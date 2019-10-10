Downtown Rome will be filled with sweet sounds of Bluegrass music Friday when the 4th Annual Fiddlin’ Fest Between the Rivers returns to downtown Rome on Saturday.
The event promises bluegrass music, food and fun for all ages.
Music will be performed on two live music stages and there will be activities along every block of the festival from noon to 8 p.m.
More than 10 regional and local bluegrass bands will perform during the festival. The Cotton Block Stage will be located on the 100 Block of Broad Street while the 3rd & Broad Stage will be located next to the new lofts at 3rd & Broad.
While visitors enjoy the music, they can also experience various workshops and music performances in the 200 Block of Broad Street, with artists such as Laney House and John Grimm.
As a special treat for festivalgoers, Cars on Broad car show will feature cars from every decade including pre-1950, street rod, original, rat rod and trucks. The Armuchee Ruritan Club will present the show and will offer “Best Of” awards in several categories. Registration for the car show will take place from noon to 3 p.m.
Organizers promise more than 55 arts and craft vendors set up in the vendor village located in the 100 block, offering an assortment of items such as quilting, tie-dye, pottery, door hangers and wood working.
Pony rides will be available for $5 per ride and pumpkins will also be available for picking and painting. A number of nonprofits will also have tables set up in the event area, including Public Animal Welfare Services and the Coosa River Basin Initiative.
Downtown shops will feature sidewalk sales and restaurants will offer food and drinks for sale outside their businesses. Adult beverages purchased at restaurants may be brought into the event area with an armband. No outside coolers allowed.
Parking is located all around the festival, including the 4th Ave, 6th Ave, and 3rd Ave. parking decks, which will all be free.
For more information visit www.fiddlinfest.com or contact the Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520 or email mtreglown@romega.us.