As we transition to a bi-monthly format instead of weekly, I’d like to broach the ever-changing landscape of societal acceptance of complementary therapies.
It seems like every few decades, we see a resurgence of acceptance of natural holistic remedies. In the last few years, hospitals and doctors have come to terms with how complementary therapies can live in harmony with their western philosophies of treatment.
Hospitals such as the Cleveland Clinic and St. Francis Regional Medical Center are even aligning to in-patient reflexology care. What was once seen (and what several still call reflexology) as a glorified foot rub, is now getting recognition for its healing properties. Patients are able to have reflexology at these, and more, facilities to help with their sleep patterns, lower their stress or procedure anxiety, and even help lessen nausea from cancer treatments.
Several clinical trials and research have been done on the efficacy of having weekly or bi-monthly sessions and the effect it has on patient’s stress, sleep, and nausea. More and more, these trials are showing that complementary therapies such as reflexology have true clinical appeal. Hospitals and care facilities that are on the cutting edge of new ways to treat and service patients, are incorporating these therapies into their care plans and bringing them into the hospitalized settings.
Reflexology is an Asian bodywork therapy where points and energy channels are worked to increase the flow of chi, or the body’s energy, throughout. By stimulating points on the feet that correspond to different sections on the body, the practitioner frees up these blockages and helps circulation flow.
Reflexology is just one of the many complementary aspects that is now gaining steam in society. If you’ve never tried it, I urge you to seek out a trained Asian bodyworker to get a true reflexology session to work all the reflex points and to run meridians on the feet. Not only could you see a marked improvement in your stress levels and your sleep, but it just feels good to relax and get pampered.
I appreciate all of Rome. This community has such heart and soul. Namaste, tribe.