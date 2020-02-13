Rome audiences can enjoy the popular romantic comedy “When Harry Met Sally” tonight at the DeSoto Theatre.
Rome Community HeART Project, presented by the Rome Area Council for the Arts and Redmond Regional Medical Center, expanded this year to include an event at the DeSoto.
RACA, Redmond and The Historic DeSoto Theater Foundation are collaborating to present “A Movie with Heart.”
In 1977, college graduates Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) share a contentious car ride from Chicago to New York, during which they argue about whether men and women can ever truly be strictly platonic friends. Ten years later, Harry and Sally meet again at a bookstore, and in the company of their respective best friends, Jess (Bruno Kirby) and Marie (Carrie Fisher), attempt to stay friends without sex becoming an issue between them.
The screening takes place at 8 p.m. with a pre-show reception at 7 p.m. featuring bite-sized desserts and cocktails. Tickets are $25.