Dogwood Books will host an “Ask the Author” event and book signing on Saturday.
Artemis Skye McNeil, author of “Her Oscar Wilde Heart,” will be promoting her new book “Keys of Love” at the event. The book takes readers on a literary and emotional journey unlocking the different facets of love with four key Greek words.
Those in attendance will enjoy a fresh and fun discussion on all the aspects of love, friendship, nurturing as well as the secret to keeping love alive. Visitors can bring their copy of “Her Oscar Wilde Heart” to be signed, and can be among the first to get a copy of “Keys of Love.”
The event takes place at Dogwood Books, 240 Broad Street, on Saturday from 1-3 p.m.