"Complete Works of Shakespeare" comedy opens Thursday at Maker Village
Rome Shakespeare Festival has several events and performances coming that will introduce Rome audiences to a variety of theatrical experiences.
The first is an unusual mash-up of every single Shakespeare play and kicks off today, May 24, at the new RiverArtsDistrict Playhouse at Maker Village.
Performances of the hilarious “The Complete Works of Shakespeare Abridged” will begin today and run through Sunday as well as May 31 to June 3.
“The show runs about 87 minutes and covers all the plays Shakespeare ever wrote,” said Gail Deschamps, founder and artistic director of the Rome Shakespeare Festival. “For example ‘Hamlet’ runs three minutes. It’s very funny and very irreverent.”
Three actors will play up to 35 characters in a quick, hilarious take on Shakespeare’s works.
Deschamps said because the show incorporates all the plays, it’s a fun and accessible introduction for everyone, even those who’ve never seen Shakespeare performed before or know nothing about the plays.
“Everything that happens is like ‘Monty Python’ or ‘Saturday Night Live’,” she said. “It’s little sketches from all the plays. It’s silly. The actors will throw on a wig or a dress and there’s audience participation.”
The performances will take place at the new playhouse created at Maker Village, 252 N. Fifth Ave. and run today, May 24, through May 27 and May 31 through June 3.
All performances begin at 8 p.m. There will be an opening reception today starting at 7 p.m. with the show to follow at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling 706-331-1006, online at www.romeshakespearefestival.com or at the door on the day of the show.
Upcoming RSF events:
May 29 - June 10
"Macbeth," "Much Ado about Nothing," "Mystery on the Green" at the Town Green
May 31 - June 10
"The Velveteen Rabbit" at Wilder Center, First United Methodist Church
For more information about Rome Shakespeare Festival, call 706-331-1006.