Local authors Danny and Wanda Pelfrey will sign copies of their new book, “Like a Tree,” at Dogwood Books on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.
In the book, the movie industry spreading across Georgia has finally made its way to the little foothill village of Adairsville. Bookseller and police chaplain, Davis Morgan along with a young female clerk, discover the body of a member of the movie company on a historic site at the foot of a large oak tree. Davis, despite his promise to his wife, cannot resist investigating the mystery. He and his young pal, policeman Charley Nelson, quietly dig into the case even though it is officially under the jurisdiction of the county sheriff. There is no shortage of suspects including a mysterious red headed man, the sister of the victim and the fiancée. During the investigation an already troubled Charley is framed for a drug crime, and Davis receives word that an old enemy is on his way to Georgia after escaping from prison to make good on a threat against him. Late one afternoon it all comes to an astonishing conclusion beneath the same sprawling oak where it started.
Danny and Wanda Pelfrey are a husband/wife team who in the past wrote helpful non-fiction books and material. Recently they have turned to producing “mysteries with a message.” Their stories are usually set in the small Georgia town of Adairsville.
Dogwood Books is located at 240 Broad St. in Rome. For more information please call 706-235-2660.