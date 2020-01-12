keep rome floyd beautiful logo
Susan Parsons

An exhibition opening and awards celebration will take place Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Rome-Floyd E.C.O. Center to honor local students who participated in a recent poster art contest. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and the awards announced at 6:30 p.m.

The Rome-Floyd Litter and Blight Task Force and Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful recently invited local students to compete in a poster art contest where the winning designs will be utilized for the Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful 2020 Litter-Free/Blight-Free Campaign.

The committee was overwhelmed by the response for the first year of this contest, having received 505 entries from Rome and Floyd County students. The original plan was to exhibit all entries in a poster art show, but due to the great response, the committee had to select works for the exhibition.

Forty poster art works from nine different schools were selected for the Keep-Rome Floyd Beautiful Poster Art Exhibition hichthrough February 6.

Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, Honorable Mentions and Most Creative Hashtag.

Students whose artwork was selected for the show are:

Audrey Abbott, 8th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School

Abigail Adams, 4th grade, West End Elementary

Caitlyn Aspera, 6th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School

Giles Beasley, 11th grade, Floyd County College Career Academy

Annie Beauchamp, 6th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School

Carter Benter, 5th grade, Armuchee Elementary

Kennedy Cape, 5th grade, Armuchee Elementary

Nathaly Carrasco, 6th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School

Cindy Chacon, 11th grade, Floyd County College Career Academy

Ella Daniel, 4th grade, West End Elementary

Harper Dixon, 3rd grade, Armuchee Elementary

Landon Edwards, 3rd grade, Armuchee Elementary

Jenny Giles, 7th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School

Andrea Guzman, 3rd grade, West End Elementary

Emily Hernandez, 5th grade, Armuchee Elementary

Jolie Herring, 10th grade, Pepperell High

Isabel Jachode, 11th grade, Floyd County College Career Academy

Drew Johnson, 3rd grade, Armuchee Elementary

Kimberly Johnston, 8th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School

Yesmeen Khateb, 11th grade, Floyd County College Career Academy

Ava Kirby, 7th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School

Ava Lee, 5th grade, West End Elementary

Madison Lemaster, 8th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School

Alex Martin, 7th grade, Darlington Middle School

Autumn Mason, 4th grade, Armuchee Elementary

Karly Nguyen, 7th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School

Eli Nichols, 2nd grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School

Sophie Piller, 6th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School

Layla Prince, 5th grade, Armuchee Elementary

Isabella Ruble, 11th grade, Floyd County College Career Academy

Mohammed Saudager, 1st grade, West End Elementary

Anwyn Shanahan, 12th grade, Pepperell High

Raven C. Sieler, 12th grade, Model High School

Bennett Smyth, 8th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School

Wesley Thomas, 2nd grade, East Central Elementary

Alexandra Tran, 8th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School

Zaiden Velasquez, 3rd grade, Anna K. Davie Elementary

Cori Wagner, 11th grade, Floyd County College Career Academy

Peter Whitehead, 6th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School

Delilah Wofford, 5th grade, Armuchee Elementary

The vision of the Litter & Blight Task Force is a safe, clean community for all residents and visitors. The mission is to eliminate litter and blight by identifying and leveraging partnerships while advocating for effective community policies, education and outreach.

Recommended for you