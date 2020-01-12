An exhibition opening and awards celebration will take place Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Rome-Floyd E.C.O. Center to honor local students who participated in a recent poster art contest. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and the awards announced at 6:30 p.m.
The Rome-Floyd Litter and Blight Task Force and Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful recently invited local students to compete in a poster art contest where the winning designs will be utilized for the Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful 2020 Litter-Free/Blight-Free Campaign.
The committee was overwhelmed by the response for the first year of this contest, having received 505 entries from Rome and Floyd County students. The original plan was to exhibit all entries in a poster art show, but due to the great response, the committee had to select works for the exhibition.
Forty poster art works from nine different schools were selected for the Keep-Rome Floyd Beautiful Poster Art Exhibition hichthrough February 6.
Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, Honorable Mentions and Most Creative Hashtag.
Students whose artwork was selected for the show are:
Audrey Abbott, 8th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School
Abigail Adams, 4th grade, West End Elementary
Caitlyn Aspera, 6th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School
Giles Beasley, 11th grade, Floyd County College Career Academy
Annie Beauchamp, 6th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School
Carter Benter, 5th grade, Armuchee Elementary
Kennedy Cape, 5th grade, Armuchee Elementary
Nathaly Carrasco, 6th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School
Cindy Chacon, 11th grade, Floyd County College Career Academy
Ella Daniel, 4th grade, West End Elementary
Harper Dixon, 3rd grade, Armuchee Elementary
Landon Edwards, 3rd grade, Armuchee Elementary
Jenny Giles, 7th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School
Andrea Guzman, 3rd grade, West End Elementary
Emily Hernandez, 5th grade, Armuchee Elementary
Jolie Herring, 10th grade, Pepperell High
Isabel Jachode, 11th grade, Floyd County College Career Academy
Drew Johnson, 3rd grade, Armuchee Elementary
Kimberly Johnston, 8th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School
Yesmeen Khateb, 11th grade, Floyd County College Career Academy
Ava Kirby, 7th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School
Ava Lee, 5th grade, West End Elementary
Madison Lemaster, 8th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School
Alex Martin, 7th grade, Darlington Middle School
Autumn Mason, 4th grade, Armuchee Elementary
Karly Nguyen, 7th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School
Eli Nichols, 2nd grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School
Sophie Piller, 6th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School
Layla Prince, 5th grade, Armuchee Elementary
Isabella Ruble, 11th grade, Floyd County College Career Academy
Mohammed Saudager, 1st grade, West End Elementary
Anwyn Shanahan, 12th grade, Pepperell High
Raven C. Sieler, 12th grade, Model High School
Bennett Smyth, 8th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School
Wesley Thomas, 2nd grade, East Central Elementary
Alexandra Tran, 8th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School
Zaiden Velasquez, 3rd grade, Anna K. Davie Elementary
Cori Wagner, 11th grade, Floyd County College Career Academy
Peter Whitehead, 6th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School
Delilah Wofford, 5th grade, Armuchee Elementary
The vision of the Litter & Blight Task Force is a safe, clean community for all residents and visitors. The mission is to eliminate litter and blight by identifying and leveraging partnerships while advocating for effective community policies, education and outreach.