Monday, March 3, 1969
Floyd bands rate highly in festival
West Rome High School band received a “superior” rating in Class B concert and sight reading and Model High School band received an “excellent” rating in concert and sight reading at the conclusion of the annual Seventh District Music Festival held over the weekend in Marietta.
The Junior High School Honor Band received an “excellent” rating.
The three bands competed Saturday night. Three other Rome and Floyd County bands placed high in scoring during the earlier portion of the festival.
The East Rome High School band won a “superior” rating in performance in Class A and an “excellent rating in sight reading to mark the first time that a Rome area band has received a “superior” rating in Class A. It is the most difficult class.
The Pepperell High School band received an “excellent” rating in performance and sight reading in Class C.
“Superior” ratings in both performance and sight reading were awarded the Coosa High School band, also in Class C.
Wednesday, March 5, 1969
Mite, pee wee meet opens at Boys Club
Four games were played Tuesday night as action got underway at the Boys Club in the mite and pee wee basketball tournaments.
In pee wee games, Northside nipped Elm Street Green, 16-13, and Maple Street topped Coosa, 22-16, while in mite contests Coosa downed Elm Street White, 35-29, and Riverside defeated Alto Park, 27-21.
Four games are scheduled today, all in the mite event. Johnson meets Model at 4 p.m., Fourth Ward plays Riverside at 5 p.m., West End takes on Elm Street Green at 6 p.m. and Maple Street tangles with Coosa at 7 p.m.
Semifinal games in both tournaments are scheduled Thursday, followed by championship and consolation games Friday.
Northside took a 6-4 lead over Elm Street Green in the first quarter of its game and then the two teams virtually swapped points the rest of the way. Craig Knight paced the winders with six points and Kenneth Crook scored seven for the Greens.
Maple Street trailed by a point at halftime, but outscored Coosa, 6-2, in the third quarter to surge ahead.
Leading the attack was Tommy Wimberly, who scored 18 points for Maple Street including all 17 points in the second half. Brad Payne was tops for Coosa with six points.
Riverside took a 45-4 lead in the first period and was head at all quarter stops, but the margin always was close. Chris Ingram scored 12 and David Barton eight for the victors, while Roger Pate led Alto Park with 10 points.
Coosa and Elm Street White played the night’s highest scoring game. Coosa led, 11-10, at halftime and only 20-18 at the end of three periods before pouring in 15 points in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice.
Mike Holden got 12 points and Tommy Rhinehart 10 for Coosa. John Camp and Perry Phillips scored 12 apiece for Elm Street.
Thursday, March 6, 1969
State ‘Junior Miss’ from Rome must maintain busy schedule
Miss Kippy Scarborough of Rome, Georgia’s 1969 Junior Miss, has been a very busy girl since she won the state title in January in Cartersville in a pageant sponsored by the Cartersville Jaycees.
She has been the guest of civic club, meetings in Rome and has attended Jaycee and Jaycette meetings in Cartersville. She is the proud holder of a key to the City of Rome, presented to her on “Kippy Scarborough Day.”
She already has become accustomed to the hot lights of television, having made a color video tape at WSB-TV in Atlanta and having appeared on two Atlanta television programs. She will appear again at 9 a.m. Saturday on WSB’s “Popeye Club,” a children’s program.
Being Georgia Junior Miss means exciting trips to all parts of the state to participate in shows and be guest at meetings and conventions. Recently she was given a tour of the Atlanta Boat Shows. At one point in the tour she fished for elusive trout in an indoor pool.
She was featured on “Today in Georgia,” another WSB-TV program, where she played the guitar and sang. Later that same day, she toured Aidmore Children’s Hospital in Atlanta.
Kippy travels in the new Georgia Junior Miss’ automobile.
Another trip took her to Marietta where she was given a tour of the gigantic Lockheed C-5. She was permitted to sit in the cockpit and even radioed the tower, sending the controllers into a spin wondering from where the feminine voice was coming.
March 30 she will make an official appearance at the Atlanta 500 stockcar race.
Last, but certainly not least, Georgia’s Junior Miss will travel to Washington, D.C., where she will meet girls from the other 49 states. From Washington they will go to Mobile, Ala., to compete in the American Junior Miss Pageant to be held May 1-6.
Friday, March 7, 1969
Nixon receives first legislative setback
President Nixon has been dealt the first legislative setback of his six-week-old administration – refusal by the House Ways and Means Committee to refigure the national debt ceiling as he requested.
Instead of a redefined limit giving the Treasure $17 billion in new borrowing power, the committee approved Thursday a temporary $12 billion increase.
It will get the Treasury through some tight squeezes anticipated for next month and late summer. But in political germs it means the new administration will have to come back to the Democratic-controlled Congress early in 1970 to ask for another increase and face quizzing on its economy record.
The arrangement Nixon sought was expected to postpone debt limit problems at least two years and possibly indefinitely.
In the past, Republicans have teamed with conservative Democrats to keep Democratic administrations returning annually to Congress when they wanted to raise the ceiling.
The present limit is $365 billion. The committee approved a $12 billion increase through June 30, 1970.
Nixon had proposed a rearrangement of the debt subject to limitations that would have resulted in a $300 billion ceiling, while at the same time giving the Treasury the additional $17 billion borrowing authority.
While the Ways and Means Committee took no formal votes on the issue, the Democratic majority was understood to be heavily against the Nixon proposal.
Congress could reverse the committee action, but this is highly unlikely. The House will debate the issue next week.
100 years ago as presented in the March 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Much comment was aroused in Paris by a raid on the Franco-American Parthenon Club by Inspector Tanguy, of the Paris police. The inspector says he suspected various games of chance were in operation, and declares he discovered champagne selling for $15 a bottle. Three dollars is the ordinary price. Evidence, the inspector added, was sufficient to warrant closing the club. Thirty men, including several American officers, and 10 women were in the club when raided. Berenice Brault, who presided over the club, said it was a literary and artistic organization, and its only purpose was to entertain American officers.