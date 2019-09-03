TODAY
Building Positive Families will offer the workshop “Georgia Strengthen Families” on Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3000 Garden Lakes Blvd., and Sept. 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Register by calling 706-346-7205 or visiting www.BuildingPositiveFamilies.org.
THURSDAY
A Single Friends Potluck will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. For more information call Delores Ames at 706-378-0371
East Rome Class of 1975 will hold their reunion Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at Moe’s Original BBQ, 101 W. First St. Cost is $20 per person before Thursday and $25 after Thursday. For more information call Ginger Alexander at 706-346-9660 or Sharon Daniel-Aker at 706-235-1542.
SATURDAY
Redmond Regional Medical Center, to host “Crush the Crisis,” an opioid drug take-back event, will be held Saturday at Redmond Regional Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free community drug take-back event is hosted by Redmond in partnership with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Floyd Against Drugs (FAD), and Knights of Columbus Council 4410. All community members are invited to drop off opioids and expired medications. Law enforcement officials will be on hand to oversee collection and disposal of the medications. The event will be held under a blue tent set up near the patient pick-up at the front entrance of the hospital. Those dropping off medications can enter at the main entrance of the hospital off Redmond Road will be able to “drive up” and drop off medications without getting out of their car, no questions asked.
The Floyd County Democratic Party will hold its annual fundraising event, The Georgia Giants Dinner, on Saturday at the Cave Spring Community Center, 10 Georgia Ave., Cave Spring, starting at 6 p.m. This year’s featured speaker is Dr. Andra Gillespie, Associate Professor of Political Science at Emory University in Atlanta. She is a regular panelist on GPB’s Political Rewind and has appeared on Atlanta’s local ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS and PBS affiliates, as well as CNN, NPR and FamilyNet. Tickets are $50 per person until Sept. 1; thereafter, they are $60. Sponsorship levels also available. Purchase online at www.fcdems.org. For more information visit the website or call 931-452-1250.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host the new traveling exhibit “‘It is impossible to destroy men with more respect for the laws of humanity’: Court Cases of Cherokee Removal in Georgia” through Sept. 6. The exhibit explores the legal arguments for and against the removal of the Cherokee in Georgia. Museum admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors age 62 and older and $2 for students. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
The Lovejoy Soup Kitchen will be closed the third Saturday in September, and will reopen the third Saturday in October.
Hospitality House for Women will host the 12th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event to raise awareness of issues related to domestic violence on Oct. 25 at noon at Rotary Plaza off Tribune Street in downtown Rome. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. or register now online at hospitalityhouseforwomen.org. Contact Holly Arendt at 706-424-4573 with any questions and more information.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be held every Saturday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
Between the Rivers Farmer Market will be held every Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza through October.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
Georgia Legal Services Program assistance is available in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Suite 114, each second Friday from 9 a.m. to noon to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. This service is provided each month by Superior Court Clerk Barbara H. Penson and Georgia Legal Services Program. For more information call 706-291-5190.
UPCOMING
Southern Cruisers Rome Chapter will hold their third annual Cruise-in for St. Jude on Sept. 14. Escorted ride will begin and end at Easy Living Yamaha and Polaris, 3120 Martha Berry Highway. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and is $20 per bike. The event will have a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, door prizes and music. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. For more information call Jon “Crank” Benson at 1-678-901-7445.
The One Community United One Table event will take place on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. on the John Ross Pedestrian Bridge. Tickets are on sale at Yellow Door Antiques at 2019 North Fifth Ave. Artwork for the event created by James Schroeder is being auctioned off. Tickets are $75 for one ticket or $125 for two tickets.
The Rome affiliate of National Alliance on Mental Illness announces the start of Family-to-Family, a free, 12-week course for adults who have a loved one or friend living with a mental illness. The course begins Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. Contact NAMI Rome at 706-506-5010 or by email at namiromega@gmail.com for more information, location and registration.
OCTOBER
Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism will host “Haunted on Broad” tours on Oct. 4, 5, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. nightly. Hear stories from Rome’s haunted history shared by Southern Paranormal Investigators and the Ridge and Valley Storytelling Guild. Tours will depart every 15 minutes from 701 Broad St. Participants are eligible to enter for a chance to become a guest investigator with the Southern Paranormal Investigators. The tour route includes steep slopes, uneven pavement and walking. Tours last about 90 minutes and are not recommended for children under 12. Tickets are $10 per person and are available at RomeGeorgia.org/Haunted or at Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center & Gift Shop, 402 Civic Center Drive.
The 2019 Georgia Mushroom Festival will be held Oct. 12 — 13 at Rolater Park, 13 Old Cedartown Road, Cave Spring. Tickets are available now. Visit georgiamushroomfestival.com for tickets, a full schedule of events, vendor booth space rental and more. Call 678-871-0288 for more information.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
Habitat for Humanity, Coosa Valley, will host their Hard Hats and High Heels Gala on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk, West Third Street. The event will feature dining, music by Scott Thompson and silent and live auctions to support the building of a house for a local family of four. Black tie optional. Email habitat@habitatcoosavalley.org for ticket information or call 706-378-0030.
NOVEMBER
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer National Garden Club’s landscape design classes at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, Nov. 20-21; Feb. 12-13, 2020; and April 28-29, 2020. Register at romefederatedgardenclubs.com. Go to the News tab to print a registration form. Classes last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught by local landscape professionals. Each 2-day course is $100. There will be a breakfast bar, snacks and lunch each day. The 10-hour courses cover the history of landscape design and design techniques used in home and municipal settings.
