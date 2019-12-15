SUNDAY
First Presbyterian Church of Rockmart, 306 S. Marble St., Rockmart, will be having their Live Nativity Christmas Pageant on Sunday, Dec. 15, with showings at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. outside of the church. This event is free to the public.
MONDAY
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation will be hosting “Playtime with Santa” at the Fielder Recreation Center, 1598 E. 16th St., on Monday, Dec. 16, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Santa will also make a special visit to Parks and Recreation Headquarters at 1 Shorter Ave. on Monday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit the rfpra.com website.
On Dec. 16, the production of “There’s No Place Like Rome for the Holidays” will be put on by the Northwest Georgia Winds and Montessori School of Rome at 7:30 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium. Admission is free.
TUESDAY
The Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation will be hosting their event “Playtime with Santa” at the Gilbreath Recreation Center, 110 Garden Ave., Lindale, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Georgia Department of Labor is hosting a job fair on Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Rome Career Center, 462 Riverside Parkway, to hire state juvenile correctional officers. Applicants should bring résumés and driver’s licenses and dress business casual. Creating an account at employgeorgia.com will expedite the interview process.
The Georgia Department of Corrections is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rome Goodwill Career Center, 154 Hicks Drive. Bring copies of the following items: a valid driver’s license, birth certificate, Social Security card, high school diploma or GED transcript, SAT/ACT/Compass/Asset/Accuplacer scores and POST profile if certified. A State of Georgia application, available at www.GDCJobs.com, is a plus. Blank copies will be available on site. Attendees should dress for their interview but bring loose-fitting or athletic attire for the physical fitness test.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation is holding a First Day Hike on Wednesday, Jan. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at Lock & Dam Park, 181 Lock & Dam Road. Cost is $5 for the interactive 2-mile hike along the Coosa River and the Coosa River Nature Preserve that wraps up with hot chocolate in the Trading Post. Call 706-291-0785 for details.
Rome Shakespeare Festival will be holding auditions for “Godspell” on Friday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. with callbacks on Sunday, Jan. 12. Auditions will be at the studio at 233 N. Fifth Ave. Come prepared with a comedic monologue and a song from “Godspell.” Audition forms are available online at romeshakespearefestival.com or TheRAD.biz.
Western Promenaders Square Dance Club is having introduction to western style square dance. Free Square Dance lessons will be held the first three Saturday nights in January. Jan. 11, Jan. 18 and Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. Singles and couples are welcome. Western Promenaders, 327 Woods Road. For further information call 706-409-2311 or 770-547-8535.
ONGOING EVENTS
MLK Commission Prayer Breakfast is inviting Rome City children to be a part of their Children’s Choir for the breakfast taking place on Jan. 18. Rehearsals will be held at Metropolitan UMC Methodist Church at 700 Broad St. and will take place on Dec. 16, Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. Additional scheduling for choir rehearsals will be announced at a later date.
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home presents “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition available with the purchase of regular admission through Feb. 29. The museum, located at 501 Riverside Parkway, is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.