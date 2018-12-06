The Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation’s “The Polar Express” Pajama Party has become a family tradition in downtown Rome. Once again, the little ones will get to wear their pajamas, robes and slippers, and head downtown to the theater.
Now in its sixth year, “The Polar Express” Pajama Party will take place on Thursday, Dec. 13 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Upon arriving at the entrance to the DeSoto, Dr. Ryan Cox, dressed as the train engineer, will welcome children and will punch their “train” tickets for a night of Christmas magic. Then it’s All Aboard! just as in the book and the movie, as his whistle and powerful voice get the evening started.
Children will have the opportunity to rotate between three different activity stations within the DeSoto: a craft station, milk and cookies, and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Once children finish those three stations they will move into the auditorium for caroling and to listen to an interactive reading of “The Polar Express.”
“Our community is lucky to have local businesses like (sponsor) Pridemore & Cox Orthodontics who not only care for the well being of our children during the day, but also support quality, family-oriented events happening around Rome,” said HDTF President David Clonts. “We are thrilled to have Pridemore & Cox Orthodontics returning as our presenting sponsor for this event because they truly make it their own!”
Tickets are $7 each for a child and include free admission for one adult. Advance purchase is strongly encouraged; tickets are available online at www.historicdesototheatre.org.