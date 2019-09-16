TODAY
Rome Little Theatre will be holding auditions for “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” on Monday starting at 5:30 p.m. for registration. Auditions for actors 5-8 will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and auditions for ages 9 and up will begin at 7:15 p.m. Auditions will be held at the DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad St. Callbacks are Wednesday.
TUESDAY
The Rome TEA Party in conjunction with the Conservative Coalition including the FCRP, the FCRW, FYR, Women For Trump, and Bikers For Trump is hosting its Lunch Bunch at Fuddruckers at noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday. This program features a Lincoln-Douglas style debate regarding Racism, with Apostle Rondie Goode of Kingdom Church International as a presenter.
GNTC’s Horticulture program is holding a small fall plant sale beginning Tuesday. The sale hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. On Fridays the sale will be a half-day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The sale will continue until the plants are sold out. Purchases may be made with cash or check and credit cards are not accepted. All proceeds from the plant sale will benefit the Horticulture program at GNTC. For more information about the plant sale, contact Warren at 706-295-6902 or via email at dwarren@gntc.edu.
THURSDAY
Rome Shakespeare Festival presents “Hamlet,” “Two Gentlemen of Verona” (a musical) and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the 4th Annual Shakespeare Festival on The Town Green Thursday through Sept. 29. Showtimes are at 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. To order a table visit romeshakespearefestival.com or call 706 331-1006. Blanket seating is free.
FRIDAY
The Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, will host a Social Dance on Friday. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Dance Lessons are from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Dance from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Attire is casual. Please bring an appetizer or dessert to share. Call 706-766-6842 with any questions.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Schnauzerfest Rome is hosting a two day gathering of mini, standard and giant Schnauzers on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28. It will include a “Meet, Pet and Greet” and food trucks on Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday will be an all day event starting with a parade that will feature more than 800 Schnauzers starting at First Avenue and Broad Street at 10 a.m. After the parade an exhibition will be held at the Forum from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. The day will end with an “Almost Billy Joel” concert starting at 8 p.m. All events are free to the public. With any questions contact Louise Popham at 404-729-1036.
The Lovejoy Soup Kitchen will be closed the third Saturday in September, and will reopen the third Saturday in October.
UPCOMING
AARP Smart Driver Class will be offered Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., at the Anthony Center, 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd. Bring a Sack Lunch. The cost is $15.00 for AARP members, $20.00 for nonmembers. Please call 706-235-0094 to register.
Probe College Tour will hold a fair on Sept. 26 at Shorter University gym, 315 Shorter Ave. The Probe College Fair Tour, hosts FREE events for Georgia high students. For many, Probe is their first and best way to get information about prospective colleges. The annual series of events also gives universities the chance to recruit new students. To see a full list of participating schools and tour locations visit www.gaprobe.org or look on the event tab. www.facebook.com/GeorgiaProbe.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a free Community Workshop on “Flower Arranging”. The workshop will be on Sept. 28, beginning at noon at Chieftains Museum on Riverside Parkway. Master Gardener Nelly Luthi will show the basics of flower arranging. For more information and to register, please contact the Floyd County Extension Office at 706-295-6210. There is no registration fee for the workshop. Check out Floyd County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers on Facebook for more information about gardening in our area.
OCTOBER
Berry College Theatre Co. will have an upcoming production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn, Rachel Sheinkin, Rebecca Feldman and Jay Reiss Directed by David Alford Oct. 1–6. Tuesday through Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. In this Tony and Drama Desk award-winning musical comedy, six quirky tweens compete for the title of county champion. The gloves come off as they spell their way through the competition, revealing their passions, dreams and struggles. Prices for students: $6, adults: $12, and seniors: $8. Contains some language unsuitable for young children. For more information email bctc@berry.edu or go to https://www.berry.edu/bctc/ website.
Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism will host “Haunted on Broad” tours on Oct. 4, 5, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. nightly. Hear stories from Rome’s haunted history shared by Southern Paranormal Investigators and the Ridge and Valley Storytelling Guild. Tours will depart every 15 minutes from 701 Broad St. Participants are eligible to enter for a chance to become a guest investigator with the Southern Paranormal Investigators. The tour route includes steep slopes, uneven pavement and walking. Tours last about 90 minutes and are not recommended for children under 12. Tickets are $10 per person and are available at RomeGeorgia.org/Haunted or at Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center & Gift Shop, 402 Civic Center Drive.
A 4-session course in Carolina Shag Dance sponsored by Seven Hills Shaggers will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, 10, 15 and 17. Lessons will take place in the 2nd floor special events room of Johnny’s New York Style Pizza. Cost $20. Pre-registration preferred. Call Steve at 706-766-6558.
The 2019 Georgia Mushroom Festival will be held Oct. 12 — 13 at Rolater Park, 13 Old Cedartown Road, Cave Spring. Tickets are available now. Visit georgiamushroomfestival.com for tickets, a full schedule of events, vendor booth space rental and more. Call 678-871-0288 for more information.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
Habitat for Humanity, Coosa Valley, will host their Hard Hats and High Heels Gala on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk, West Third Street. The event will feature dining, music by Scott Thompson and silent and live auctions to support the building of a house for a local family of four. Black tie optional. Email habitat@habitatcoosavalley.org for ticket information or call 706-378-0030.
NOVEMBER
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer National Garden Club’s landscape design classes at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, Nov. 20-21; Feb. 12-13, 2020; and April 28-29, 2020. Register at romefederatedgardenclubs.com. Go to the News tab to print a registration form. Classes last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught by local landscape professionals. Each 2-day course is $100. There will be a breakfast bar, snacks and lunch each day. The 10-hour courses cover the history of landscape design and design techniques used in home and municipal settings.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.