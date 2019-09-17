TODAY
A Berry College government professor will discuss how the U.S. Constitution is different than most other democratic constitutions at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the Berry Evans Hall Auditorium. Associate Professor of Government Michael Bailey will speak on the role of the U.S. Constitution in regards to the recent tension caused by potent political points made about American exceptionalism. Some may argue that the U.S. Constitution’s descriptiveness sets it apart from the constitutions of most liberal democratic nations. This event is free and open to the public.
The Rome TEA Party in conjunction with the Conservative Coalition including the FCRP, the FCRW, FYR, Women For Trump, and Bikers For Trump is hosting its Lunch Bunch at Fuddruckers at noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday. This program features a Lincoln-Douglas style debate regarding Racism, with Apostle Rondie Goode of Kingdom Church International as a presenter.
GNTC’s Horticulture program is holding a small fall plant sale beginning Tuesday. The sale hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. On Fridays the sale will be a half-day from 9 a.m. to noon. The sale will continue until the plants are sold out. Purchases may be made with cash or check and credit cards are not accepted. All proceeds from the plant sale will benefit the Horticulture program at GNTC. For more information about the plant sale, contact Warren at 706-295-6902 or via email at dwarren@gntc.edu.
WEDNESDAY
A new lecture series at Berry College, The Language Advantage, will feature a bilingual Delta executive on Wednesday. The lecture will be at 6 p.m. in the Berry Krannert Ballroom and is free and open to the public. The Berry World Language and Culture Department is partnering with diversity initiatives on campus and other academic departments to host multilingual professionals in the new series, “The Language Advantage.” The first lecture of the series, “Bilingualism Flies High with Delta,” featuring Kelvin Mason is in partnership with the Campbell School of Business.
THURSDAY
Rome Shakespeare Festival presents “Hamlet,” “Two Gentlemen of Verona” (a musical) and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the 4th Annual Shakespeare Festival on The Town Green Thursday through Sept. 29. Showtimes are at 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. To order a table visit romeshakespearefestival.com or call 706 331-1006. Blanket seating is free.
An award winning poet will read and discuss his work at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the McAllister Hall Auditorium at Berry College. Nick Norwood has published work in the Paris Review, The Wallace Stevens Journal, The Oxford American, the PBS NewsHour site Art Beat and NPR’s Writer Almanac with Garrison Keillor to name a few. Norwood is a professor of creative writing at Columbus State University and director of the Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians. This event is free and open to the public.
FRIDAY
The Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, will host a Social Dance on Friday. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Dance Lessons are from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Dance from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Attire is casual. Please bring an appetizer or dessert to share. Call 706-766-6842 with any questions.
SATURDAY
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum is offering free admission on Saturday as part of the annual Smithsonian Museum Day. The Martha Berry Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and tours will be offered of the Oak Hill home at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Those wishing to attend must visit www.Smithsonian.com/museumday to download a free Museum Day ticket. One ticket is permitted per email address, and each ticket grants the ticket holder and one guest access to any participating museum on Saturday.
Georgia Red Clay, a Georgia Music Award nominated band, is coming to Chattooga County Saturday night with some good southern rock. You can find them at James H. “Sloppy” Floyd State Park at 7 p.m. Bring your family, friends, and lawn chairs for a good evening of entertainment. The Friends of Sloppy Floyd will have concessions available. $5 parking pass per vehicle or annual pass required.
Public Animal Welfare Services will hold a Pittie Party, a pit bull awareness event on Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. This artistic-themed event aims to challenge preconceived notions of pit bulls and pit bull-type breeds. This event will have a “paint-and-sip” theme. Non-alcoholic drinks will be offered to patrons, and stations about pit bulls will be set up around the facility. Patrons will have a chance to create artwork with animals in the facility. In October, the artwork created will debut at an official art-gallery theme event. This event will not be adoption-driven, but adoption fees are waived and staff will be available to process adoptions if visitors find their forever friend. For more information on this event, stay tuned to PAWS Facebook page (facebook.com/fcpaws).
The Tallatoona CAP invites the community to Family Day and the 5K/1 mile Fun Run/Walk, “Book Character Boogie” on Saturday at Ridge Ferry Park. Dress as your favorite book character and enjoy a run along the banks of the Oostanaula river. Join the Family Day celebration for games, food, entertainment and the Community Resource Fair. Proceeds will benefit programs for low income children and families in Northwest Georgia. For more information visit the agency’s website: www.tallatoonacap.org or call 770-382-5388.
