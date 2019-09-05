Dogwood Books will host author Jason Wetzel for a book signing on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 1-3 p.m.
Wetzel will be signing copies of his new book “Georgia POW Camps in WWII.”
During WWII, many Georgians witnessed the enemy in their backyards. More than 12,000 German and Italian prisoners captured in far-off battlefields were sent to POW camps in Georgia.
With large base camps located from Camp Wheeler in Macon and Camp Stewart in Savannah to smaller camps throughout the state, prisoner re-education and work programs evoked different reactions to the enemy.
There was even a POW work detail of 40 German soldiers at Augusta National Golf Course, which changed from a temporary cow pasture to the splendid golf course we know today.
Wetzel coauthored the book with author and historian Dr. Kathryn Roe Coker. Together they explore the daily lives of POWs in Georgia and the lasting impact they had on the state.
Wetzel has a Master of Arts degree in education and history from Georgia State University. He has a keen interest in WWII history, having been born in Australia during WWII. He lives in Dahlonega.
Dogwood Books is located at 240 Broad Street.