of Donnaly Leive, making it impossible for him to get out of his house, except through a window. It is also alleged that they tore up his fence, adding it to the pile and letting Mr. Leive’s chickens loose.
Other activity of the police consisted of taking up a few plain drunks, being seven in number, and all of them men. These with other cases will be on the docket when the regular term of Police Court is held. Judge Treadaway will preside.