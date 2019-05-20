TODAY
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
TUESDAY
Northwest Georgia Winds and guests will perform the patriotic concert ”My Country ‘Tis of Thee” at 7:30 p.m. on May 21 at Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. Admission is free.
AARP Smart Driver Class will be offered May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Anthony Center, 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd. Bring a sack lunch. Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 706-235-0094 to register.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging will meet at 10 a.m. on May 21 at Thornton Recreation Center, 102 N. Floyd Park Road. The meeting is open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will welcome archaeologist Pat Garrow to conduct a new study on the museum campus May 22 to 25. Garrow has had a 51-year career in archaeology and has directed projects over much of the continental United States and the U.S. Caribbean. Visitors to the museum will be able to see the archaeological dig in progress from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. daily. Admission will be $10 for adults, $6 for seniors ages 62 and older and $4 for students K through college. On May 21 Garrow will present the free lecture “What We Learned from Archaeology at Chieftains” at 6:30 p.m. On May 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. visitors will be able to see the dig in progress, tour the museum and participate in a mock dig, create clay beads, make paper gorget necklaces and more. Admission on May 25 will be $5 per person with a $20 family cap. For more information visit chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.
The Boys & Girls Club, 100 Gadson St., hosts a free ballet program for children ages 5-7 facilitated by Joanne Collier every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
The 37th annual Armuchee Bluegrass Festival will be held May 23 to 26 at Armuchee Music Park, 899 Turkey Mountain Road, Armuchee. May 23 features a Jam-A-Long and cookout at 6 p.m. Music begins at 4:45 p.m. on May 24 and 10:45 a.m. on May 25. Sunday worship featuring Gary Clardy will begin at 9:30 a.m. on May 26. A three-day pass is $21. Entry on Friday is $10 and $12 on Saturday. Children 12 years and younger get in free with parents. Electric and water hookups are $20 per night, tent camping is $5 per night. For more information on camping call Chuck Langley at 706-766-6352; bands call Helen Burke at 470-554-6902 or 770-928-4517 or emailtarheelfiddler@yahoo.com; for sound information call Cliff “Punk” Roberts at 931-337-9935.
Richard Blackwell will be speaking on May 23 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Stuenkel Conference Center, Floyd Medical Center, 304 Turner McCall Blvd. Blackwell’s message, ”When Love Isn’t Enough,” deals with teen suicide and the death of his daughter, Alex. The event will include a panel discussion. For more information contact Katherin D. Weiss, Director of Nursing, Willowbrooke at Floyd, at 706-509-3505.
FRIDAY
Fairview and E.S. Brown will hold their 9th annual barbecue on May 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive. Whole Boston butts and racks of ribs will be $30 each, dinner plates with chicken leg quarter or pulled pork will be $10 each, brisket dinner plates with beef from Lyons Bridge Beef will be $18 each and sandwiches will be $6 each. Sides include slaw and baked beans. Tickets are available now from Riverside Gourmet, the Last Stop Gift Shop and at fairviewbrown.org. Proceeds benefit restoration of the Fairview School, Cave Spring.
SATURDAY
American Legion Post 52 Ladies Auxiliary will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 25 at American Legion Post 52, 1205 Calhoun Road. Barbecue sandwiches and chips will be available for purchase.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum will host a free community day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 25 for the final day of the temporary exhibit “From Tree to Treasure: Woodturnings by Al Christopher.” The event is free and open to the public. All guests must check in at The Martha Berry Museum. For more information call 706-368-6789 or visit berry.edu/oakhill.
The United Veterans of the Armed Forces will hold their annual Memorial Day yard sale and fish fry on May 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at corner of Duke Street and North Broad Street. Proceeds benefit the organization’s scholarship fund. A 55” television will be raffled. Vendor tables are available for $10. For more information call James Wright at 706-766-1410.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, will host Finster Fest on May 25 and 26 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. The festival honors the Rev. Howard Finster with over 50 folk and fine artists and live blues, folk, bluegrass and gospel music. Entry is $5 per person. Children 12 and younger get in free. For more information call 706-808-0800.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, 24 Veterans Memorial Highway, will host From Tree to Treasure: Woodturnings by Al Christopher, an exhibition of more than 50 unique woodturnings by Berry College alumnus Al Christopher, through May 25. The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum admission is $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students. For more information visit berry.edu/oakhill.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be held every Saturday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. beginning June 1. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will hold their second annual Building Unity in the Community golf tournament on June 14 at 8:30 a.m. at Stonebridge Golf Club, 585 Stonebridge Drive. The tournament will be a four-person team scramble, shotgun start. Fees are $100 each or $400 per team and includes greens fee, cart, range balls, lunch and beverages. Proceeds benefit the department’s Sheriff’s Santa program. Register now by calling Mechelle at 706-291-4111 ext. 8812 or email cliattm@floydcountyga.org.
