Monday, June 23, 1969
Death claims Judy Garland
LONDON (AP) -- “Audiences have kept me alive,” Judy Garland once said. But a London surgeon says the star was “living on borrowed time,” and time ran out Saturday for the 47-year-old singing star.
Miss Garland, who made more than 35 films but was best known for her role as a little girl named Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz,” was found dead by her fifth husband, Mickey Deans, in the bathroom of her London home.
British newspapers labeled the death “sudden and mysterious” but Scotland Yard ruled out suicide and police said there was no suspicion of foul play. An autopsy was scheduled for today.
Dr. Philip Lebon, a prominent London surgeon who had treated Miss Garland for several years, said she had cirrhosis of the liver and that death could have come anytime. “How she lived this long I don't know,” he said.
A Scotland Yard spokesman commented: “It was a simple, plain case of sudden death.” Miss Garland had been married to Deans, a 35-year-old former New York discotheque manager, for 100 days. A friend, singer Gina Dangerfields, said “Judy was feeling on top of the world. They were very much in love and it seemed that she had found happiness at last.”
The Judy Garland story was one of pills, divorces, on stage collapses, illnesses, audiences that booed her and finished by yelling: “We love you Judy!” She reportedly attempted suicide several times. In the most publicized attempt, she slashed her throat at the age of 28.
But just when Miss Garland appeared washed up, she bounced back again. After she married Deans March 15, she told newsmen: “Finally, finally I am loved.”
Born Frances Gumm on June 10, 1922, in Grand Rapids, Minn., she was the youngest of three daughters of a Vaudeville team. It is said she made her first stage appearance in a Grand Rapids theater at the age of 30 months, singing “Jingle Bells,” and that she was so thrilled by performing that her father had to pull her off the stage after she sung the number seven times.
A widely traveled child star from the age of three, Miss Garland changed her name at the suggestion of George Jessel. Her first film in 1935 was a two-reel short called “Every Sunday Afternoon,” but her first well-known movie was “Pigskin Parade.” Her 1939 role in “The Wizard of Oz” capitulated her into the hearts of millions.
She has three children: Liza Minnelli, an entertainer, and Lorna and Joey Luft. All three were in the United States when they learned of their mother's death.
Dancer Fred Astaire said: “She was unlimited in her talents and learned everything very quickly … one of the most talented women who ever lived.”
“She was - I'm sure - at peace, and has found that rainbow. At least I hope she has,” said Mickey Rooney.
Wednesday, June 25, 1969
Nick Williams to lead Red Cross
W.G. McWilliams Jr. has been elected to succeed Dr. Ernest L. Wright as chairman of the Rome-Floyd County chapter of the American Red Cross.
New officers elected to serve with McWilliams include William L. Vance Jr., first vice chairman, Wesley F. Johnson, second vice chairman, Wallace Reed, treasurer, and Mrs. Warren Langston, secretary.
Board members named to serve a three-year term are Mrs. Oscar Borochoff, Oscar Davis, George H. Fisk, Horace B. Frost, Dr. Randolph Green, S.D. Hand, W.H. Neathery, Mrs. Kenneth Riddle, Fred Walker and Doctor Wright. Others who will continue to serve a two-year term include Horace Cline, Jr., J.B. Dodd Jr., Doyle Dykes, Frank R. Hibbe's, Glover Hogg, Robert Horsley, Clayton Bell, Mrs. A.R. Lovvorn, John Rooney, and Miltin Tippin Jr.
Continuing to serve a one-year term are Robert M. Brinson, Dr. John R. Bertrand, Mrs. Bryan Jolly, Tom Lloyd, James D. Maddox, Mrs. Eric Martin, Richard Orton, Donald G. Trammell, Jerry B. Tullis and James R. Covington.
During the annual meeting Tuesday night, Mrs. Langston presented Dr. Wright an award from the National Red Cross and appreciation of his service of leadership to the Royal Rome-Floyd County chapter.
Guest speaker for the meeting was James R. Hickey of the National Red Cross, who related the wide scope of humanitarian services engaged in around the world by the Red Cross.
He pointed out that for the first time in its history, the Red Cross has been unable to be of service to American prisoners of war held by the Viet Cong. He also said that the Red Cross faced difficulties and its work and Biafra.
However, he added that despite these situations, the Red Cross will continue its work throughout the world.
Thursday, June 26, 1969
Big payroll at Lindale
A payroll highly exceeding a quarter million dollars is to be distributed this week to employees of the Lindale Mill of West Point Pepperell.
