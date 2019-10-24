Country artist Phil Vassar, whose recordings include hits such as “Carlene,” “Just Another Day in Paradise,” “Six Pack Summer” and “American Child,” will headline Calhoun’s Gem Theatre downtown on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Vassar, who is widely known for his prowess on the piano and his songwriting abilities, released a string of top 10 hits in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His writing credits appear on songs like “Bye, Bye” by Jo Dee Messina, “For a Little While” by Tim McGraw and “Little Red Rodeo” by Collin Raye.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are available at www.calhoungemtheatre.org.