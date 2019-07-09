TODAY
The Floyd County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday in the Community Room, Suite 206, Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. in the Commissioners Caucus Room, Suite 204, followed by the Board Meeting at 6 p.m. The meetings are open to the public.
Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living will present the fourth session of EmployABILITY, a five-month course for people with disabilities seeking employment, on July 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Department of Labor office, 462 Riverside Parkway. The topic will be "How much money can I make?" RSVP by Tuesday by calling 706-314-0008 or emailing info@nwgacil.org. Session materials available in alternate formats by request.
Georgia Highlands College, 5441 GA-20, Cartersville, will host STEMFit Math Boot Camp Tuesday through Friday. Camp costs $25. Students who take the free, in-house exemption exam offered at the end of camp will receive a refund of $20. Students must have an ACT of 22 or higher or an SAT of 550/28.5 or higher to qualify for participation. For more questions or to register email math@highlands.edu or call 678-872-8099.
THURSDAY
The Rome Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Lower Level at Redmond Regional Medical Center, 501 Redmond Road. This is a support group for those who have lost a child, grandchild or sibling, no matter the age. Take the elevator at the Outpatient entrance to LL. if you have any questions call DeeAnn at 706-936-9021 or Sandra at 706-506-6108.
FRIDAY
The Rome/Colored Main High School Reunion Committee will have a called meeting on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center, 41 Washington Drive. All members are asked to attend.
Georgia Legal Services Program assistance will be available in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Suite 114, on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. This service is provided on the second Friday of each month by Superior Court Clerk Barbara H. Penson and Georgia Legal Services Program. For more information call 706-291-5190.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
The Harbin Clinic Gallery at Makervillage will host "A Painted Life" featuring the works of local folk artist Charles Wimpee from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays from July 13 through Aug. 24. On July 20 Charles Wimpee will be at the gallery from 10 a.m. to noon for a meet and greet.
The Rome Kiwanis Club will be taking orders for peaches through July 11. 25-pound boxes are $40, 12.5-pound boxes are $25 and 6.25-pound boxes are $15. Email orders to John Pillsbury at JLPIllsbury0114@aol.com or send by mail to John Pillsbury, 106 East Valley Road, Rome, Georgia, 30161. Make checks out to Rome Kiwanis Club. Peaches will be available for pickup in the parking lot at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd., on July 19 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Proceeds from the sale go to Kiwanis youth projects or scholarships for Key Club members and local students. For more information call 706-506-4185 or 706-295-2201.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be held every Saturday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
Between the Rivers Farmer Market will be held every Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza through October.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
UPCOMING
Earthworks Pottery, 718 E. Second Ave., will hold a pottery camp for 7- to 12-year-olds in two sessions, July 16 to 19 and July 22 to 25, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. daily. Cost is $200 per session and limited to ten students. For more information email jcanalis@aol.com.
Harbin Clinic will host Walk with a Doc with Dr. Kathryn Carroll of Pediatrics Rome and Dr. John-Scott Carroll of Family Medicine Rome on July 20 at 9 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza. The walk will include a stop at the Harbin Clinic Gallery at Makervillage, 252 N. Fifth Ave., to view the exhibit “A Painted Life” featuring the works of local folk artist Charles Wimpee. For more information visit harbinclinic.com/docwalk.
The Callback Company will host Hamiltunes, a sing-along of songs from the musical "Hamilton," will be held July 20 at 7 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 415 E. Third Ave. Admission is $10 each. Proceeds benefit the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History's Hamilton Education Program. A workshop for those wishing to audition to lead a song will be held July 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Heritage Hall. For more information visit callbackcompany.com or call Julie Carver at 770-743-2013.
AUGUST
Main Elementary School will host a ribbon cutting and open house on Aug. 1 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tour the new school, meet the teachers and view commemorative bricks.
OCTOBER
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer's care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain" and “Thirteen Moons," choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.