Author Holly George-Warren will sign copies of her book “Janis: Her Life and Music” on Monday at Dogwood Books on Broad Street.
George-Warren is the daughter-in-law of South Rome community activist Mary Lucchese and in the the intimate biography, she establishes Joplin as the rule-breaking musical trailblazer and complicated, gender-bending rebel.
The book follows Joplin’s rise from obscurity in the oil refinery town of Port Arthur, Texas from where she branched out, finding Blues music on obscure records and in roadhouses and juke joints along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast.
It then traces Joplin’s career as she passed into legend as a brash, impassioned soul doomed by the pain that produced one of the most extraordinary voices in rock history — becoming one of the great symbols of the counterculture.
Holly George-Warren is a two-time Grammy nominee and award winning author of 17 books including the New York Times bestseller “The Road to Woodstock.” She has written for a variety of publications including Rolling Stone, The New York Times, The Village Voice and Entertainment Weekly.
The book signing will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13 at Dogwood Books located at 240 Broad Street.