Sunday, Jan. 18, 1970
Darlington’s defense too much for Berry Academy boys, 79-45
Darlington certainly didn’t play like a team with a 1-6 record Friday night and this might be an indication the Tigers are ready to do an about-face.
Coach Jim Van Es’ cagers blended offense and defense to humble the high-scoring Berry Academy Falcons, 79-45. Furthermore, the victory came on the Falcons’ home court.
It goes without saying that Berry Coach Bill Thornton was impressed.
“They played us a real fine game,” he said in reference to the Tigers, adding also that “this is probably the best defensive team we’ve played against.”
The Tigers were all over the court hounding the Falcons to the extent that they lost their cool somewhere along the way.
Both teams were scoring rather freely in the first period but Darlington still managed to go in front, 19-14.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Miss Orpha VanNess, of Centerville, Ohio, will arrive at Shorter to take the position of professor of biology, a chair formerly filled by Miss Harriet Strong, whose serious injuries sustained in an automobile accident during the Christmas holidays will make it impossible for her to return.
Miss VanNess comes to Shorter highly recommended. She is a graduate of the University of Iowa and has done post-graduate work at the McBride Lakeside Laboratory and the Puget Sound Marine Station. For six years she has been a teacher in the Women’s College of Illinois.
Miss Strong’s friends in Rome will be glad to know of her improvement.
---
In a little better than three months from now baseball playing time will roll around, and the people of Lindale are already wondering and speculating as to what extent Lindale is going to have baseball. For two and a half seasons now Lindale has not had baseball, and we can begin to see that the fans about here are simply itching for baseball, and we believe baseball of some kind, or almost any kind – if a good kind – would be well patronized. It has been rumored that Lindale might take part in league baseball. We do not know about this, but we think that Lindale would patronize league baseball, if given a berth, about as well as any other town around the circuit. However, Lindale is going to have baseball – at least amateur, or what we several years ago termed semi-pro.
Monday, Jan. 19, 1970
Mystery lizard found by boys iguana
“The Night of the Iguana” is the title of a famous movie. However the phrase aptly describes an event which took place at the Rome News-Tribune Saturday evening.
Three Rome youths brought in an iguana which they had found between Fourth Ward School and the Floyd County Health Department. The proofreader was the most startled person in the building. She quickly ran behind the city editor for protection from the large lizard. However, the reptile was dead and no harm was forthcoming.
The iguana, which measured about three feet in length, attracted much attention from News-Tribune employees, since iguanas are not found in this area.
Ricky Lecroy, 310 West Tenth St., Jerry Baxter, 727 North Fifth Ave. and Lynn Bryant, 1101 DeSoto Ave., found the reptile Saturday afternoon.
Dr. Phillip F.C. Greear, head of the Biology Department at Shorter College, was called to help solve the mystery of the unusual discovery. He said the animal was probably brought here from Mexico or Texas, since iguanas do not live in this climate. He said the reptile had probably starved to death, because of the lean condition of his body. An iguana is not a poisonous animal, he said.
The reptile had not been dead very long, according to Dr. Greear.
The three discoverers donated the iguana to Shorter College where the animal will be mounted and put on permanent display.
The owner of the lizard is not known.
Tuesday, Jan. 20, 1970
Money problems stalk young philanthropist
NEW YORK (UPI) – Michael James Brody Jr. who wanted to give away his $25 million fortune, bummed a ride from Washington to New York Monday night when he couldn’t find enough pocket money for a ticket. A run-in with police early today further delayed his return.
Brody went to the White House Monday to try to tell the President about his plans to end the Vietnam War and solve the Middle East problem. He talked to a succession of police guards and Secret Service at the gatehouse to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Brody chartered a helicopter to fly him from New York to Washington – but he didn’t have enough cash left over to play the cab driver who took him to the White House. When it came time to return to New York, he tried to borrow fare for him and his wife, Renee, but didn’t meet with much success among members of the White House press corps.
When a young man with a black leather jacket offered to drive him to New York, Brody accepted.
They got as far as Newark, N.J., when the state police pulled them over for failing to keep to the right on the New Jersey Turnpike. The driver of the auto was given a ticket.
Then the officer noted there was a tear gas pistol – an illegal weapon in New Jersey – on the car seat. A further search turned up “six or seven knives of various sizes,” police said.
A fourth person in the car admitted the tear gas pistol was his. The driver, Brody and his wife were released.
“They headed for Newark Airport where Brody said he would try to get a taxi back to New York,” the police spokesman said. “There was no charge filed against them.”
Wednesday, Jan. 21, 1970
Brother rescues 4-year-old from icy pond
Four-year-old Barry Dulaey, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Dulaney, 100 Hood Dr., owes his life to the quick-thinking and courageous actions of his older brother.
Barry and Brian Dulaney, 8, had gone with their father to their farm in Spring Creek where a small lake had completely frozen and lay covered with what they thought was a thick coat of ice.
While their father proceeded to the barn, the two small boys wandered to the lake.
Too young to know better, Barry ran out on the frozen lake to play, but the ice was not as thick as it looked. To his horror, it began cracking and before he could make his way to the banks, he fell into the freezing water.
Brian hesitated only a second as he wondered whether to run to his father for help. Then he realized there wasn’t time. Quickly, he jumped into the lake, breaking the ice, and swam to his helpless brother.
Ignoring the chilling water, he hooked his arm around Barry and pulled him to shore, saving his life.
Both boys were none the worse for the experience, but they learned a hard lesson. All that looks like thick ice often isn’t.
Brian is in the third grade to North Rome Elementary School, where this week he has been a hero.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Field Marshal von Hindenburg bids fair to become a millionaire from his writings, according to the New Berlin Gazette. It is reported that he has sold some of his works in America for 12,000 pounds which, at present exchange, would amount to about two million marks.
The newspaper ads this comment: “The German army leaders understand the pound and dollar reckoning better than they did the U-Boat chances, the strength of the American Army and the American tanks.”
---
A recently established Rome enterprise that is making good progress is the local factory of the Gem Cigar Company, which has been manufacturing cigars at Marietta for a number of years. C.C. Simonet, president of the company is here from Marietta to establish the Rome branch, which is under the management of Jack Rhudy, a Roman, who returns to his home after several months spent in Marietta.
The company has quarters upstairs in the Wilkerson Building, on Third Avenue. Nine men are now employed and the company is advertising for 15 more. Mr. Simonet states he would be glad to employ 50 cigar makers if he could secure them as he has orders booked ahead for many months.