Have you heard about facial shiatsu? Chances are the only time you’ve even heard of shiatsu it was in conjunction with Western Massage, however, true Shiatsu is an Asian Bodywork therapy where energy meridians are cleared and pressure points are held to release muscle tension. Joints are also moved and rotated to help increase range of motion. Many western massage therapists do not do true shiatsu or reflexology. With Asian bodywork therapy, there are many hundreds of hours dedicated to ways of finding and releasing energy blockages, working on tensions in the body, and finding soothing ways to comfort and heal both mind and body.
So how does all that work under facial shiatsu? We work the energy channels in the face, clearing any blockages and pressing on facial points to release tension held in the face. This is great for circulation and, when combined with warm stones, can lower inflammation and reduce sinus pressure. You may also get specific essential oils used to help penetrate the skin and aid in evening out the skin tone.
While facial shiatsu feels great and its comfort is reason enough to try it, there are several health benefits that you may have from your sessions.
It helps congestion, aids in sleep function, helps increase relaxation and boosts muscle tone in the face. With regular sessions, you’ll see a brighter, more alert face staring back at you in the mirror.
When you book a true shiatsu session, you can see if they do facial shiatsu. Many Asian Bodywork Therapists are trained in facial shiatsu when they train in the full body shiatsu therapy. It’s also a great feature to combine with hand and foot reflexology.
Step outside your average massage and see if shiatsu and facial shiatsu is right for your aches and pains, and for your long-term care plan.
Namaste, Rome.