The historic DeSoto Theatre will play host to an epic EP release on Saturday.
Kindred Fire is a creative partnership between musicians Austen Earp and Haley Morgan Smith. They’re set to release their first collection of songs and plan to do it in grand fashion — with photographers, painters, actors and of course musicians.
Smith and Earp have been friends since college, and throughout the past decade and said they’ve supported each other’s musical and creative endeavors. Two years ago, they decided to combine their talents and their passion for music and Kindred Fire was born.
They call their music a “swamp stompin’ roots rock collaboration.”
“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the support, encouragement and friendship of so many people,” Smith said. “It’s important to us that we celebrate and showcase the immense talent our friends have, as well.”
Releasing their first collection of songs, the duo said they didn’t want to host ‘just another concert.’
“We wanted this show to be about remembering our roots and paying homage to those who support each other,” Earp said. “Northwest Georgia is home to so many incredible artists, many of whom we know personally and enjoy working alongside. We wanted those who attend to revel in the artistry of their hometown.”
As guests enter the Historic Desoto Theatre on Saturday, they are invited to explore the “Back to My Roots” gallery, featuring local artists and pieces that remind them of home with musical ambiance provided by The Barbaric Yawps and Jeremy Wells.
Music takes the stage at 7 p.m. with an opening performance by Lucas Smith followed by Russell Cook and the Sweet Teeth. Kindred Fire begins at 8 p.m. featuring songs off their new EP, reinvented covers, and other favorite originals.
Tickets are $10 ($15 with an EP) and are available the door as well as online at www.kindrefiremusic.com. Concessions will be available for purchase and all proceeds benefit the Rome Little Theatre.