To encourage an opportunity for a positive public speaking experience for 4-H participants, the Floyd County Extension office, hosted the Northwest Cloverleaf District Project Achievement on Jan. 25 at Georgia Highlands College.
Cloverleaf District Project Achievement provides an opportunity for 4-H youth, in grades 4-6, to showcase their talents and interest through public speaking, food labs and performing arts projects.
Participants are provided with over 50 project areas to choose from. These project areas allow participants to select a project they are passionate about and share with others.
Almost 600 youth participated in Cloverleaf District Project Achievement representing 12 counties. Floyd County 4-H had 61 total representatives. Out of the 61, Floyd County had 16 first Place winners. Floyd County 4-H was also recognized for having outstanding participation as well as largest percentage of increase.
Floyd County Participants:
Ag Awareness: Bailey Estes, 1st Place; Aubri Dostart, 2nd Place, Ashton Pirkle
Arts: Audrey Reynolds
Communications: Avi Singh, 1st Place
Companion and Specialty Animals: Destiny Pruitt, 3rd Place
Computer Information Technology: Newman Attaway; Callie Dempsey
Creative Stitchery: Briley Mullinax, 1st Place
Dog Care & Training: Caroline Payton, 3rd Place; Jalynn Black; Avery Head
Entomology: Xander Keiser
Fruits, Vegetables & Nuts: Preston Peck, 1st Place; Nina Mayer, 2nd Place; Saffron Pendley, 3rd Place
General Recreation: Caden Wright, 1st Place; Elinor Thomas, 2nd Place; Alison Escutia; Rylin Crane
General Science: Cora Fannin, 1st Place; Sarah Bryant, 3rd Place
Health: Liam Cantrell, 1st Place; Kaylee Franklin, 2nd Place; Dixie Melton, 3rd Place; Bailey Brodersen
Herpetology: Cloey Tanner
Historic People: Esther Denninghoff, 1st Place; JadaJoy Holley, 2nd Place; Kiley Robles, 3rd Place
Historic Places & Events: Lee Donahue, Elliott O’Weger, Charlie Cross, Farryn Cape, Kennedy Cape
Horse: Ella-Kate Holloway, 1st Place; Ava Gail Barksdale, 2nd Place
International: Ellery McClain, 1st Place
Marine & Costal Ecology: Clover Pullen, 1st Place; Jacob White, 3rd Place
Outdoor Recreation: Milly Potts, 1st Place; Gavynn Espy, 3rd Place
Outdoor Survival Skills: Katie Loyd, 3rd Place
Performing Arts General: Sara Wood, 1st Place; Alyssa Brooks
Performing Arts Instrumental: Ashlyn Williams, 3rd Place
Plants, Soils & Fertilizer: Natalie Dunay, 3rd Place
Rabbits: Finley Pilgrim, 1st Place; Analeigh White 3rd Place
Robotics: Carter Benter, 1st Place
Sheep and Meat Goats: Emma Selman, 2nd Place; Maggie Holbert
Sports Individual: Wesley Lindner, 1st Place; Sarah Reeves
Sports Team: Nathan Burdette, 2nd Place; Kavis Long
Vet Science: Bella Johnson
Wildlife: Kymby Carter, 2nd Place; Trace Gramm; Danavee Bright
Workforce Preparation: Kaiden Allen, 3rd Place; Triston Ramey