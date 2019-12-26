The Exchange Club of Rome’s Family Resource Center is hosting a poetry competition so that Rome and Floyd County residents can express themselves creatively while spreading awareness of a very important issue.
The purpose of the competition is to increase awareness of the problem of child abuse and neglect and to gain support for its prevention.
Rome’s Family Resource Center was established by the Exchange Club in 1991 as a response to their national organization’s commitment to the prevention of child abuse. The Center’s goals are increased child safety, increased problem solving and life skills in parents, increased parenting skills and increased social support.
The poetry contest is a way to spread awareness of The Family Resource Center and its mission.
There will be three categories and prizes in the competition — A general contest for poets older than 19, a youth contest for those ages 16-18 and a special award for family-oriented poetry. It will be an open competition in regard to subject matter, meaning there is no specific theme.
Submission guidelines are as follows: Any poet who lives, works or attends college in Floyd County may enter. A poet may submit up to four poems written in any style. Previously written but unpublished poetry will be acceptable. Entries must be submitted between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2020.
The will be cash prizes for first, second and third place in each of the age categories and a meal for a family of four as the special award for family-oriented poetry.
Poems should be singled spaced, typed in 12-point font, Times New Roman or similar font, with the title and the first line of the poem at the top of the page. No identifying information should be included on the same page as the poem. Each submission should be included a brief cover letter with a few lines of biography as well as the names of all poems submitted. Judges will read all the poems “blind” then use the cover letters to determine the authors.
Contact information must include name, address, phone and email (if available). Manuscripts will not be returned. Entries may be submitted by email attachment to poetry@exchangeclubfrc.org or sent via USPS to The Exchange Club Family Resource Center, P.O. Box 168, Rome, Ga. 30162. To the attention of Kathy Philips and must be submitted between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2020.
Contest results will be published on the Family Resource Center website, www.exchangeclubfrc.org once all the winners are notified.
Submission to the contest grants right for a one-time publication in any anthology created to document this event. All contributing poets will receive a free copy of the book.