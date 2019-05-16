The King lives...well, sort of.
Elvis comes to life on May 26 when “Elvis My Way” comes to the Rome City Auditorium.
The show stars Brandon Bennett from Chicago’s “Million Dollar Quartet” as he delivers many of Elvis’ most popular and beloved hits.
Bennett was named “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist” by Elvis Presley Enterprises at Graceland, and his show takes audiences on a ride through Elvis’ career, from the Rock n’ Roll nativity of the 50s to the iconic television concert of the 60s to the legendary lounge acts of the 70s.
Hits include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “Suspicious Minds.”
Tickets range from $27 to $39 and are available online at www.eventbrite.com by searching “Elvis My Way (Rome).”