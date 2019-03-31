On April 13, local kids have the chance to play and interact with beloved characters Moana, Black Panther, Captain Jack Sparrow and Rey from Star Wars.
For two hours on Saturday, April 13, Rome families will get to interact with these characters and enjoy tumbling, skits, planned activities, snacks, goody bags and participate in meet-and-greets.
The event was created to bring the magic of Disney to children in their own communities. The company that created Dream Team provides professional actors to dress as beloved heroes. The actors will interact with kids through skits and other activities.
The event will be held at the Rome-Floyd Gymnastics Center, giving kids plenty of room to play and have fun and is a fundraiser for the Harbor House Child Advocacy Center which serves Floyd and Polk counties by providing children of sexual and physical abuse a safe place to go and tell their story of abuse. Harbor House’s mission is to provide a safe and caring place to evaluate the child who may have been abused, to encourage the collaboration of social and legal agencies for the benefit of the child, and to at all times lessen the trauma suffered by the child.
The Dream Team event will take place Saturday, April 13 from 3-5 p.m. at the Rome Gymnastics Center, 1 Shorter Ave.
Tickets are $20 per child, parents enter free. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com by searching “Dream Team.”
Sponsorships are also available at the $150, $100 and $50 levels which include mentions in marketing material as well as promotional materials.