Officials of the mill announced this week's payroll, distributed today and Friday, totals $399,461.61. This figure includes the regular payroll of the week and vacation pay.
The mill will suspend operations at 11 p.m. Friday at the end of the second shift for the annual vacation period. Work will be resumed at 11 p.m. Sunday, July 6, with the beginning of the third shift.
Friday June 27, 1969
Tompkins wins 2-hit duel in Pony League
Johnny Tompkins bested David Russell in a pitching duel Thursday night and Super Discount scored a pair of late runs to nip First National 2-1 in a Pony League contest at Sam King Field.
The win moved Super Discount a notch closer to the division crown in the Pacific League.
Tompkins struck out 13 batters and allowed just two hits. Russell, who had come on in relief, was the loser.
Super Discount trailed 0-1 before tying the game in the fourth inning. Then a run in the bottom of the sixth provided the victory margin.
In a loan Colt League encounter, Bonnie Davis did all of its scoring in the early innings to dispose of General Electric, 5-3. Eddie Ashworth was the winner and Wayne Boyd was tagged with the defeat.
In the hitting department, Allen Carrington, Randy Hatch, Mike Blanton and Ashworth all picked up two hits for the winners while Mike Parker and Ronnie Owens had a pair of safe blows for the losers.
In 9-12 action last night, Pepperell outlasted TPA, 12-11, Rome Laundry defeated Jennings, 10-3 and RTD downed Metro Kiwanis, 11-5.
Pepperell scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to overcome a TPA lead, but then had to break an 11-11 tie with a single run in the bottom of the sixth.
Wayne Green was the winner and also got two hits to aid his own cause. Gary Boyd was the loser, while Gary Bryant had a pair of hits for TPA.
Rome Laundry scored seven runs in the first frame and never was in any real danger against Jennings. Steve Catanzano was the winner and also slammed a home run. Greg Williams took the loss.
Mike Gibbs had two hits for the laundry boys and Ken Criswell got three hits for Jennings.
Pat Newman spaced five hits to pitch RTD to its win over Metro Kiwanis. Loser was John Griffin.
Ronnie Rowland led the winners at the plate with a pair of hits. John Ogle got two hits for the losers.
100 years ago as presented in the June 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A number of improvements will be made at Shorter College during the summer vacation. All of the scientific laboratories will be enlarged. During the past year more than $10,000 worth of equipment was added to the various workrooms and some splendid work has been done by the students in physics, chemistry, biology and psychology. Few colleges have as good scientific courses as Shorter.
Bids have been asked for the construction of a big concrete swimming pool at the college and work will begin next week. This feature will be especially welcomed by the students.
---
Walter Hicks, a young man residing in Paulding County was brought to Rome by U.S. Deputy Marshal C.G. Barber, on a charge of illicit distilling. He was arraigned before U.S. Commissioner John C. Printup and bound over on a $200 bond for his appearance at the next term of the U.S. District Court.
According to the revenue officers, who claimed to have seen Hicks in the act of operating a still when they charged down upon it, Hicks escaped by jumping over a 12-string barbed wire fence without touching it. Whether this state of agility was the result of sampling the whiskey that was in due course of manufacture, the officers could not say, but they are sure that one or two drinks of the whiskey would cause a similar effect on any man.
If it was “Old Crow” the matter could be easily explained, but as it was evidently of the “Squirrel” variety, the imbiber, according to the relative suggestion of names, was only licensed to “hop around.”
Hicks was released on bail.
---
A large number of Lindale fans will doubtless take advantage of seeing the baseball game in Rome at the Hamilton Park, when the local Rome team contests with a crack team from Trion. Emmett Greenwood, one of the old standbys who pitched for Lindale for several years while Lindale was having great baseball, will do the twirling for Trion. And we dare say that Lindale fans will be with Greenwood this afternoon despite the fact that Rome is our nearest neighbor, and furthermore if old Greenie is at his best self, Rome will have a mournful tale to tell.
---
The recently created Pacific fleet now being organized of vessels heretofore forming part of the Atlantic naval forces, will sail from Hampton Roads for the West Coast between July 15 and 20, secretary Daniels announced. Daniels will probably be a passenger on one of the warships making the trip to the Pacific, through the Panama Canal.
The super dreadnought New Mexico, will fly Admiral Hugh Rodman's flag, as the flagship of the Pacific fleet, and the Pennsylvania will remain the flagship of the Atlantic fleet. The composition of the fleets, secretary Daniels announced, will be made public within a few days.