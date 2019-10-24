Berry College grad and Atlanta author Peter Lee will sign copies of his book at Dogwood Books on Saturday from 1-3 p.m.
Lee is the author of “Spectacular Bid: The Last Superhorse of the Twentieth Century.” The book chronicles the career of a horse that won 26 of 30 races and went undefeated as a 4-year-old, earning the #10 ranking in The Blood-Horse’s list of the Top 100 Thoroughbreds of the 20th century. And Lee asserts that a safety pin was, indeed the major cause of Spectacular Bid’s loss in the 1979 Belmont Stakes.
Dogwood Books is located at 240 Broad St.