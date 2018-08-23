Dogwood Books to host 'Underwater Ghost Towns' signing Oct. 22
Author Lisa M. Russell will sign copies of her new book, “Underwater Ghost Towns of North Georgia,” at Dogwood Books on Oct. 22, from 1-3 p.m.
In the book, Russell examines some of North Georgia’s lakes and the state’s controversial decision to dam the region’s rivers for power and water supply, thereby changing the landscape forever. Lost communities, forgotten crossroads, dissolving racetracks and even entire towns disappeared, with remnants occasionally peeking up from the depths during times of extreme drought. The creation of Lake Lanier displaced more than seven hundred families. During the construction of Lake Chatuge, busloads of schoolboys were brought in to help disinter graves for the community’s cemetery relocation. Contractors clearing land for the development of Lake Hartwell met with seventy-eight-year-old Eliza Brock wielding a shotgun and warning the men off her property.
Russell dives into the history hidden beneath North Georgia’s lakes.
Russell is a member of the Society for Georgia Archaeology, Bartow History Museum and Etowah Valley Historical Society. She earned her master’s degree in professional writing from Kennesaw State University. When Russell is not teaching at Georgia Northwestern Technical College or Kennesaw State University, she can be found exploring North Georgia through a micro-historic lens.
Dogwood Books is located at 240 Broad St. in Rome. For more information please call 706-235-2660.