The Braves Rummage Sale will be held on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is $5 per car and opens at 7 a.m. Breakfast, lunch, snacks, and drinks will be available for purchase. Enjoy live entertainment and great music and let the kids pay all day on the inflatables on the front plaza. For Vendors, there will be a $35 fee per spot. They are 18’ x 18’ in size. Vendor loading is from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 20. No food or drinks may be distributed or sold by vendors. There are no exceptions to this rule.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Schnauzerfest Rome is hosting a two day gathering of mini, standard and giant Schnauzers on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28. It will include a “Meet, Pet and Greet” and food trucks on Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday will be an all day event starting with a parade that will feature more than 800 Schnauzers starting at First Avenue and Broad Street at 10 a.m. After the parade an exhibition will be held at the Forum from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. The day will end with an “Almost Billy Joel” concert starting at 8 p.m. All events are free to the public. With any questions contact Louise Popham at 404-729-1036.
The Lovejoy Soup Kitchen will be closed the third Saturday in September, and will reopen the third Saturday in October.
Hospitality House for Women will host the 12th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event to raise awareness of issues related to domestic violence on Oct. 25 at noon at Rotary Plaza off Tribune Street in downtown Rome. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. on the day of the event or register now online at hospitalityhouseforwomen.org. Contact Holly Arendt at 706-424-4573 with any questions and more information.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be held every Saturday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
Between the Rivers Farmer Market will be held every Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza through October.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
Georgia Legal Services Program assistance is available in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Suite 114, each second Friday from 9 a.m. to noon to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. This service is provided each month by Superior Court Clerk Barbara H. Penson and Georgia Legal Services Program. For more information call 706-291-5190.
OCTOBER
Berry College Theatre Co. will have an upcoming production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn, Rachel Sheinkin, Rebecca Feldman and Jay Reiss Directed by David Alford Oct. 1–6. Tuesday through Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. In this Tony and Drama Desk award-winning musical comedy, six quirky tweens compete for the title of county champion. The gloves come off as they spell their way through the competition, revealing their passions, dreams and struggles. Prices for students: $6, adults: $12, and seniors: $8. Contains some language unsuitable for young children. For more information email bctc@berry.edu or go to https://www.berry.edu/bctc/ website.
Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism will host “Haunted on Broad” tours on Oct. 4, 5, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. nightly. Hear stories from Rome’s haunted history shared by Southern Paranormal Investigators and the Ridge and Valley Storytelling Guild. Tours will depart every 15 minutes from 701 Broad St. Participants are eligible to enter for a chance to become a guest investigator with the Southern Paranormal Investigators. The tour route includes steep slopes, uneven pavement and walking. Tours last about 90 minutes and are not recommended for children under 12. Tickets are $10 per person and are available at RomeGeorgia.org/Haunted or at Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center & Gift Shop, 402 Civic Center Drive.
A 4-session course in Carolina Shag Dance sponsored by Seven Hills Shaggers will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, 10, 15 and 17. Lessons will take place in the 2nd floor special events room of Johnny’s New York Style Pizza. Cost $20. Pre-registration preferred. Call Steve at 706-766-6558.
The 2019 Georgia Mushroom Festival will be held Oct. 12 — 13 at Rolater Park, 13 Old Cedartown Road, Cave Spring. Tickets are available now. Visit georgiamushroomfestival.com for tickets, a full schedule of events, vendor booth space rental and more. Call 678-871-0288 for more information.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
Habitat for Humanity, Coosa Valley, will host their Hard Hats and High Heels Gala on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk, West Third Street. The event will feature dining, music by Scott Thompson and silent and live auctions to support the building of a house for a local family of four. Black tie optional. Email habitat@habitatcoosavalley.org for ticket information or call 706-378-0030.
NOVEMBER
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer National Garden Club’s landscape design classes at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, Nov. 20-21; Feb. 12-13, 2020; and April 28-29, 2020. Register at romefederatedgardenclubs.com. Go to the News tab to print a registration form. Classes last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught by local landscape professionals. Each 2-day course is $100. There will be a breakfast bar, snacks and lunch each day. The 10-hour courses cover the history of landscape design and design techniques used in home and municipal settings.
The Mount Berry Mall announced today that registration is open for The Festive Five, a five night event to kick off the holiday season. The event will be held the week of Nov. 18 and feature local choirs, musicians, dance groups and more. Performance slots are available each night and performers have until Oct. 18 to register. Registration is open and individuals or groups interested in performing can visit www.thefestivefive.com to register. For additional questions, email mallevents@hullpg.com
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.