Talented performers will compete for a chance to make it big when Georgia's Dream Night Talent Search comes to Rome
The event will take place June 15 at The Forum River Center starting at 7:30 p.m.
Performers, including 15 locals, will compete to win cash prizes totaling $2,000, a front-of-the-line pass for "America's Got Talent," "The Voice," "American Idol" and /or NBC's "Little Big Shots" as well as features in online magazines and radio.
The event is family friendly and Rome residents are encouraged to bring the family to be a part of the live audience as performers compete for glory.
Georgia's Dream Night Talent Search will feature special guest judge and performer, 2011 winner of America's Got Talent, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.
General admission tickets are $10. There are also $18 tickets that include a meal. Tickets are available online at www.forumrivercenter.com.