Chambers Street 4 Kids! will host their ninth annual Father’s Day community block party on June 15 from 4 to 9 p.m. at 107 Chambers St. The event will include food, non-alcoholic drinks, music and a water slide. Bring a chair. No drugs or alcohol allowed. Donations for the event are being accepted now at 107 Chambers St. Checks should be made out to Chambers St. 4 Kids. For more information call Patricia Bootsy Cooper at 706-331-0621, Jerry Cooper at 706-331-8971 or Geno Creamer at 706-676-3549.
Tickets are now available for the 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia’s 25th anniversary gala on June 29 at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. Social hour will begin at 7 p.m. with the program from 8 to 10 p.m. and grand party featuring saxophonist Mike Philips from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $100 each and include dinner and admission. Proceeds benefit the group’s outreach and education programs including mentoring, health and wellness, foundation camp, education, robotics and economic empowerment. For more information, sponsorships or tickets visit 100bmor.org/gala.html or contact Rayford Horne at 678-231-5361 or James Lee at 706-936-6159.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
The AIDS Resource Council is seeking donations for its rummage sale from now through June 7. Call 706-290-9098 to arrange for pick up or delivery of donated items. The sale will be held June 8 at Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
JUNE
Armuchee, Glenwood and Everett Springs Schools will hold their annual all ages reunion on June 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, 735 Old Summerville Road. Bring covered dishes to share. Drinks and paper products will be provided. All past attendees of the schools are invited. For more information call Betty Kuykendall at 770-547-0613.
The Rome Shrine Club will host their annual bass fishing tournament on June 1 at the Little River Marina, Lake Weiss, Alabama. Entry fee is $100 and “big fish” are $5 each. Free food, drinks and draw prizes for entrants. Net proceeds support The Rome Shrine Club. Blast-off at safe daylight. To enter show up early or call Larry Fricks at 706-331-0868, C.W. Ray at 256-300-1320 or Jerry Collins at 770-547-4111.
The Celanese Village Kids reunion will be held June 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverside Baptist Church, formerly Celanese Baptist Church, 48 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1389.
The Summerville Civic Center, 44 Highway 48, Summerville, will host a free lunch for World War II veterans and their familes and guests at noon on June 6. World War II veterans from Chattooga County and surrounding counties are encouraged to attend. Ryan Williams, aide to U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, and Christie Entrekin will pay tribute to each veteran. Veterans will have time to talk with each other and share memories. For more information call Odell Anderson at 706-397-2394 or Barbara Reece at 706-862-2657.
Armuchee High School Class of 1964 will have their 55th class reunion June 15 at 6 to 10 p.m. at Red Lobster, 700 Shorter Ave. Dress is casual. Call Louise Miller at 706-234-1589 or Wilma Hopper at 706-857-6071 to RSVP for seat count.
The Rome Shrine Club will host their second annual car show on June 15 in the General Electric parking lot, 1389 Redmond Circle. Registration will be from 8 to 11 a.m. with awards at 2 p.m. Awards will be given for the top 25 vehicles plus people’s choice and Best in Show. Net proceeds benefit local charities. For early registration or more information call Mack Godfrey at 706-252-4076 or Tony Warren at 706-252-5734.
Compassionate Paws will hold three pet partner information and meet and greet sessions in June: June 8 at the Cedartown Library, 245 East Ave., Cedartown, from 10 a.m. to noon; June 22 at the Rockmart Library, 316 N. Piedmont Ave., Building 201, Rockmart, from 1 to 3 p.m.; and June 29 at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Learn how to become a pet partner and provide services in surrounding counties including pet therapy services and animal-assisted activities. Certified pet teams visit hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, participate in the Read With Me program at local schools, which helps with reading skills by allowing students to read to pets, and attend local colleges at exam time. For more information call Jan Greene at 706-766-7727.
Rome Police Department, Richard B. Russell Airport and Fear This Inc. will provide driver’s training for teenagers on June 22 and Nov. 23. Students will learn skills to avoid panicking in a roadway crisis. For more information visit tvoc.ws for registration or call Woodrow Gaines at 770-823-7823.
JULY
Georgia Highlands College, 5441 GA-20, Cartersville, will host STEMFit Math Boot Camp July 9-12. Camp costs $25. Students who take the free, in-house exemption exam offered at the end of camp will receive a refund of $20. Students must have an ACT of 22 or higher or an SAT of 550/28.5 or higher to qualify for participation. For more questions or to register email math@highlands.edu or call 678-872-8099.
OCTOBER
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
