The 4th Annual Fiddlin’ Fest Between the Rivers will transforms downtown Rome into a free street festival featuring Bluegrass music and vintage fun.
Fiddlin’ Fest Between the Rivers is a bluegrass street festival in Downtown Rome that will take place Saturday, Oct. 12 and will feature the classical sounds of bluegrass music on two live music stages along with activities along every block of the festival from noon to 8 p.m.
The festival will be more than 10 different regional and local bluegrass bands. There will be two stages, the Cotton Block Stage in the 100 block and the 3rd & Broad Stage next to the new Lofts at 3rd & Broad, with continuous music. Musicians who enjoy the vintage tones of acoustic picking will be playing on both ends throughout the festival. There will also be a tent with workshops and music in the 200 block, with artists including Laney House and John Grimm.
Cars on Broad car show will feature cars from every decade including pre-1950, street rod, original, rat rod and trucks. The Armuchee Ruritan Club who is presenting the show will judge and offer “Best of” awards in several categories. Registration for the car show will be from noon to 3 p.m.
There will be over 55 arts and crafts vendors set up in the vendor village located in the 100 block, offering an assortment of items such as quilting, tie-dye, pottery, door hangers and woodworking.
This year pony rides will be added, at $5 per ride. Pumpkins will also be available for picking and painting. A number of nonprofits will also have tables set up in the event area, including Public Animal Welfare Services and the Coosa River Basin Initiative.
Downtown shops will feature sidewalk sales and restaurants will offer food and drinks for sale outside their businesses. Adult beverages purchased at restaurants may be brought into the event area with an armband. No outside coolers are allowed.
Parking is located all around the festival, including the 4th Ave, 6th Ave, and 3rd Ave parking decks, which will all be free.
For more information or to check our volunteer opportunities, visit www.fiddlinfest.com or contact the Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520 or email mtreglown@romega.us.