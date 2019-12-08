The City of Rome’s Downtown Development Authority and the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation partner again this holiday season to bring Christmas entertainment to the DeSoto Theatre.
Holiday Hangout at the DeSoto will take place on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, a holiday thank you to the Rome community for its continued support.
The venue’s open doors provide a place to listen to music and visit with friends after a day of holiday shopping or dining supporting Downtown Rome’s small businesses.
The evening features live music by local bands, Broad & 3rd. Guest bartenders will help the crowd “get into the holiday spirits’” by preparing festive holiday cocktails.
Although admission to the event is free, there will be a charge for holiday cocktails and other party beverages and food. Last year’s holiday-themed cocktails featured a Smoking Santa, an Old-Fashioned Christmas, and a Scrooge Driver.
“We had such a fun time last year, we decided to bring back some of our friends to offer their holiday cocktail creations,” said Amanda Carter, Downtown Development Director. “This is a great opportunity to bring our community together to get in the holiday spirit, and where else would Rome’s holiday party be held but in our beautiful downtown theater.”
This year marks the 90th anniversary of the DeSoto Theatre and the 10th anniversary of the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation. Tying in to the fun evening and the theater’s “90th Anniversary Spirit,” the community is encouraged to make a donation at the entrance.
The Foundation is hoping donations bring in “90 Holiday Gifts for the 90th Anniversary Spirits.”
“We are continuing the restoration of our beautiful theater, said HDTF President David Clonts. “We hope to add a new backstage loading dock/door to the building, which will help us with our events, Rome Little Theatre productions, and other rental events throughout the year.” All we want for Christmas is a backstage door.”
Broad & 3rd was started in 2008. Some of the songs they play are listed on their Facebook page and include: “Be Young Be Foolish,” “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Margaritaville,” “Get Ready,” “Good Lovin,” “My Girl” and “Long Train Running.” Members are Tom Beck, guitar & lead vocals; Bill Carroll, lead guitar & vocals; Ed Hunt, keyboards; Hal Richards, bass & vocals; Hal Ruland, drums & vocals; and Lisa Smith, vocals & percussion.
Donations to benefit the restoration of the DeSoto Theatre will be accepted at the door or online at www.thedesoto.org. The foundation has led the renovation of the 1929 building with projects that include a new roof, restored interior and exterior vestibules, a restored auditorium with 500 new seats, renovated lounge and new concessions area, new marble bathrooms, extensive electrical and safety work, and improved acoustics and technology.