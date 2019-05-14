TODAY
The Disabled American Veterans of Chapter 95 will be at Starbucks at Kroger, 1476 Turner McCall Blvd., today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist veterans in filing benefits claims with the Veterans Administration. Bring all documents pertaining to service and medical records. For questions or to set up an appointment for another time call Donald Phillips at 609-410-1076 or Art Cook at 706-314-6411.
WEDNESDAY
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer an Environmental School at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, on Wednesday and Thursday. The two-day school will be $80. Lunch will be included. Learn about environmental challenges and opportunities, identify the impact that humans have on the environment, discover methods of creating habitats in local surroundings and more. For more information visit romefederatedgardenclubs.com and click on the news tab.
THURSDAY
The Sara Hightower Regional Library System Board of Trustees will meet Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Rome/Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway.
The Floyd County Board of Commissioners Administrative & Finance Committee will meet Thursday at 8 a.m. in Suite 207, Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.
Habitat for Humanity will hold orientation meetings at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Requirements including having lived or worked in Floyd County for at least a year and having a family income less than $51,350 will be explained. Applicants must attend one of these meetings to qualify. For more information call 706-378-0030.
FRIDAY
The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive, will host residential household hazardous waste and electronics collection on May 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items collected include paint, oil, pesticides and herbicides, computers and monitors, laptops, televisions, DVRs and stereos. Call 706-291-5266 before 5 p.m. on Friday for an appointment. The event will be limited to the first 360 appointments.
The Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, will host a Third Friday dance at at 6:45 p.m. There will be a dance lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. The dance will last from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $5 each and attire is casual. Bring an appetizer or dessert to share. Call 706-766-6842 with any questions.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Fairview and E.S. Brown will hold their 9th annual barbecue on May 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive. Whole Boston butts and racks of ribs will be $30 each, dinner plates with chicken leg quarter or pulled pork will be $10 each, brisket dinner plates with beef from Lyons Bridge Beef will be $18 each and sandwiches will be $6 each. Sides include slaw and baked beans. Tickets are available now from Riverside Gourmet, the Last Stop Gift Shop and at fairviewbrown.org. Proceeds benefit restoration of the Fairview School, Cave Spring.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, 24 Veterans Memorial Highway, will host From Tree to Treasure: Woodturnings by Al Christopher, an exhibition of more than 50 unique woodturnings by Berry College alumnus Al Christopher, through May 25. The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum admission is $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students. For more information visit berry.edu/oakhill.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will hold their second annual Building Unity in the Community golf tournament on June 14 at 8:30 a.m. at Stonebridge Golf Club, 585 Stonebridge Drive. The tournament will be a four-person team scramble, shotgun start. Fees are $100 each or $400 per team and includes greens fee, cart, range balls, lunch and beverages. Proceeds benefit the department’s Sheriff’s Santa program. Register now by calling Mechelle at 706-291-4111 ext. 8812 or email cliattm@floydcountyga.org.
Chambers Street 4 Kids! will host their ninth annual Father’s Day community block party on June 15 from 4 to 9 p.m. at 107 Chambers St. The event will include food, non-alcoholic drinks, music and a water slide. Bring a chair. No drugs or alcohol allowed. Donations for the event are being accepted now at 107 Chambers St. Checks should be made out to Chambers St. 4 Kids. For more information call Patricia Bootsy Cooper at 706-331-0621, Jerry Cooper at 706-331-8971 or Geno Creamer at 706-676-3549.
Tickets are now available for the 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia’s 25th anniversary gala on June 29 at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. Social hour will begin at 7 p.m. with the program from 8 to 10 p.m. and grand party featuring saxophonist Mike Philips from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $100 each and include dinner and admission. Proceeds benefit the group’s outreach and education programs including mentoring, health and wellness, foundation camp, education, robotics and economic empowerment. For more information, sponsorships or tickets visit 100bmor.org/gala.html or contact Rayford Horne at 678-231-5361 or James Lee at 706-936-6159.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
The AIDS Resource Council is seeking donations for its rummage sale from now through June 7. Call 706-290-9098 to arrange for pick up or delivery of donated items. The sale will be held June 8 at Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Boys & Girls Club, 100 Gadson St., hosts a free ballet program for children ages 5-7 facilitated by Joanne Collier every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
UPCOMING
Northwest Georgia Winds and guests will perform the patriotic concert ”My Country ‘Tis of Thee” at 7:30 p.m. on May 21 at Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. Admission is free.
AARP Smart Driver Class will be offered May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Anthony Center, 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd. Bring a sack lunch. Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 706-235-0094 to register.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging will meet at 10 a.m. on May 21 at Thornton Recreation Center, 102 N. Floyd Park Road. The meeting is open to the public.
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will welcome archaeologist Pat Garrow to conduct a new study on the museum campus May 22 to 25. Garrow has had a 51-year career in archaeology and has directed projects over much of the continental United States and the U.S. Caribbean. Visitors to the museum will be able to see the archaeological dig in progress from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. daily. Admission will be $10 for adults, $6 for seniors ages 62 and older and $4 for students K through college. On May 21 Garrow will present the free lecture “What We Learned from Archaeology at Chieftains” at 6:30 p.m. On May 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. visitors will be able to see the dig in progress, tour the museum and participate in a mock dig, create clay beads, make paper gorget necklaces and more. Admission on May 25 will be $5 per person with a $20 family cap. For more information visit chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.
“In Our Own Voice: A Model of Hope and Recovery” will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. on May 28 in the Stuenkel Conference Center, Floyd Medical Center, 304 Turner McCall Blvd., and 2 to 3 p.m. on May 29 at Willowbrooke at Floyd Conference Room, 306 Shorter Ave. This presentation offers insight into how the more than 58 million Americans living with mental illness cope and reclaim rich and meaningful lives. Discussion follows the presentation. For more information contact Katherin D. Weiss, Director of Nursing, Willowbrooke at Floyd, at 706-509-3505.
JUNE
The Celanese Village Kids reunion will be held June 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverside Baptist Church, formerly Celanese Baptist Church, 48 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1389.
Compassionate Paws will hold three pet partner information and meet and greet sessions in June: June 8 at the Cedartown Library, 245 East Ave., Cedartown, from 10 a.m. to noon; June 22 at the Rockmart Library, 316 N. Piedmont Ave., Building 201, Rockmart, from 1 to 3 p.m.; and June 29 at the Rome/Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Learn how to become a pet partner and provide services in surrounding counties including pet therapy services and animal-assisted activities. Certified pet teams visit hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, participate in the Read With Me program at local schools, which helps with reading skills by allowing students to read to pets, and attend local colleges at exam time. For more information call Jan Greene at 706-766-7727.
Rome Police Department, Richard B. Russell Airport and Fear This Inc. will provide driver’s training for teenagers on June 22 and Nov. 23. Students will learn skills to avoid panicking in a roadway crisis. For more information visit tvoc.ws for registration or call Woodrow Gaines at 770-823-7823.
JULY
Georgia Highlands College, 5441 GA-20, Cartersville, will host STEMFit Math Boot Camp July 9-12. Camp costs $25. Students who take the free, in-house exemption exam offered at the end of camp will receive a refund of $20. Students must have an ACT of 22 or higher or an SAT of 550/28.5 or higher to qualify for participation. For more questions or to register email math@highlands.edu or call 678-872-8099.
