Fiddlin' Fest comes to Broad Street Oct. 13
Bluegrass Music returns to downtown Rome Oct. 13 with the third annual Fiddlin’ Fest Between the Rivers.
The free street festival will feature cool bluegrass music on two live stages along with activities along every block of the festival. Broad Street will be closed to traffic in the 100, 200, 300 and 400 blocks. The festival will run from noon to 8 p.m.
The festival will feature at least 10 different local and regional bluegrass bands. In addition to music, there will be arts and craft vendors, classic cars, interactive games and activities for kids.
Downtown shops will feature sidewalk sales and restaurants will offer food and drinks for sale outside their businesses. Adult beverages purchased at restaurants may be brought within the event area with an armband. No outside coolers are allowed.
Streets will close that morning at 9 a.m. and reopen at 10 p.m. Parking is located all around the festival, including the 4th Ave., 6th Ave. and 3rd Ave. parking decks.
For more information, contact the Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520 or email downtown2@romega.us.