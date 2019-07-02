TODAY
Men with a Purpose, a community event to celebrate and honor men, will be held on July 6 at 6 p.m. at Greater Bethlehem Temple, 401 Nixon Ave. Pastor Randy Davenport will be speaking. Attire is casual. For more information call 706-204-6112.
WEDNESDAY
Patriotic Party in the Park with fireworks take place Wednesday at Ridge Ferry Park. A full day of fun, food and music to celebrate Independence Day one day early. Festivities begin at noon, family fun games registration starts at 4 p.m. and the games begin at 5:30 p.m. Dalton Dover, who competed on “The Voice,” takes the big stage at 7 p.m., and Rome’s local singer/songwriter T.J. Cochran comes on at 8:20. Fireworks will start shortly after the national anthem is performed at 9:45 p.m. The music continues after the display until 11 p.m.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club will hold a car show as part of “Patriotic Party in the Park” on Wednesday at Ridge Ferry Park, 363 Riverside Parkway. Registration is open now. Register by mail at 251 Technology Parkway, Rome, Georgia 30165 or online at armucheeruritan.org. Day of registration will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Registration is $25 per vehicle. Awards will be presented at 6 p.m. The first 50 entries will receive dash plaques. A 50/50 raffle will be held and door prizes will be presented. Music and fireworks will follow. For more information call Lewis Evans at 706-802-8130, visit armucheeruritan.org or rfpra.com/events.
THURSDAY
The 34th annual Cave Spring Independence Day Parade will be held Thursday at 9 a.m. All motorized vehicles and horses line up on Perry Farm Road at 8:30 a.m. Those walking in the parade are asked to gather at Joe Hill’s Lawn Mower Shop, Alabama Street, Cave Spring, at 8:30 a.m. For more information call 706-802-8773.
Blood Assurance and ComForCare will hold a community blood drive Thursday at Smoothie King, 832 Turner McCall Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All donors will receive a free 20 ounce smoothie and free pair of flip flops. Donors 18 and older will be entered to win 4 tickets to Dollywood Splash County. 16 and 17-year-old donors may give with parental approval. Donors should weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good general health. Make an appointment at bloodassurance.org/rome, by calling 800-962-0628 or texting BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ups welcome.
SATURDAY
Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site, 813 Indian Mounds Road, Cartersville, will host Etowah Games Day 2019 on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission will be $4 to $6 depending on age of guest. Guests will learn ancient versions of Yahtzee, ladder ball, stick ball, lawn darts and more. For more information call 770-387-3747 or visit gastateparks.org/EtowahIndianMounds.
The Friends of the Library are holding their summer silent auction featuring children’s classics and favorites through July 6 at 4 p.m. All items are community donations or library discards. For a complete list of offerings visit www.rome.shrls.org/friends-of-the-library. Proceeds benefit the library.
UPCOMING
Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living will present the fourth session of EmployABILITY, a five-month course for people with disabilities seeking employment, on July 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Department of Labor office, 462 Riverside Parkway. The topic will be “How much money can I make?” RSVP by July 9 by calling 706-314-0008 or emailing info@nwgacil.org. Session materials available in alternate formats by request.
Georgia Highlands College, 5441 GA-20, Cartersville, will host STEMFit Math Boot Camp July 9-12. Camp costs $25. Students who take the free, in-house exemption exam offered at the end of camp will receive a refund of $20. Students must have an ACT of 22 or higher or an SAT of 550/28.5 or higher to qualify for participation. For more questions or to register email math@highlands.edu or call 678-872-8099.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.
Georgia Legal Services Program assistance will be available in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Suite 114, on July 12 from 9 a.m. to noon to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. This service is provided on the second Friday of each month by Superior Court Clerk Barbara H. Penson and Georgia Legal Services Program. For more information call 706-291-5190.
Rome High Hilltoppers will hold their semiannual reunion July 31 at 11 a.m. at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. Lunch will be served at noon followed by a brief program. Cost is $25 per person. RSVP by July 15. For more information call Johnny E. Davis at 706-234-4960 or Sam Evans at 706-236-5858.
Earthworks Pottery, 718 E. Second Ave., will hold a pottery camp for 7- to 12-year-olds in two sessions, July 16 to 19 and July 22 to 25, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. daily. Cost is $200 per session and limited to ten students. For more information email jcanalis@aol.com.
OCTOBER
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.